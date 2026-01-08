THE FALL OF THE UNITED STATES OF FRAUD - THE RETURN OF THE ADULTS TO POLITICAL POWER



Forward:



It has been more than obvious since the arrest of Maduro and the Venezuela affair that something really big was in the offing.



The air of foreboding has been so thick we could practically cut it with a knife.



Now the entire cascading rippling state of affairs is breaking loose, and as it does so it is challenging many of our preconceived notions about geopolitical scandals.



Unsurprisingly, the news of these scandals and outwardly expanding ripples is not being reported accurately by mainstream media - but is falling to unprepared individuals like me to try to make sense of.



As readers know I work alone, have no staff, no budget, and just a modest amount of family support.



Accurate information has been difficult to come by and I am indebted to the few brave alternative sources which have made believable information available.



Today it seems as if all the hard work over the past six years has been worth it, and the political force of Trump 2.0, which I have backed faithfully, worth my time and energy to support.



Now I am no longer among only a handful of alternative media people crying foul, but am joined by a veritable army of fellow human beings concerned about the dangers of growing authoritarian tendencies.



Ahead of us, we face not only the fall of a globalist-backed totalitarian empire - but must face the inevitable consequences of the global genocide they carried out.



We face tragic consequences, and the inevitable desire of fellow humans to avoid facing these consequences.



Time for the 15-20% of humans to be very proud of themselves for standing stoically strong when others complied, knowing we can remain strong by using the same spiritual strength.



But recognizing that we are human, and that what is required of us now is going to be even harder.



We must stick together, understand how difficult this will be, and take comfort from sharing with friends and family as often as possible.



For we never have the opportunity to rise until we call upon ourselves to do so.



For it isn’t so much those principalities we fight as it is our own inner human consciousness.



We were taught just about everything wrong, and we are now embarking on the steepest learning curve of our lives.



Would we have chosen these times to be alive?



Hardly, but it does appear that for whatever strange reason the times have chosen us.



HUCKSTERS AND SNAKE OIL SALESPERSONS FALL FROM GRACE





We watch as generations of fraudulent hucksters fall from grace.



My admiration for what Trump 2.0 is doing increases on an hourly basis as the real weight of the truth becomes revealed.



To say heads are going to roll, would be an unforgivable understatement.



Minnesota is now appearing to be small potatoes fraud next to exponential levels of California fraud.

But even this is dwarfed by the fact Trump 2.0 is going after the really big guns in the upper reaches of the infamous authoritarian corporatocracy which truly has owned and operated the world.

Insurance companies are just the beginning as Trump quietly announced yesterday the intention to take back American housing from such criminal’s enterprises as BlackRock.



This attack goes all the way to our friends at the World Economic Forum as Trump intends to take it to the next meeting at Davos in two weeks.



Those who remember his historic speech at Davos, immediately post inauguration, will have some idea of what is headed in the direction of the WEF.



VENEZUELA - THE KEYSTONE EVENT TO THE GLOBALIST IMPLOSION



This week, Trump 2.0 genius level multidimensional geopolitical chess moves are visible in the multilayered and massive win of connected with the Venezuela operation.



In the above essay, I was being conservative when I nailed Venezuela as a triple layered win for Trump, having described it as a triple win involving Maduro, the globalist elite agenda, and Iran.

But my count has now expanded to encompass the true scale of the event.



The global elite includes the EU globalists, which includes China as the darling child of the WEF - and also ties in massively to the fall of Iran.



Furthermore this includes the bad actors in the house already, the traitors within the USA.



But it also revealed a very fraudulent financial scheme and geopolitical system involving Russia, with ties to Russia tying in closely to Venezuela, and to Syria and Iran.

Needless to even say, all of these traitors have been on the payroll of the globalists.



Just as Klaus Schwab once proudly intoned - “We are so proud of having penetrated the cabinets” - and now we get to see to what degree they have penetrated the cabinets.



But the real story of Venezuela was one I missed in calling it a only a triple win for Trump 2.0.



Venezuela, I now see as a keystone operation which has triggered a massive move against treason, fraud, globalist authoritarianism, and the geopolitical mind set which has governed our civilization for about the past 12,000 years.



Venezuela represents the initiating event which sends out ripples across the entire planet - causing an earthquake which puts all bad actors on notice - and for whom there will be no mercy.



Basically, those who defrauded Americans, and the 1% totalitarians who have defrauded the 99%, have been charged, and will be prosecuted, as time allows.



The ripples extend out to encompass the EU nations, Britain, China, Russia, and to Syria and Iran.



So Venezuela will come to be seen as the multilayered keystone event it actually represents.



As for the traitors now existing inside the USA - the writing is already on the wall regarding these individuals - and their fall already in progress, even being televised.



As far as the tragic event in Minnesota goes, Americans are so far removed from reality, they forgot that war kills people - and that when deranged individuals attack law enforcement with a deadly weapon - in this case an attempt at vehicular manslaughter - death is often the result.



The world is waking to a nightmare, victimized by globalist totalitarianism.

I take the opportunity to end on a positive note - as I do believe that we are experiencing the fall of the House of Globalist Totalitarianism - and the functioning of the American government as the founding fathers always intended.

Take care of yourselves and stand strong.

