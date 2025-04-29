Forward:

This post is a bit longer and involved - challenging for me - and for the reader - but a joy to write.

THE GREAT WEAVING AND THE FALL OF THE EUROCENTRIC HEGEMONIC ORDER





We are privileged to be living in such times of unprecedented sweeping change in both geopolitical world order - and in consciousness.



Stressful times - when everything seems to have been turned on its head - and when all is in flux - appearing to us - as chaos.

HUMAN BEINGS - WEAVERS OF RAINBOWS - AND WOVEN OF RAINBOWS

Weaving is normally thought of as the weaving of threads to make a cloth structure - but weaving of ideas, of financial and governmental and political structures and power and influence is also a real world way of weaving.

In so many respects we are all both weavers of rainbows - and also woven of rainbows - the energy conferred upon each one of us is way beyond anything yet understood by science.

Thus is seems entirely fitting to see ourselves as weavers.

WEAVER-IN-CHIEF

Donald J. Trump, 47th President of these United States of America has described himself as a weaver - “I am a great weaver”.



He struggles to explain his agenda to a world tortured by over-complexity and confused by overblown rhetoric - that what he does is simple and straightforward.



And both he, and the struggling world, are correct - being simple again - after being so out-on-a-limb complicated is difficult.



The world has not yet come to fully appreciate our weavers - those who struggle to find the right threads to weave into a functional and strong whole.



This is essentially what human beings are best at - seeing how the individual fragments may be woven into a coherent and even beautiful and inspiring whole.

THESE UNALIENABLE RIGHTS CONFERRED BY OUR CREATOR





Our intellect, conferred by our creator, has given us a creative fire and the extraordinary perception to be able to connect with the creative energy of the universe to weave entirely new works of many kinds into being.



Human beings prefer to build, to weave, to paint, to compose, to sculpt, to move as dancers, to sing and create music - to unite in order to create great woven enterprises which work.



There is a great ocean of creative energy at work here today - and if we watch and listen carefully we can see it is taking hold as it sweeps in a vast abundance of innovation and imaginative new civilization.



This is the new civilization - where weaving of cloth and other goods, of ideas, of spiritual achievements and governmental systems, and of artistic expression - now unite to lift us all into a heretofore unimaginable way of living.

THE EUROCENTRIC HEGEMONY CASTS MANY SHADOWS OVER US

Currently we have had the common sense to have elected to office a great weaver.

One who sees, at once - the fall of the hegemonic Eurocentric order - and the rise of the Americas into a new birth of freedom and enterprise.



Old Eurocentric hegemony - where the graft, corruption, and exploitation which have composed colonialism - gives way to the egalitarian, creative weaving of free enterprise.



Free enterprise - unfettered by the burden of criminality and oppression end vastly expensive hegemony - will be free to rise to heretofore unprecedented heights.



Our spontaneous and natural good will - and compassion for and commitment to each other - will become the predominant force as we move together into this new civilization we create.



We have a weaver - one who dares to dream in the light of day - and who gathers the threads and weaves them patiently into a cohesive whole.



After the world has been accustomed to being ruled by Eurocentric hegemony for many long centuries - it is going to continue to demand patriotism and respect and loyalty and spiritual achievement - to guide us all successfully through this great sweeping change.



There are no “sides” to take seriously here - other than the human side.

HUMAN BEINGS - WEAVERS OF QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS





The important thing is to begin to become a part of this great weaving - whatever each of us personally has to contribute.



- Our President may weave on a grand scale - with grand geopolitical strategy as his contribution.



- I may weave with words - seeking to understand more as I complete an essay - than I did before it existed.



- My husband weaves tortuous threads of legal and financial information into cohesive deals - building new structures which benefit all parties concerned.



- Our son weaves with long threads of vibrating tones and words to create songs - transmitting beautiful information as music.



- Our daughter weaves with threads and yarns to weave cloth on wooden looms.



- Our sons weave with computer language to create digital structures where none existed before.



- Sons and daughters weave our grandchildren’s lives into a brilliant whole as they grow into fully capable human beings.





QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS - WEAVING RAINBOWS

There is a new brilliant consciousness dawning out there - and whether we are dragged kicking and screaming into this new age dawning - or go enthusiastically and intelligently - we are part of a great seismic journey here on Planet Earth.

Those who can see how “trash can dreams” come true - and that those who see the sky - over those who cannot - will prevail.

We may be a “little green” - but may come to see the advantages in this too.

And those who steadfastly resist - allowing their hearts to grow hard - but learn to soften and grow more compassionate with themselves and others - will form the foundations of the new rising civilization.





The signs are everywhere now - and the world whose heart has hardened and grown stiff with anger and rage and frustrations- begins to soften and vibrate with the living memory of the flowing energy with which it was formed and created - woven out of the chaos.



Humans - born from what appears to be chaos.



Chaos - which is not chaos - but instead, a magnificent fractal order of quantum energy and consciousness which is, just now, beginning to be understood.

GOD IS IN THE ALGORITHM





As I have written before - God is in the algorithm - perhaps in ways we cannot comprehend quite yet - but we will - all in good time.



Quantum Consciousness - as ever evolving and ever changing beings - endowed with these unalienable rights by our creator - who not only see the sky - but see ourselves as the vibrating, resonating - living - ever evolving children of the universal mind.



Humans - the universal mind’s way of coming to know itself.



In time - all of the threads will be woven into a magnificent whole which will shimmer for us to fully appreciate.



We have just begun - to become fully and magnificently human.

As always, may our creator see fit to bless - and to hold safe from harm - all of the blessed peacemakers.



A soft rosy glow spreads across the sky at dawn.



We are illuminated now by the incoming energy of the universe - and go with wings spread - into the dawning sky.



Maybe a little green, but still reimagined - and each and everyone - capable of being resurrected.

Humans woven of rainbows - and weaver of rainbows.

“RING THEM BELLS” - IT IS TIME!

