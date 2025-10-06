Forward:

We are the Children of the Universe Beginning to Know Itself.

In the end find the beginning - in the beginning find the end.

The mathematically perfect - harmonious reality of the sound made flesh - the vibrational intensity of the ricocheting resonance which is the sound.

In the Beginning Was the Sound.

THE LATE GREAT EARTH - THE SEQUEL -WHAT PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE HID FROM HUMANITY

In the end, it didn’t matter, as humanity had long ago learned to prefer fantasy to reality - but the last humans of the Late Great Planet Earth - THE SEQUEL died believing in parallel universes and alien society ships and in a version of “Trust the Science” which made the COVID -19 version of “Trust the Science” look tame by comparison.

It was of course the mass psychosis caused by the COVID -19 Completely Fake Plastic Pandemic and Genocidal Vaccines which set off the mass panic which caused the now endemic pandemic of mass schizophrenia.

Perhaps it was best as paranoid schizophrenics are the last to know they have gone insane.

Probably more difficult for the sane who remained as they were forced to watch as the world descended into chaos - complete with foaming at the mouth, delusional hysterics - no longer capable of reasoning.

In reality the earth was simply suffering through another cyclical natural geomagnetic episode of a geomagnetic pole shift - but the humans long attuned to fantasy instead of reality preferred the psychological warfare, MK ULTRA version.

The very idea of accepting the paradox of being geomagnetic beings in a geomagnetic universe was found objectionable - and thus rejected by all sane humans.

Sane humans, who were about to deny the very sane recognition that everything they had been taught was ridiculous and absurd and dangerous to their mental health.

TRUST THE SCIENCE was the very last thing any sane person would have done - so it was a surprise to everyone with two remaining brain cells to rub together that the majority of the world fell for it.

For “Trust the Science” of COVID-19 was cartoon science - and in fact was taken directly from the insane predictive voodoo plots of a cartoon series - called “The Simpsons”.

THE MORE THEY LIE THE MORE THE TRUTH BECOMES APPARENT

By now of course, at this late date, as the Military Industrial Clown Show convince the delusional humans a Real Alien Space Ship has arrived - any sane humans remaining understand the full import of the massive ruse - designed to destroy the human genome.

In a way it was the final exam for the eight billion humans on the planet in the year 2019 - as humans were divided into the ranks of those who accepted the trending lies - or applied their remaining braincells to the acquisition of knowledge and wisdom.

In the most remarkable dividing of the waters in human history - about 60% of humans failed the exam - selecting the cartoonish “Trust the Science” over the more insightful “Never Trust Settled Science”.

But, fortunately for our story, about 40% of humans rejected the trending paranoid fantasies that some crown virus was out to get them - and that a period of intense anxiety was required to “Flatten the Curve “ - a period of isolation, of ritual hand washing and mask wearing - and of remaining a cartoonish 6 feet apart when in public.

A little exercise in psychological warfare which would render 60% of humanity a virtue signaling, self congratulatory contingent of Charlie Chaplain-like delusional robotic beings.

There were ancient prophecies of course which told of this division - where the pure consciousness of humanity would be given a choice - a fated choice to select for the real - to select for the understanding and the true knowledge and wisdom.

And it would require that the alternative 40% reject everything they had been taught - and would require that they begin thinking and feeling for themselves - trusting what the guide of their inner consciousness informed them.

Ironic, perhaps, but in the grand words of the supreme ironist of all time - William Shakespeare - “There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy”.

Trusting the Stars in their Courses became the guiding motif for the New Barbarians - the few remaining humans who would go on to build the civilization based upon the path of wisdom - of following a seeker’s path of intertwined logic and feeling to guide them.

For these humans who selected for “Trust Yourself” over “Trust the Science” - had hit upon something fundamentally true.

They saw in the fully entangled mathematically perfect crystalline genetic molecule which drove life - the truth that their existence had been guided here by a supreme intelligence.

They saw that the humans who had chosen to try to play God - thru “Trust the Science” - had metaphorically become the character of Mephistopheles - characters in their own mythological drama.

Mythopoetics -the true way in which the sound which came first - the “word” which was in the beginning - became the way of breath - the way of comprehension - the way into the territory between the breaths - between the notes - between the vibrational entities which are life.

There is a reason the Riemann hypothesis has not been solved - there is a mathematics which passes well beyond easy understanding.

The answer lies in the vibrational - always changing - always in motion - beautifully balanced harmonics of the conscious universe.

There is a computational structure - a living breathing and thriving consciousness which is the universe.

Every breath we take - a chance to see and to become fully aware that we are the universe and the universe is us - to embrace the logical paradoxes which misguided human logic once rejected as insane.

As Shakespeare once reminded us - “See Better, Lear”.

And a man named Christ once remarked - “Forgive them Lord, they know not what they do.”

This, which can be viewed as “The Late Great Planet Earth - the Sequel”, which led the wise ones into the civilization which needs to be born - and which demands us to be accept the wisdom of the harmonic symphony of sound vibration which is the universe.

There is quite literally nothing to fear - the man who was born several thousand years ago - practically in the midst of the snake pits of the Roman Temples - already told that story.

Each mathematically perfect harmonious individual is a gift - a gift from the compassionate Christ Consciousness which is the universe - a perfect product of the perfect chrysalis which is the vibrating and eternally vibrational sound.

IN THE BEGINNING WAS THE VIBRATION

Energy cannot be created nor destroyed - only transformed.

Humans are transformational beings and the thread we follow a thread which vibrates right back to the beginning.

In the beginning is the end - and in the end - the beginning.

May our creator bless and hold safe from harm all of the peacemakers.

