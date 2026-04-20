THE MAN WHO BECAME SO SMART THEY HAD TO KILL HIM

“I have of late—but wherefore

I know not—lost all my mirth, forgone all custom of

exercises; and indeed it goes so heavily with my

disposition that this goodly frame, the earth, seems to

me a sterile promontory, this most excellent canopy,

the air, look you, this brave o’erhanging firmament,

this majestical roof fretted with golden fire, why,

it appears no other thing to me than a foul and pestilent

congregation of vapors. What a piece of work is a man!

How noble in reason, how infinite in faculties,

in form and moving how express and admirable,

in action how like an angel, in apprehension how like

a god! The beauty of the world, the paragon of animals!

And yet, to me, what is this quintessence of dust? Man

delights not me—no, nor woman neither, though by

your smiling you seem to say so.” ―William Shakespeare,Hamlet





There is a powerful reason why I have called Hamlet the quintessential modern human being - reasons this poor essay will certainly not contain.





An obscure figment of human evolution leads to selection for ignorance over appreciation of true knowledge and intelligence.



We have repeatedly chosen ignorance as a form of safe keeping, as we believe the ignorance which evolves from failing to question keeps us safe within our powerfully ignorant civilizations.



The reasons why our civilizations collapse almost on schedule, one after the other, like falling dominoes, escapes us totally, as we shudder in fear at the thought ours might collapse also.



And yet many fellow humans are beginning to apply Socratic questioning as a means of understanding ourselves and each other, and by extension, understanding our civilizations, governments, organized religions, and even our own psyches



There seems to be an actual hunger for coming to comprehend the answers to deeper, unasked and much feared, questions, as if the times themselves have grown weary of self deception.



Because we don’t normally think of the universe as intelligent, the thought that time itself could carry a greater dimension of reality than we appreciate, is entirely foreign.



And yet, despite our unwillingness to think so, time does appear to be carrying encoded messages, and even light itself has been recently discovered to be carrying at least 48 separate dimensions of information.



Despite our unwillingness to think so, it turns out light itself has been the critical factor in the evolution of life in the universe, including ourselves.



And if we are encoded life, constantly emergent, and part of an unfolding process of universal intelligence, then what else have our civilizations kept us in the dark about?



Quite a bit as it would turn out - this is the time when emergent humankind is destined to become Homo Intelligentsia over that bumbling Sap - Homo Sapiens.



Gone are the long painful millennia when darkness was a virtue and the way was full of mud.



Humanity evolves into the new species, one which asks the necessary questions and then quickly evolves into the illuminated species which personifies one Homo Intelligentsia.



A species which cannot be caught in some matrix where a 1% elite lord it over a 99% majority in a splendid ignominious primate hierarchy known as a civilization.





We have been oh so susceptible to various forms of trickery from those who have plotted to take advantage of the evolutionary feature which kept us in chains.



Thus we might begin surmising that our eagerness to be fooled was the main feature of Homo Sapiens.





And eagerly fooled we certainly were, the price of ignorance however is no longer one we are willing to pay, preferring now to ask all of the painful questions and suffer those consequences,



NOT MAN APART, NOT MAN APART FROM THIS.



It is not: “I think therefore I am”, but “I emerge as the thought which went before me”.



Part of the quantum universe, incapable of stepping outside to become the disinterested observer.



Embracer of paradoxes, constructed of paradoxes, an emergent species, perpetually becoming, not some conjured entity or conjuror, of cheap tricks.







“Do I understand your question man, is it helpless and forlorn?”





We finally arrive at the time of humankind when the questions are beginning to be asked.





They dared to come for the kids but they will never know the evil they have unleashed.



It was their final ignominious error.





ho imagined that it would be light - seemingly simple - just a simple sunbeam, just a simple human being, just a simple clockwork universe.



But as fate would have it none of these things is simple in the least.



Every simple beam of light a braided, emergent, quantum field composed of at least 48 dimensions we can scarcely imagine or comprehend.



Humans, and the know universe, masters of the emergent art of becoming potentialities.



Quantum numbers, like glittering shards of glass, reflecting even more exponentially larger potentialities,



The universe, all of us, everything that exists - exponentially expanding possibilities.

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