One of 40 Trillion Human Cells… and Why That Changes Everything

A few weeks ago, physicist Shaun Higgins dropped a note on his Physics vs Metaphysics Substack that stopped me cold.

Titled something like “One of 40 Trillion Human Cells…”, it reframed the humble human cell not as a sack of random chemical reactions but as a high-precision topological foundry—a quantum transceiver whose microtubular network acts like a set of living waveguides maintaining phase coherence across the entire cell.It was poetic, physics-heavy, and exactly the kind of cross-domain riffing we need more of.

Higgins wasn’t claiming the textbook is closed. He was inviting us to think differently: what if the old mechanical model of biology is running out of road, and the next chapter is being written in terms of resonance, topology, and room-temperature quantum effects?That note lit a fuse.

Because right now—in early 2026—a small cluster of Substack writers is doing the heavy lifting: synthesizing the latest experiments, pressure-testing the hypotheses, and refusing to let the conversation stay stuck in 1990s decoherence objections. This isn’t hype. It’s frontier thinking, grounded in real papers that just dropped.Here are the four pieces I’d put at the top of any reading list if you want the clearest, most up-to-date map of where quantum biology is heading:

“Orch OR Ascending” – Strange Loops In My Head (ejhong.substack.com)

Posted literally two days ago (April 23, 2026). Eugene delivers the single best primer-plus-update on the Orchestrated Objective Reduction (Orch-OR) model from Penrose and Hameroff. He walks through Michael Wiest’s new review paper in Neuroscience of Consciousness—the one that gathers anesthetic evidence, microtubule quantum data, and the philosophical payoff (solving the binding problem and epiphenomenalism in one elegant stroke).

Key highlight: older critiques (like Tegmark’s) assumed a dead, thermal-equilibrium brain. Living systems are anything but equilibrium. The post also flags fresh experimental hits—quantum interference beats in microtubules at body temperature, dampened by anesthetics exactly in proportion to their potency—and ties in Fröhlich-style coherent states.

→ Read “Orch OR Ascending” “Fröhlich Coherence” – Ricci Flow Nutrition (ricciflow.substack.com)

Cameron Borg’s deep dive on Herbert Fröhlich’s 1968 vision: how metabolic energy in warm, wet biology doesn’t destroy coherence—it creates it. Dipolar molecules (microtubules, membranes, water itself) can condense into macroscopic quantum states when pumped by the cell’s own energy flux. Borg makes the physics intuitive without dumbing it down and shows why this framework is gaining traction again as experimental data catches up.

→ Read “Fröhlich Coherence” “Rethinking (Classical + Quantum) Brain Dynamics” – Eurykosmotron (bengoertzel.substack.com)

AGI pioneer Ben Goertzel (March 17, 2026) bridges the gap most people miss. You don’t need brain-wide quantum coherence or for the quantum layer to do all the heavy cognitive lifting. A subtler “quantum-biased” brain—where classical dynamics get gentle nudges from microscopic quantum effects—could still unlock extraordinary capabilities. Pure cross-domain gold.

→ Read the full piece Quantum Biology Blueprint series – BeNourished (benourished.substack.com)

Rachel Jessey’s ongoing practical deep-dive (launched Feb–April 2026 installments) brings the physics into real cells and tissues: spin effects, weak fields, mitochondria, biophotons, and the gut-brain axis. It’s the clearest “so what does this mean for actual biology?” layer I’ve seen.

Start here: Introduction to my Quantum Biology Blueprint The Meta Rational Think Tank

These writers aren’t selling certainty, no stale old “settled science”.

They’re mapping the live edge—where new papers on fractal time crystals, soliton-polaritons in “brain jelly” gels, anesthetic-microtubule binding, and room-temperature coherence keep landing. The old “warm, wet, noisy → instant decoherence” objection is being quietly retired by people who actually read the latest data.

Why this matters (and why you should care)

We’re watching a paradigm shift in real time: from biology as purely classical chemistry to biology as an information-processing, resonant system capable of hosting protected quantum states even at 37 °C. The cell isn’t a bag of parts. It’s a symphony of 40 trillion sovereign nodes, each potentially running its own topological orchestra.

Higgins’ original note captured the wonder. These 2026 pieces give us the footnotes, the citations, and the next layer of rigor. Together they’re building something bigger than any single paper: a new mental model of life itself.

If you’ve been frustrated by how hard it is to find this stuff on Substack (the algo loves politics more than physics), consider this post your shortcut.

Follow the four above and you’ll be ahead of the curve.

What part of this frontier excites you most—the pure physics of coherence, the consciousness implications, the health/longevity angles, or the bigger “we’re not just accidents” vibe?

Drop it in the comments. I’ll keep surfacing the best new drops as they land.(And if you’re a writer in this space reading this—thank you. Keep going. The rest of us are listening.)

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