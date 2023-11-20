The Human Hand Takeover By The Amazonian's - November 2023 Rewrite - In Our Hands
These Amazonian's Are Not Beautiful Or Mythological
Rewritten on Monday, November 20, 2023
Forward: This post was first written sometime in 2022, rewritten again in June and now revisited today.
It is being rewritten as inspired by a post from
Exploring the intricacy and significance of our human handedness is well worth while.
The digital hand could be a great thing for those who have lost a hand or the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.