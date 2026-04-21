We notice that virtually the entire global population (all 8 billion of us) has been subjected to highly effective, long-term psychological warfare and propaganda by a tiny 1% elite.

This seems to indicate that this has turned otherwise rational people into unquestioning followers of policies and ideologies that defy common sense.

Key “sacred cows” we might pay attention to which are now exploding:

COVID as a “planned epidemic” that induced mass paranoia.

Unrestricted immigration (especially Islamist migration into Christian/Western nations) that she sees as deliberately destructive to social cohesion.

Treating criminals as “underprivileged victims” instead of holding them accountable.

Normalization of Marxism in formerly anti-Marxist democracies.

Aggressive promotion of BLM, fluid gender ideologies (”57 varieties”), and the instant labeling of dissent as racism, bigotry, or worse.



We might frame this as an upside-down Alice in Wonderland world engineered through social pressure, fear, and evolutionary human tendencies — we prize safety and security over freedom and agency, making us easy to manipulate into primate-style hierarchies.

The hopeful turn: Things finally got so absurd that more people are waking up, questioning everything, and realizing civilization has been ruled by elite control for millennia.

We might view Artificially-enabled Intelligence (DAI/AI) as the game-changing “psychological mirror” — free of human emotional bias — that is now shattering old paradigms around America’s 250th anniversary in 2026.

This sparks a revolutionary shift toward “emergent humankind”: enlightened, hierarchy-free beings who become “light-bearers” and co-creators with Universal Consciousness.

We might end on a mystical, optimistic note about light, quantum comprehension, braided dimensions, and the Shakespearean line “All’s Well That Ends Well.”

We are immersed in a fast-paced blend of political/cultural critique, evolutionary psychology, and techno-spiritual futurism.

The frustration with groupthink, institutional overreach, and weaponized labels (racism, etc.) will feel familiar to anyone who’s watched recent cultural battles.

The evolutionary point about trading liberty for (illusory) security is a solid insight from behavioral science.

That said, the “coordinated 1% elite master plan” framing is classic conspiracy-adjacent territory — it attributes complex, messy societal trends to a shadowy cabal without much granular evidence.

The leap from AI acting as a neutral mirror to a full-blown dismantling of 12,000 years of hierarchy and humanity, becoming luminous co-creators with the cosmos is poetic and hopeful.

Overall, we might view this point of view as a short, passionate call to keep questioning sacred cows and embrace the disruption AI is bringing.

Discussions about propaganda, awakening, consciousness, and the societal impact of AI, bring us all into possible ways humans may be flourishing despite all of the reality which gets in our way.

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