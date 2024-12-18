THE HEART OF THE MATTER

DO WE WANT A MEDIOCRACY - OR A MERITOCRACY?

When we have been through times like these it really does lead us to question everything we have been taught and expected to believe.

When I combine both the knowledge that we should expect miracles and also take a good long look into our own history and be cautious about our beliefs - this is not contradictory.

It is the most hopeful stance I am capable of taking - both spiritually and intellectually.

What I wrote about in yesterday’s essay regarding our civilizations is difficult for many - and was difficult for me until I took a deep dive into some new anthropological and genetic science which has been done in recent years.

It is not a very popularized or widely understood science and understandably meets with a great deal of resistance - as it goes against the grain of modern thinking.

Modern thinking - which in point of fact has led us into one of the darker - if not the darkest - chapters in human history.

If this is not the darkest chapter then someone must remind me of the last time we had both the largest ever know ongoing genocide - and the concomitant fall of our major nation states - or our world civilizations.

Yesterday I presented what I have presented before - without the footnotes and learned videos - to back up this science of the combined work of modern anthropologists and geneticists.

In the world of modern social media - of which SubStack is one form - only a very few readers even bother to open footnoted articles and complicated scientific videos.

People who are not scientists believe they cannot understand the science and therefore avoid even giving themselves the chance.

But it is here where we begin to slide back into a mediocracy - and to avoid becoming the meritocracy we are capable of achieving.

The truth is - by asking the right simple questions - in plain understandable language - that we can all act as scientists.

Human beings are all natural scientists - and every child is a scientist - working to question the world and to come to better understanding it through posing these questions and then seeking to answer them.

But the child’s questions are shut down by certainty - and by the smug answers of the status quo - before the child is actually able to formulate his or her best questions.

And those who own and operate our civilizations fear those open hearted questions - seeking to keep us in an unquestioning mediocracy - as a meritocracy is almost impossible to rule over.

In a meritocracy everyone is entitled to question and to participate in finding an answer.

In a mediocracy only the experts are qualified to ask questions - and do so in such complicated jargon that few can understand either their questions or their answers.

But there is always a simpler way of asking questions and formulating answers - always.

Our civilizations have come to rule over us through a complicated series of processes which are in place from before our birth on to convince us we are not smart enough - not special enough - not educated enough - to understand.

The civilized authorities are very good at using complicated language and jargon to make certain that their ideas sound like gobbly gook to ordinary people.

IT IS IN THE SMALL PRINT

Whether it is scientific language, legalese, bureaucratic speech - and the infamous small print of contractual language - they have us coming and going - forever locked out of understanding what the hell is going on.

But it is precisely by gaming the language to make it incomprehensible where our civilized authorities successfully rule over us and keep us enslaved.

It is here - where we must begin demanding good plain understandable explanations - where we must change.

And to do this we must recognize how special and intelligent we are - and how no other human being has the right to continue to lie and to obfuscate and confuse - in order to rule over us.

Freedom - to be achieved - must first be understood.

Freedom must be experienced to be understood - and to be experienced must be lived.

Therefore a civilized reality where we are kept from asking questions and from having these questions answered - from before birth - cannot possibly provide freedom.

A child begins exploring reality from before birth - and immediately after birth begins the active exploration and questioning of the environment.

And yet we live in a society where everyone is programmed to believe the newborn human is an empty vessel - to be socialized to attend Kindergarten - where the socialized empty vessel is to be filled with education.

An education which is the warmed over leftovers of a dead and dying and stale civilized mediocrity.

The brilliance of a newborn human is not only not taught but is actively suppressed - and the real intelligent apparatus of both the birth giver and the one being born is managed and controlled under the firm hand of experts.

Anyone with a real knowledge as to how this expertise is used for the mismanagement of the wonder and miracle of giving birth and of the process of being born - can rapidly expose the way the game is rigged in the experts favor - and not in ours.

THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD

An now we have perhaps the ultimate example of how the game is rigged against us - as we now can see the quiet part expressed out loud.

The experts who game the system against us have always wanted the rest of us dead - or at least as deadened throughout our lives as is humanly possible.

This genocide is indeed a metaphor - a giant highway sign for everyone - that the elite one percent - that 1% who purposefully mismanage our societies to lord it over us - over the ninety nine percent - the enslaved 99% - purposefully create this mediocrity.

This is at once the greatest tragedy - and the greatest opportunity - we have perhaps ever as human beings encountered.

The opportunity to so clearly see the way we are mismanaged to be enslaved - through being made fearful of our own natures.

As opposed to living as the fearless - and cooperative and loving and compassionate - and free beings - we indeed are.

It is precisely where we encounter the need to both use a combined path of feeling and logic to question everything - and to also imagine and expect miracles at the same time - where I lose many people.

But it is in learning once again to do both - where we begin to remedy and heal this distorted - and even broken - way of being human - where we begin to discover how we have gone wrong and learn how to overcome this problem.

Our civilization has placed limitations on us all - expecting us to conform to what is in effect a mediocracy - a mediocre society which caters to the lowest common denominator.

Instead we wish to live in a meritocracy where we can expect of ourselves - and of others - that we are going to aim to become individually - and collectively - the very best we can be.

In perhaps the ultimate human tragedy - we are living in times of great sadness and great joy - and up to us to finally see through the masquerade which keeps us enslaved in - and limited to - living in a mediocracy - rather than a meritorious meritocracy.

We - as humans - created to be the universe’s way of understanding itself.

It is precisely these unalienable rights which our creator has given us from our very conception - from our very creation - our freedom - and rights to be special - and to be the universe’s way of knowing itself.

These are expressed as unalienable rights - as no earthly entity has the right to give them - or to take them away.

We are free to be amazing from the very first moment we are conceived - from the very moment a tiny ball of cells takes root in the turbulence of our mothers bloodstream - to become the vortex of cells - the heart - which keeps time to the rhythm of our beings.

The heart - which keeps our cardiovascular system - the internal rivers and oceans - in motion - to keep our amazing neurological and sensory apparatus bathed in nutrients throughout our amazing lives.

And to keep us aware of how very critical these unalienable rights are as we have been attacked by a cabal of experts who have dared to use an especially cardio toxic substance to reduce the populations.

It is no accident or coincidence that the very heart of this matter is what the experts have attacked.

What we discover - is that in this life there are no accidents or coincidences - just incoming information to use - or to abuse - as we see fit.

Vibrational living entities - worthy from before birth - of being the amazing and special meritorious beings the creator expects.

I am going to furnish one example of how this great change is being waged across the political spectrum.

This political spectrum will not provide the nexus of this change - it is each of us who are providing the change - however the political spectrum we choose can assist us in being free - or stand against us.

Our politicians have simply been placed in a very visible position to either see the way necessity has indeed now become the mother of invention - or not.

It is an opportunity to become the members of a meritocracy -and to discard the elements of the tired old world of the mediocracy.

IT IS THE HEART OF THE MATTER

THIS CHRISTMAS - THIS FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS IN THE DARK TIME

TIME FOR WE AS A MEDIOCRITY TO DISAPPEAR

TIME FOR WE AS A MERITOCRACY TO SHINE

THE HOPE AND PROMISE OF THE WORLD IS EACH OF US

THAT LITTLE EPHEMERAL CHILD WE ALL ONCE WERE

AND A LITTLE CHILD WILL LEAD THEM

WHAT STANDS BETWEEN THE CHILDREN AND THE MEDIOCRITY?

WE DO.

Share

Leave a comment