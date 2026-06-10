KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman's avatar
Psychotherapist and the Shaman
8h

Yes. "By embracing our role as active participants in the universe's awakening, we can collectively and individually choose to bear light in dark times." It is also our awakening.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KWNORTON · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture