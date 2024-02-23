POEM ONE
GUARDIANS OF THIS PLACE
The CIVIL WAR BATTLEFIELD BEFORE DAWN
A Poem by KW Norton
In the blue darkness
Fading before the golden-fretted rosy dawn
A gentle breeze stirs
The trees as the coolness from the dark earth
Rises into the silence of space
Before the warmth of the sun
It is then the guardians of the place are seen
The great horned owl wings upward …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.