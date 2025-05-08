THE HERO’S AND HEROINE’S JOURNEY



Those of you who stood against the Covid Deception - who courageously refused to submit - and who now stand united against the totalitarians - who refuse to take a knee - are winning big right now.



You are the champions of the world - and cannot be defeated.



The cabal who tried to bring ruin upon all of us have instead brought ruin on themselves.



The Black Hats - the Demon Cabal - the Globalist Eurocentric Hegemonic World Order - tried to kill off all of us



It is we, the White Hats, the ones who carry the real power, who are now reigning supreme over the demons.



Sure they are kicking and screaming in hysteria as they know they have lost - but they are doomed - and they know they are doomed.



When we recognize the lengths these people would go to to insure our deaths - and to engineer their own power and wealth and agency - we see our own course of action.

WAR, LIKE POLITICS, IS BOTH SPIRITUAL AND REAL WORLD

“Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War

“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”

― Sun Tzu, The Art of War



As the great thinker and writer Sun Tzu wrote in his Art of War - hold your cards close to the vest and never reveal anything of your strategy to your enemies.



Sun Tzu’s Art of War is a veritable handbook of how to use your own power to destabilize and defeat your attackers.



There is a powerful spiritual connection however - a connection to books such as The Hero’s Journey - to all of our music, art and literature - and corresponding to our own inner strength.



Spiritually powerful people are stoics - they learn to stand strong in the face of chaos - they don’t cave into fear and negative energy - but remain above the fray.



These White Hats are not going to fall for the diabolical manipulation used to victimize others by the Black Hats.



Standing against the fray and bucking all of the trends the black hats tried to use to destroy you is a heroic act.



You White Hats refused all attempts to destroy you and stood firm against the entire world:



- When they tried to weaken you at school and turn you into an indoctrinated conformist.



- When they urged you to accept medical and scientific dogma.



- As they used organized religion to make you feel spiritually weak.



- As they tried to make you support endless wars for endless peace.



- As they tried to make you believe that women are not as powerful as men.



- As they tried to make you believe that children are not as significant and powerful as adults.



- As they tried to make you believe that birth control and abortion are not genocidal agents,



- When they tried to sell you fast food as a way of weakening your body.



- When they tried to convince you that carbon is toxic and needs to be eliminated.



- When they attacked with an avalanche of fake news - one which you rejected.



- When they tried to convince you the Black Hats were the good guys and the White Hats the bad guys.



And especially when the entire system you had spent your life in -moved in for the coup de grace.



Somehow you knew the Covid epidemic was a fraud - and stayed religiously away from Black Hat purveyors of the dangerous medical care and lock downs.



You knew the Covid vaccines were military weapons and did whatever necessary to protect and defend against them.



While everyone else succumbed to the misinformation campaign and the censorship - you spoke the truth.



While friends and family mocked your strength - you stood tall and proud.



This marks you as someone who has lived the hero and heroines journey and who has lived to tell the tale.



When it counted, you forged your own path - you climbed that mountain and crossed the rubicon - guided by spiritual forces beyond most people’s comprehension.



Now the Black Hats see their error in having tried to destroy you.



What they did to destroy you is instead destroying themselves -from the inside out.



Like a bloated parasite they grow helplessly engorged - defeated by their own appetite for destruction.



They wish, too late, they had not read you wrong - and made the mistake of interpreting your kindness and compassion - as weakness.



That is all water under the bridge now - and they must live with their own sordid losing propositions.





This war is won - and it has been won by those of you who are here reading this and taking a victory lap.



As this is a spiritual war as well as a real world one - it is many layered - and will persist as long as there are individuals who still need to fight it.



But the good guys are winning and must continue to stand tall - and to unite with others who also take the brave stance.

A they dare to pursue the hero and heroines journey in the face of the delusional and the easily disillusioned.



This is it - my deepest congratulations go to those of you who are here.



It is not every day - or every decade - or every century - or every millennium - when spiritual warfare becomes so very much part of our millisecond by millisecond decision making.



It has been painful, disillusioning and a difficult thread to follow through the labyrinth.



But when we come to understand that our time here on Earth is a testing ground for spirit - we come to see with new vision why the entire Earth needed to be tested.



This is an end time - but not as perceived by organized dogmatic religion.



This is a time when our civilization - our organized institutions have been found wanting - and which failed the test massively - are self destructing .



These institutions crumble as we observe - and those who dared to defy the great energy of the universe - that compassionate illuminating grace which is the cosmos - are withering away.



The black hats though they had us all locked up and defeated - instead it is them who are defeated.



It is the end of their world - and the beginning of ours.



The metamorphosis, the transcendence, the transmutation - continues as humans take the next grand evolutionary leap.



Organized religion is correct that this has all been foretold long ago.



Organized religion was however trapped in a time warp - a recursive loop - and failed to accurately comprehend the nature of the universe.



We have arrived at a time of great dying and destruction - part of the painful journey - just not the “End of the World” as previously advertised.





THE END OF THE OLD WORLD - IS AT HAND.

The hero’s and heroine’s journey has just begun - as we emerge from the dark forest - to arrive home once again - and to know the place for the first time.

Share

Leave a comment