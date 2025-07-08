Forward for July 8, 2025

When Those Who Run The World Need To Be Committed To The Asylum.

Releasing an old post which speaks to the intentions of the WEF to carry out a globalist cabal back in December of 2023 .

This was one of many posts written over the last six years about this topic.

This Eurocentric Hegemony is even more of a concern years later.

Klaus may be gone but the threats of tyranny remain in force.

The fellow human beings who wish to do this - are still crazy as ever - after all these years.

The December 2023 post - as written

DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY GO HAND IN HAND

For our whole lives we have been held hostage to the agendas of the globalists - which funny enough happens to be the mainstream agenda as well.

We have now been subjected for many decades to the nefarious antics of these international cabal members.

They are not done - not by a long shot - and it is now - just when we hold out hope of winning this battle that we make plans not to lose the entire war.

A post from

gives some further layers of what we are dealing with.

An international cabal of governments, corporations and institutions - all 100% against truth and justice - and bent on shaping the world to suit themselves - is what we must contend with.

Chances are more than good that many of your own local politicians are part of this scheme.

They may just be tools the cabal uses to gain its objectives - but they are still dangerous.

Klaus Schwab - clownish as he can sometimes be - is still a dangerous man. All of the stakeholder capitalists are dangerous characters.

When Klaus announced they had penetrated zee cabinets of all nations he was not kidding around.

They have done this and more.

The amount of WEF tentacles into the workings of both local and national government are profound.

The degree of tentacles into corporations and institutions is also profound.

As people wake up to how they have been manipulated and fooled the cabal has all the more reason to strike out to restrict the thought and action of the global populace.

The cabal - in place and growing more sinister with each passing day - does not care about the things normal people care about.

To believe they do is a big mistake. To expect them to act normally is a big mistake.

These people are dangerous to self and other and need to be - at the first opportunity - rendered harmless.

It is now when things begin to seem brighter that we must watch most carefully and pay most attention.

A cabal of weak, psychologically unstable men and women, full of enough hubris to think they are entitled or skilled enough to rule the world is dangerous enough.

But a cabal of psychopathic mass murderers is quite a level above.

Most all of my readers already know the terrible toll the substance called Covid vaccines - not vaccines at all it turns out - cause deadly effects

presents concern over dangers the synthetic mRNA in these “vaccines” presents.

As most of you know these are concerns people like myself have been having for years. And yet we are just now beginning to get actual scientific proof those concerns were more than justified.

That the cabal running the world has already proven that genocide is not only their agenda but that the genocide they engineered and planned is well underway is the case.

Not only genocide but their success at using a weaponized vaccine fully capable of changing the human genome - likely to usher in a population crash beyond imagining.

Word also has it that the engineering used in the Covid vaccines has contaminated other wildlife.

Genocide is to some degree something the world population can recover from but changing the DNA of living things could well mean extinction of all human life and potentially all animal life.

As I have written about many times this globalist agenda represents a coup d'etat against the people of this world. In many ways we are already locked into this agenda.

From

on this.

Share the nature of this globalist cabal with the world and make certain they hear the nuts and bolts of the message.

Truth will out. But first it must be spoken and printed everywhere.

THIS CRISIS PRESENTS BOTH DANGER AND OPPORTUNITY

Remember that cowards with their backs against the wall are the most dangerous.

The globalist cabal will try to continue to play the good guys and will use any means of blaming us - blaming the victims - rather than allowing the truth to rise.

They have engineered such a clever psychological warfare strategy - remember when churches were closed but the liquor stores were open, when social isolation was mandated everywhere - that is now going to be used against the larger truth about the vaccines

The - they all stayed home and developed bad habits - ploy - anything to blame us rather than them.

These are undeniably dangerous times. But failing to speak will not protect us or our families - quite the contrary. Crisis and opportunity are reality and there is no time like the present.

The globalist cabal has been planning this for a long long time.

They won’t give up easy and have used all of their skill sets to commandeer the playing field to their advantage. They will use the most debased psychological warfare tactics against all of us.

Using television, globalists like those discussed below and others will seek to undermine our spirits and our very sanity to prevail.

The role of predictive programming - literally - is used as a tool to weaken our spiritual power and human bonding.

To practice strengthening both spiritual and human bonds - those capable of surviving bad acting, a horrible script, and ridiculous cinematography and production - might want to take on television like the above as kind of tabletop exercise.

We must recognize that being a biological, psychological and spiritual success as a human being is by definition the opposite of what is being defined as these things by this globalist cabal.

We each must inhabit a life where biological, psychological and spiritual success are present and which are celebrated to stand against the insanity of the globalists.

In every possible respect these globalists epitomize everything that is wrong with modern humanity. To stand in opposition we must be everything they are not.

Important to realize the importance of using examples like this as role playing exercises against this kind of tyranny used in the game of psychological warfare.

Yes, the globalist cabal is insane and practices the inducement of insanity in the population - but you dear readers are not insane - and can practice logic, compassion, connection and sanity against their insanity.

Much like the inmates in the old film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest had to do when they recognized that they the inmates were the sane ones and the administrators were the insane ones.

We must use wit, cunning, intelligence,diplomacy, humor - but most of all our own ability to inhabit sanity and to connect in positive with others.

As I have discussed before, this kind of waging of psychological health against the insanity also involves acting as a spiritual warrior

BEING A CHRISTIAN IS A REVOLUTIONARY ACT KW NORTON · November 5, 2023 Jesus was a revolutionary. Jesus was regarded as a terrorist by the nation state of Rome. Jesus - because he was rabidly antiwar - and very skilled at teaching it - threatened them deeply. Today, being a Christian - a real Christian - means being as rebellious and as clear as Jesus. It means - just as it was over two thousand years ago - living as an ene… Read full story

They are worthy and dangerous adversaries but a shooting war against them would play right into their hands.

The best weapon remains the truth. Even they - with as much power as they have amassed - cannot stand up to a world population who understands what has happened and who inhabits the truth against the lies of the globalists.

Never have you and your unique voice been more urgently important to the health and well being of this world.

Never has the internet been more important.

And if the internet is compromised then printing and the in person communication of truth becomes critical.

While we are able - we need to continue to use the internet as a truth telling tool.

They cannot keep on telling lies when we no longer believe the lies.

Stay frosty, practice the truth, explode the lies - speak loudly, clearly, with wit and compassion - and in your own voice.

Make sure the world hears the right messages.

Work together - in cooperative, sane and compassionate diplomacy - an art and science the globalist cabal does not understand in the slightest.

Never ever has it been more critical to be the change we wish to see in the world.

Share

Leave a comment