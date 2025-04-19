The Infamous 2024 Paris France, Olympic Pedophilia Celebration

GOING WOKE - GOING BROKE

FORWARD FOR APRIL 19, 2025 RELEASE:

Not much Is More Repulsive Than This Celebration Of Tyranny & Pedophilia.

As we look back on the past year - from Easter 2024 - to Easter 2025 we look back with disquiet and dismay at the globalist tyranny which surrounds us.

Trump 2.0 works to overcome the damage done - and we owe our thanks to these individuals.

I share a collection of videos here - not because I support them - I do not - but because each contains one or more valuable ideas central to this essay.

As we revisit these infamous ceremonies celebrating pedophilia- perhaps we can recognize how much progress we have made against this attack on our children - during the ensuing year.

THE WOKE CEREMONY OF THE DAMNED

What happened in Paris for the Olympic opening ceremony was no accident or coincidence and it was most certainly not a mistake.

And although it was staged as disgusting parody of Christianity - it was by no means limited to this.

It was a parody of all normal self concepts - of man and woman - of religion and of the history of Western nation states.

Held in France - French history was mocked by a rendition of a headless Marie Antoinette.

There was a Statue of Liberty portrayed under attack - riddled with bullet holes.

Many symbols were used to reveal the actual intentions of these ghoulish globalists.

And the intentions are to erase all normal personal and cultural and spiritual boundaries.

Why would the globalists do such a thing?

To erase all accepted beliefs which help serve as the glue to bind people to one another.

They believe by doing this - as other totalitarian regimes have done in the past - that all of us as people will acquiesce to the political, military and economic domination they are selling.

In other words they believe - we are actually delusional enough to believe - that all of us are obedient enough, psychologically broken enough and economically and spiritually bankrupt enough - to go along.

Especially because so many of us fell for the fake epidemic and for the vaccines - they believe they are dealing with billions of sheeple.

Because they are so very delusional they don’t believe we as humans have resilient inner strengths and are in touch enough with our own spiritual power to stand against them.

They believe they have successfully achieved the aims of this coup d’état and that we may be herded like sheep into this trap.

As I have described - like a broken record in so many earlier essays - I do not have space or time to describe it again here.

The whole tragic affair is buried in my stack of several years - maybe in the future to be collected in a book for easy access.

We are I the middle of a crisis right now - a crisis to be resolved and to be used as an opportunity.

Mistakes were not made - not here - and not in the planning of the military-industrial-medical-ideological coup d’état which has taken over the world.

These psychopathic ghouls camouflage themselves in costumes - to disguise their real agenda.

Because these folks are so desperate and so outside the parameters of normal - it is difficult to even begin to comprehend their actions.

And being psychologically abnormal does not in any way excuse any of their actions.

To excuse the behavior and actions of these traitors to both governments and to the health and well being of all eight billion people on earth would be truly monstrous.

Whatever the cause and whatever the excuses offered for these actions - there is simply no middle ground.

If there is anything left of our judicial and constitutional and legal systems in this world these people must be charged, tried and held responsible.

For when an event of this magnitude occurs - facilitating the destruction of major cities, of whole governments and of all so called normal human commerce and interaction - we must come to terms.

And especially when such a coup d’etat leads to the death of millions of people - an intentional genocide - well we are no longer in either normal or legal or acceptable territory .

We are in the midst of one of the greatest crises - if not the greatest crisis - of our human civilized history l

Globalists seek to destroy all nation states - especially America.

The great founding documents of these United States are greatly feared by the ghoulish globalists.

Not that we in America have managed to elude tyranny - it has a great grip on us all - but the elegantly expressed ideas we are trying to achieve remain a dire threat to tyrants.

The globalists desire we eat bugs and “cake”. The cyanotic blue man is a “nice” touch and very telling about what the globalist ghouls desire.

These globalist ghouls have not even tried to hide the quiet part - letting us know that we are discardable - and exist as hackable humans and useless eaters for them.

Of course in the process they reveal their own self-disgust and irrational psychopathology.

For those is us who have known and warned of this for years it is truly horrifying to come to terms with this - that the world has been captured by totalitarian psychopaths.

And so revealing to understand the media is a willing bed partner with the globalists.

But the truth is that none of this is indicative of human progress and advanced technology - but is evidence that since we gathered together in agricultural civilizations long ago - we have failed to evolve at all - biologically or culturally.

If anything we have devolved - moving backwards in terms of “progress”.

This current tyranny and disgust for us as humans is not new -except for the use of modern technology to grab and keep power.

Modern technological progress is a tyrants dream come true.

And if we look carefully at the real honest history of modern technology we can perceive the totalitarian dream of conquest woven through it.

The pathetic attempts to frighten everyone into complacency is not new in the least - or the barbarity on display.

It is simply a pathetic display of human weakness - the weakness that was instilled in humans by the cultural weakness inherent in our civilizations.

It is difficult to get this across to today’s modern people - but long ago we as humans traded what little autonomy and freedom they possessed - along with their health - for the perceived safety and security of the civilized society.

