POEM ONE

GUARDIANS OF THIS PLACE

The CIVIL WAR BATTLEFIELD BEFORE DAWN

A Poem by KW Norton

In the blue darkness

Fading before the golden-fretted rosy dawn

A gentle breeze stirs

The trees as the coolness from the dark earth

Rises into the silence of space

Before the warmth of the sun

It is then the guardians of the place are seen

The great horned owl wings upward …