Forward:

The Diabolical Recursive Loop Which Commands Our Civilization.

What will it finally require for us humans to break free of the civilization we live in?

The evil system which commands us to go down to the sea in warfare and to engage in human sacrifice which renders our judgement suspect at every turn? A civilization which seems to demand human sacrifice - just like the horrors of 9/11?

Which enslaves us into the recursive loop of our own doom?

Can Writers Save the World? Of Course Not!

Writers Just live In the World - Forced Into the Hard Labor of Writing About it.

GLOBALIZATION - 1950-2025 - AGE OF DEATH, LIES AND FRAUD.

As a writer and as a human being I prefer the honest integrity of real life - and in the trust we as human beings are just now building the fine foundations of our new civilization.

This does not mean I do not feel and am not able to define what real collapse of what is supposed to have been a civilization does not feel like.

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers - that some of us fine feathered human beings will go on to truly build a civilization.

THE LATE GREAT STATE OF PLANET EARTH - THE SEQUEL

CHAPTER TWO - WINTERLUDE - 2025 -2035

As the earth tipped once again toward winter, the several billion souls of Planet Earth found themselves entrapped in an ancient, but seemingly mysterious, sacrificial rite - a recursive loop which beckons humans into selecting for war.

As if Thomas Pynchon’s Screaming Across the Sky, James Joyce’s Nightmare of History, and the bible’s own “Stars in Their Courses” had led these eight billion souls helplessly to this impasse.

Helpless had nothing to do with this of course but was instead a quite deliberate process of manipulating the masses to believe in a nameless faceless entity called a government.

Particularly ironic in 2025 - as the people irrationally took out their considerable rage upon a new way of governance whose purpose and aim was to bring the recursive loop of war to a halt and to place governance back in the hands of the people.

As fate would have this, ignorance would blind the eyes and hearts of eight billion souls, souls who could no longer appreciate the way out of the recursive loop of history in which they were entrapped.

By the onrushing winter of 2025 the humans of planet Earth had forgotten all about the facts of how they become endlessly obsessed and confused and trapped - and the blood in their eyes became their only refuge.

This cyclical and endless entrapment in which humans agree to be driven by a nameless and faceless entity called a government - rather than by the power of their own spiritual grace - had become an unstoppable circling of the drain which had always - and would always - lead to war.

War which inevitably led to widespread human sacrifice and the destruction of anything the eight billion souls held dear.

GLOBAL ELITISTS CONVINCE AMERICANS TO CHOSE CIVIL WAR

It is easy to convince good people that war is the answer - despite all evidence to the contrary.

Has any nation ever been better off after a war - civil or otherwise?

The answer is a resounding no - and yet it remains easier than taking candy from a baby to convince good people, rational people - to get angry enough to wage violence.

Manage to convince even 1% of a population to become angry enough and to use violence to protest their grievances and, before nations are prepared, they find themselves in civil war.

The USA is not the only nation driven to this point - as almost all European nations are devolving into an angry violence which threatens to flame into full out war.

Thus a regional war would be quite likely to bubble over into a planetary conflict - one which would be extremely likely to escalate into world conflict - a final world conflict.

Although it is difficult for centered and resilient and focused individuals to understand the kind of emotional instability which leads to this kind of fatal emotional conflict - it is imperative to do so.

For understanding how wars flame into full scale conflagration is essential to understanding how to stop them from happening in the first place.

Populations subjected to elitist “benevolence” long enough - begin to lose their own ability to possess a presence of mind which prevents wars - but steadily experience a growing dependence on this “benevolence” which erodes their internal locus of control.

These populations see the government as the source of all that is good - and all that is bad - in their lives.

Such highly dependent individuals lose all perspective of the culpability they may have in the making such an agreement with such a beast as a government - a system which simply is not capable of entering into a rational relationship with them.

They become so dependent upon this fantasy of a government that they literally fantasize that they can petition such a system to meet their infantile demands.

So far does this infantile, outer locus of control, extend that the angry, confused and anxious individuals believe that they can force an inanimate system to meet their demands.

They lose sight of the reality that the government is an association of individuals who agree upon the usefulness of a particular system of governance - a nameless, faceless entity.

They lose sight of the fact that the manner in which they themselves conduct themselves is integral to how this nameless, faceless entity is capable of functioning.

Once individuals personalize this system as being reflected by a particular person they can agree to focus all their hatred and anger and hostility upon - all bets are off.

By this time, emotionally unstable individuals have personified the system - and possess a figure upon which to leverage all of their disconnected and unfocused energy.

Rather than stopping to question their own culpability and to engage in constructive dialogue and engagement they descend into crowd controlled nameless and faceless violence.

The situation then becomes impossible to control until a hellscape of violence is unleashed and a kind of primitive blood lust satisfied - becoming so hellishly violent that even the most violent desire to cooperate for peace.

In this case, all the emotionally unstable know is how very bad they feel and can only respond irrationally to taking revenge upon who or what they view as the responsible party.

The responsible party may even be an inanimate object such as Tesla cars or Government buildings - or national flags.

Finding a culprit to focus their angry attention on is the critical task - in the USA it might be liberals blaming conservatives - or become a single person such as Trump - while across Europe it might be illegal immigrants or a particular politician such as Macron or Starmer.

Angry mobs cannot step back from the overwhelming power of their emotions to think deliberately through the problem to see that it is the system which selects for war.

They are blinded to the truth that this war will never be won by them, has never been won by them - and will never be won by them.

They can no longer disengage long enough to see how the whole scheme of war and violence is something they have been slowly, but surely, manipulated into believing - thru a system of governance of supreme cruelty and corruption.

This system of governance is based upon the assumption that some elitist 1% know better than the remaining 99% how to own an operate society - that agreeing to become dependent upon the largesse of a 1% is healthy and the answer to good governance.

It would be a bloody and terrible decade before this war-to-end-all-wars would cease - and the few hundred miserable souls remaining of the eight billion would shoulder the responsibility of building the new civilization - the one which would end the bloody cycle of the human sacrifice of war.

These few hundred souls would form the nucleus of a new humanity - one which took on the recognition that only personal responsibility for one’s thoughts and actions - fully conscious in a conscious universe - could ever allow the evolution of a humankind as intended by her creator.

The Stars in their Courses could not be blamed for the affairs of men - only consciousness which understood that the courses of the stars were themselves participants in the fully conscious drama of the universe - and humans as the universe’s way of understanding itself .

And Madonna, she still has not showed

We see this empty cage now corrode

Where her cape of the stage once had flowed

The fiddler, he now steps to the road

He writes ev’rything’s been returned which was owed

On the back of the fish truck that loads

While my conscience explodes

The harmonicas play the skeleton keys and the rain

And these visions of Johanna are now all that remain

Bob Dylan, Visions of Johanna

Chapter Three _ The Rise of the Late Great 20th Century Barbarians

As always. may our creator take care of those who work to wage peace in this war torn world - and see fit to bless all of the peacemakers.

