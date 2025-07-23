DON’T THINK OF YOURSELF & YOUR READERS AS HERO’S? THINK AGAIN!

In ways we don’t often think about we are all would-be heroes. The greatest stories and the greatest writing are all part of our journeys as heroes and heroines. Most serious writers are writing yet another of the chapters of this journey.

In our minds our journey may not live up to such a mythic event as the hero’s journey. But that is not up to us. That is up to our readers to whom we are tied in an irrevocable link.

It stands to reason that understanding this journey may lead us to become better more accessible writers and to writing content which means more to more people.

Who doesn’t appreciate tools that make our writing journeys easier?

The recognition of the hero’s journey as being part of what we do as wordsmiths is a critical one. It is difficult for me to see worthwhile stories or ongoing nonlinear newsletters as being anything other than part of our hero’s journey.

This linked paper outlines the hero’s journey in simple steps. I highly recommend reading Joseph Campbell to begin to understand this journey more fully.

https://thewritepractice.com/heros-journey/

https://jcf.org/about-joseph-campbell/

MY OWN JOURNEY TOWARDS UNDERSTANDING THE HEROINE’S JOURNEY

I have a love hate relationship with writing. So much so that I avoided it like the plague until one day circumstances demanded I begin. To me sitting down to write meant suddenly feeling the need to get up and clear the dishwasher.

Heroine? Nowhere close.

My story is an ordinary one. I began writing on SubStack in early 2022. I began only because the situation demanded it. Writing, stringing thoughts and words together was my only real skill. I found myself unarmed in the middle of a war. A war to end all wars.

This war was the last thing I would have wished for myself or any other human being. My stomach and head hurt constantly as the physical manifestations of the stress of this war continued. But my resolve to defeat those who were causing this stress for me and everyone else outweighed my own lack of purpose and a few miserable pains.

After all I asked myself how could I be in such a war and expect to be free of pain?

At a moment when the human species experiences pain it has never before suffered in such an epic scale and epic magnitude how could it be otherwise?

DON’T BE AFRAID TO BREAK THE RULES - WRITE TO DISCOVER

I began writing in February 2022. A few brave readers read and contributed comments. For the first year it was touch and go. It was quite obvious what I wrote was not very popular. But I stayed with what I knew and just kept at it.

For me it was important to be willing to break the rules. I was writing to answer my own questions and to share these answers best I could with readers. I was a grand experiment - I had nothing to prove - just a lot to discover.

Occasionally I would hit on a subject I really felt deeply. These posts were the ones which attracted the most readers and comments. I was a rank beginner but learning. It was the passion I had for a subject and my own limited skill at fleshing this out in words which became my goal. I had to learn when I was ready to write something and when conversely I wasn’t ready.

I also published many playlists and discussions surrounding music. These diluted my efforts at taking on more serious subjects but were necessary for my own sanity.

My number of subscribers and number of views and opens went up and down. There didn’t really seem to be much rhyme or reason to the statistics and I just didn’t give them much thought. I probably broke every rule for publishing on the internet but that for better or worse was my path.

But once I began to be more active in notes and delve into more serious posts as well things changed. Finally in the last sixty days I have over 740 subscribers (up 68 in 30 days) and near a million views (up 4.43K in 30 days).

Notes has made a big difference. I just began offering a paid option to my stack. It made more sense to me to stay 100% unpaid during the first year and I am glad I did.

With the kind of material I write I don’t plan to do anything other than offer the paid option. Meaning I will not paywall posts.

I write only because I must. It is the way I live now. It is my conversation with the world. And what a conversation it is.

It is also a conversation with myself. This past three years has been a long strange trip. Nothing in my previous experience could have prepared me or this planet for this trip.

Of all the many thousands of years of human history in civilization this was what Christians would call a “come to Jesus moment”.

Through all the pain and suffering I, with others, saw that our thousands of years of history in civilizations had been leading exactly here.

WE DO NOT CHOOSE THE TIMES - THE TIMES CHOOSE US

There was no denying this dizzying truth.

Was I prepared for this understanding and my own role in it? No way. By now I was a grandmother and wanted nothing more than to have anonymity and perhaps a few vacations with my family to some idyllic beach.

The last thing I wanted was to become some conspiracy theorist of a writer who concentrated on doom and gloom. Not knowing what else to do I simply began to write.

FOR ME IT MIGHT BE THE HIGH DIVE - FOR OTHERS ANOTHER CHALLENGE

The great thing about the hero’s journey is it involves destroying that little annoying thing we call ego.

This journey is always a personal one. It leads to destroying the bounds of this limiting thing we call ego.

The monsters we face or the dragons we fight are always our own. It is always and perpetually a battle waged against our own limitations. For me it may be diving in head first and for others a completely different challenge.

