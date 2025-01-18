My intention is not to frighten any of us into understanding what is happening - fear is our personal and spiritual and cultural enemy.

So although nothing needs to scare us - and therefore potentially frighten us into inaction - or silence - some things are just as demonic and evil-to-the-core as they could possibly be.

And our observation of these demonic forces - as they take action against us all could not be more necessary - not to be frightened - but to take action against such forces.

I share a couple of videos which have been provided by others - to help illustrate the immediate threat from this plan by politicians associated with the World Economic Forum (WEF) - to move us all into those 15 minute cities we have been discussing for the past few years.

As we know the WEF’ers have a pattern of creating the problem and then stepping up - in the nick of time - as “heroes” - to solve said problem.

We all face the imminent existence of these 15 Minute Cities - and we all face the monsters who build them.

As we are thrown into the lion's den - it is time to stand for truth, justice - for what used to be the American Way.

Today I am not going to belabor this issue - which I have gone on at length about previously.

For this day sufficient is the evil we are encountering - and sufficient to this day - is engineering the ways in which we survive and overcome.

Never has the time been more critical as totalitarianism threatens the entire planet and each of us alive on Earth.

SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER - WITH COURAGE AND WITH DIGNITY

As always, may our creator bless and hold safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.

Keep a peaceful heart - and stay spiritually protected - by daring to abide at the very center of the storm.

BE THE STILL POINT OF THE TURNING WORLD

