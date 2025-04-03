Most of my readers know I live on a small river in the hills near Nashville, TN.

The above footage is from Selmer - in West Tennessee - which was hit very hard by the series of storms.

Many other areas of the United States were damaged by this highly damaging series of storms.

We were spared damage - although I am only operating on about maybe half a cylinder today - after being awake all night.

But it is sobering to see what our fellow citizens endured from these terrible storms.

At one point we were warned of twenty on the ground tornadoes in our area - and took what few measures we could to be safe.

Ultimately, however, nature is in the drivers seat and we all a part of that great adventure of being alive on Planet Earth.

Now we are experiencing severe flooding all over the Nashville area - the ground is totally saturated.

Our land is flooded but the house seems likely to be alright.

We are warned of more severe weather to come on Sunday night.

It is a beautiful Spring here - and abloom with wild violets - but nature is not about to allow us to forget just what is in charge.