We must suddenly face the crisis of knowing that we are not an advanced society, that our civilizations are super-organized hierarchical systems to keep us enslaved, and that our leaders not only do not have our best interests at heart - but seek to destroy us all.

A good hard look at our actual history will tell us this - but who has got time in the midst of this - to take on the study of all of human history and civilization?

We now as humans have seemingly one chance to make this right - and that is to first stand against this coup d’état and every person and idea which is part of it.

Going to war against these people will not save us - as wars always play into the hands of those at the top of the hierarchy.

Next we must try to prevent the major fallout of this event - the social, political, economic and spiritual and psychological collapse of ourselves and our societies.

This is almost impossible seeming - but we humans are good at cooperating to insure survival - at interdependence.

We have been working to ensure each others survival and well being for millions of years - but we have now veered completely off track - merging into the slow motion train wreck which unfortunately represents our style of civilization.

And now as we would expect the big bill is coming due.

And that bill consists of precisely what is occurring - nothing more and nothing less.

The task now is to find ways of regaining those things we have lost and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

These tasks will not be easy and will not happen overnight.

It took us many long centuries to arrive here and it will take time to undertake the necessary steps to make things right.

As much as we are able - we need to return - body and soul - to some level of common sense and shared responsibility.

We need to facilitate better human communication and social and spiritual integrity and interaction - to return slowly but steadily to harmonious and healthy levels.

We have changed and our world has changed.

We can feel the discomfort and anxiety and pain of change.

We are also aware of a steely eyed resolve among ourselves - the knowing that because we are human - that we have an immense and redeemable ability to heal ourselves and each other.

We represent an unstoppable force of spiritual and psychological power.

In the knowledge that we were created by our creator to possess these unalienable rights - and that we are bolstered by the lives of those many ancestors who have gone before us - who carried the same torch for freedom and personal agency - that we have in us an invincibility.

This invincibility is our resolve to create a way of living on this earth steeped in peace, freedom and in harmony.

Taking advantage of this crisis means we have an unparalleled opportunity to become as humans what our creator always intended.

Synchronicity of our individual unalienable rights to the understanding we hold in common - that all men and women and children are created equal.

That anything which stands against the exercise of these fundamental unalienable rights cannot be tolerated.

That these rights - bolstered by the common sense and uncommon spiritual principles we hold in common - must come first.

This begs many further questions and questions we must ask and answer as we are able.

Rome was not built in a day and neither will the new world we now are a part of be fashioned overnight.

What can be realized and formulated instantly is the fiery creative inspiration which we now feel which fuels the resolve to rise to this occasion and to the demands presented by this crisis.

Jesus and all of the other formidable spiritual teachers who have walked this earth - did not teach in vain.

All of our spiritual teachers and work of the many ancestors who paved the way the way for us - stand us now in good stead.

As I continue an ongoing study of both my European ancestors and of my Native American ancestors which form my family tree - I am impressed over and over again how they - in every succeeding generation - desperately tried to live what they preached - and failed.

In this great relay race of intertwining generations we are part of - the goal of living as peacefully together on this earth as possible - has been the goal of sane human beings.

As we stand for the principles they stood for and stand against what they stood against- let us keep their struggles in mind.

And what they stood for and what they stood against is what we must articulate and follow.

For the globalists - without recognition of the meaning of their own actions - have just held the Ceremony Of the Damned to mark their own considerable fall from grace.

This ceremony marks the globalist’s funeral and our gain.

The globalists seek to entice you not only into becoming a fellow psychopathic pedophile and trans gender and trans human activist - as they hope to engage us in the world war they intend to set off.

In light of these goals attached is a list of Olympic sponsors.

https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/committee/games-stakeholder/partners

It should not escape our attention here that this list uses the same language as the World Economic Forum - stakeholders and partners.

The World At Large attempts to go on as if nothing had happened here.

WHAT A FARCE OUR CIVILIZATIONS HAVE BECOME

Those who occupy the top hierarchy of our civilizations have done this to themselves.

Although terribly annoying, the first video does do a good overview of those corporate forces who help rule our civilized hierarchy.

SEND IN THE CLOWNS AS WE ARRIVE AT PEAK WOKE

We have arrived at the point where all of us who consider themselves the light bearers through this darkest episode must take action.

There are lots of moving pieces here - designed to further confuse, divide and conquer us.

None of the moving pieces of this - involving CrowdStrike, Olympics, the Assassination attempt - or the clownish antics of the garden varsity political clowns - is accidental.

And we must remember that these elements now live and operate deeply in the fabric of our lives.

Until they are all identified - and dealt with there will be no chance of achieving peace or personal agency or safety.

Fear will not help us here - but knowing who is responsible for all this - will.

The identification of those who seek to harm us all, will - if backed by whatever force of law which may still remain intact - serve us well.

And to those who no longer believe there are any remaining reliable or trustworthy proponents of justice and a fair application of the law - these forces remain - if significantly weakened.

It is up to us to know who they are and to back them.

We cannot afford to be distracted here - there is much to be accomplished.

Lots of moving pieces:

Share

Leave a comment