For me it began when I was a rather depressed nine year old and joined the local swim team to compete against pre Olympic swimmers. I was just a tadpole and struggled to compete. The strict German coach helped me face fears I wasn’t even aware of. I earned many third place medals but to me that worked just fine.

Jumping feet first into the deep end as a writer reminds me so of that first painful belly flop from the high dive. The coach had made me an offer I could not refuse. Climb the ladder to the high dive - the only way down was to dive. It was a revelation.

It was the first of many successive high dives.

I didn’t think much about it and certainly didn’t see it as a heroine’s journey of any sort. But regardless of what I may have thought it has definitely meant doing battle with dragons.

I began to write for those who - like me - perceive there is more to this story than what first appears and meets the eye. As it unfolded it turned into every bad nightmare I had imagined it to be. Those dragons were real.

I probably should have been fearful of doing such a thing. The people I take to task are known to have the proverbial six ways from Sunday of doing away with someone like me.

But fear for me was something to be defeated. Still a small voice asked if putting my family at risk was not a factor worth backing down for.

But the answers I received indicated my family and the rest of the human species was at far greater risk if individuals like me failed to speak up.

So far what we are all living through is a grand story - extending deeply into history, into psychology and consciousness. Like any great story it is revealed in an escalating series of mysterious events which lead to the grand conclusion.

But any author worth their salt knows the conclusions at the outset. Maybe just dimly but always kept in mind. The conclusions dictate the trajectory and form of the story.

If a proverbial rifle is placed over the fireplace the author knows how the rifle is linked to the story and must fire said rifle in a way meaningful to the plot by the conclusion.

My story has been a human one. Human to the core. I worked with the certainty we all are being led to ruin by an organized and ruthless gang of thieves and murderers. And no generic, bland villains these. These were worthy adversaries as in the very best stories.

Like Sauron in Lord Of The Rings they were implacable evil villains possessing terrifying force. Terrifying because they represented the very worst we as humans can become and therefore worthy of our time and investment.

And what self respecting writer would be willing to put themselves through such a painful process for naught?

How could it be otherwise that the enemy we seek to defeat is a phantom only we as humans could invent?

This rifle we place above the fireplace is a fantastic weapon - at least thousands - if not millions - of years in the making.

It is the weapon of personal commitment to working toward being the best humans we can be and to working against those we know are enemies of the future.

IT IS THE WEAPON OF BEING CAPABLE OF REINVENTING OURSELVES - TO BECOMING THE CHANGE WE WISH TO SEE.

It is also understanding what a deal with the devil is and recognizing those enemies who make deals with the devil. As we must often learn the hard way those who make deals with the devil are not friends of ours.

Once a writer identifies the villains, the worthy adversaries - worthy of the writer’s investment of blood, sweat and tears - the rest is predetermined.

The writer is then invested in a fight for their own life, the lives of those they love and nothing less than a fight for the survival of those things in themselves and others they in fact love most. It becomes a primal struggle - one the writer is unlikely to survive - a struggle for the beauty and worthiness of life itself.

The writer becomes a warrior despite the fact this is the least desired role. Writers like everyone else like peace, quiet and harmony. They would rather have retired to some idyllic beach to drink mimosas in the sunlight and moonlight as to have become involved in a gritty struggle.

Especially when they know they will lose. That beautiful beach where they can swim in warm blue waters and feel blissfully alive becomes a distant mirage. Instead they have chosen blood soaked beaches of flame and fire where they will lay down their very life.

Every real writer takes on this hero’s journey. They can do nothing less.

Telling the real stories is a sacred oath. It demands a certain sacrifice. The price for those who fail is high.

Being shown the way forward through the sacred quest of the hero’s journey demands to be followed. Failing to take this path once offered is the way to total defeat. Once began it must be completed. This is the way of the hero’s or heroine’s journey.

So whether we are following the trail of Ariadne through the labyrinth,

or Anne Frank through the sickening rise of brain warping fascism all around her,

or the paths of that of the Ring bearer and his allies in Lord Of The Rings

Or if it is the woke international Corporatocracy of America - that danger from within - we battle we must see the journey through.

The enemies of our future are busy destroying themselves. Painful journey but who would have expected otherwise? Could we as the generations born amidst these last battles of this current circle game - this long and violent history - expect otherwise?

The times have chosen you. These worthwhile enemies have feet of clay. At heart they are cowards and carry the seeds of their own destruction.

Never fail to allow your enemy to proceed while in the process of self destruction.

These particular enemies die but the price for victory is that we remain forever vigilant. These kind of enemies are unfortunately endemic. Kill them this time and they will one again reappear.

The hero’s and heroine’s journey never ceases. Teach your children.

