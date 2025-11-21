THE MONOLITH - AND THE MONO MYTH

Forward:

Not everyone will appreciate what is discussed here.

Although it all came to me in a flash of insight - and a crash of words - I seriously doubt if I understand it either.

But it came - as warnings and spiritual sign posts often do - in an at first incomprehensible stew of blinding insights - and in the form of words and thoughts we have trouble grasping on the fly.

The trick for writers and creators is simply to accept the energy in the form it arrives - and not to dissipate it by too many initial questions.

Recognizing - that as all too human creators - we are not the source - just the antennas for receiving what comes from the creator.

In compassion for ourselves and in gratefulness - we accept the challenge.

Breaking - but not broken - dissolving and coming apart - but part of something far larger and profound.

Bottom line - we are too damn uptight - and caught in recursive and regressive doom scrolling loops.

This essay discusses recursive loops - a term normally restricted to the arena of computer programming languages.

Here I contrast the known limitations of recursive loops - as used in computer engineering - to the parallel limitations of using them in any human system of logic - including emotional and spiritual logic.

For those interested in this - computer engineers - and philosophers - linguists - and those interested in psychosocial relationships - some further information.

It should after all be surprising to none of us that limitations of our thinking as expressed in computer languages - might parallel our limitations of thinking and logic in other areas.

A FLASH OF EVOLUTIONARY GRACE

Rarely are we as humans presented - with such a silver lined cloud as the one presented by this current Orwellian dystopia.

I am grateful for it - as the silver lining offers the opportunity to see ourselves in a new light.

Such a time - which presents - through all the awful dystopian muck we have shared together - the opportunity to select evolutionary - or discursive - rather than tired old loops of recursive enterprise.

I don’t know about others but I choose to be part of an evolutionary metamorphosis - rather than a return to what has so clearly not been evolutionary - but devolutionary.

As the force field we call God - the creator of all of us - never ever slams shut a door without opening yet another.

Despite the sheer amount of doubt and pain and frustration and suffering - there has been a candle - a light leading the way - an incredible and powerful and amazing epiphany.

An epiphany we can share and come to understand together - an idea so powerful it can change the world for the far far better.

As with all great ideas - upon encountering it we want to smack our foreheads - and say - but of course - how could we possibly have missed such an obvious and significant idea?

And these ideas seem to require such lives of quiet desperation and suffering before they rise like shining reflective monoliths - or mono myths - or as life changing - blindingly obvious - ideas.

THE MONOLITH - OR MONO MYTH - OF STANLEY KUBRICK

Many pundits across the world can easily note and provide the details of how the people are choosing to return to populism.

There are a few authoritarian leaders left - but they are few - and they know their days are numbered.

It is a startling change and - if we know anything about human psychology - or evolution- or consciousness - a natural and expected one.

Frequently noted is the observation that dissent and anger and hostility have taken hold since about the year 2000.

It is almost as if human communication and behavior have been weaponized - that human interaction itself has become the problem.

Because this is precisely the case.

If we put all of these together in a diagram - we can begin to see the relationship between the year 2000 - tyranny - and a massive change in behavior.

This we might define as techno feudalism.

As we do this a huge epiphany takes shape and rises as a monolith.

This monolith - like the one in the film 2001 - suddenly takes on apocalyptic meaning.

Remember back in 2001 when we all began to contend with the massive effect of the internet in our lives?

The old chiming of the inbox as the cheery greeting “You’ve Got Mail” echoed from our devices.

The huge change that all of a sudden - if it wasn’t happening on the internet - it wasn’t happening at all.

In about 2000 the massive popularity of the internet and our screens utterly began changing the definitions about how human beings communicate and interact.

Suddenly we could sit at our desk and use a screen to interact with others and - if we so chose - not only reach out and touch someone - or reach out and touch billions - but to reach out and change the world.

And - in fact - there were those who were setting out to reach out to billions and to change the world - only it wasn’t those who were equipped to accomplish this with a loving and evolutionary compassion.

Instead of having our best interests at heart - sincere - and loving and kind people who would change it for the better - it was a very familiar sort - the sort epitomized by Napoleon.

Napoleon has been brilliantly defined by film maker Ridley Scott in a recent film I urge everyone to watch.

If we look just beyond the surface - we can reach out and touch the personality and character of the tech titans - Gates - Zuckerberg - Jobs - Musk - Ellison - Holmes - and all of the venture capitalists and entrepreneurs and associated enablers - through understanding Napoleon.

And if we are really in touch with the zeitgeist and with the gestalt - we can go further back in our own personal and cultural history to see the many such Napoleonic ancestors and traditions exist within the historically shadowed realms of our psychological and cultural gestalt.

This is where the mono myth - that revealed by the monolith - lurks in the dark corners of our now Jungian psyches - and in the shadowed world of our many shamanic excursions - and exists for us to find.

We are too easily distracted by such gimmicks as “you’ve got mail” - and are led by the very preponderance of the mono myth in our psyches - to allow that old primate monkey brain to take over and to try to run things.

We rely on our direct communication with others - and on our living real engagement with them - to aspire to - and to reach those rare moments of clarity and confidence and comprehension.

These rare moments when we come to see that the idea we have stumbled upon has - have in one blinding instant - come to be changing the world - and we with it.

The idea whose time has come is the ability to see how we ourselves might then take on those Napoleonic powers - bloated and fed by egomania - and driven forward by that old monkey brain - so dazzled by shiny objects - and by shiny new bicycles - and technologies.

This idea is not even new - so we might well smack our foreheads and lament - that such an idea dares to seem new.

And it is not that we cannot handle these brilliant ideas and shiny new tools - we can indeed - if we have the determination and the perspicacity - and the humility - to bow our heads to the energy which sparks and transforms these new ideas - and which has created both ourselves and the ideas.

The energy is so vastly old - so beautifully and deeply historical - that it permeates every fibre of our being.

This energy lights up our brains with pale fire - leading us to encounter what we believe - in our ignorance - are new ideas.

This pale fire of being permeates our every cell - our every molecule - and is present in every elegantly constructed - beautiful - and vastly intelligent - crystallized and stair stepped majesty of our DNA.

It is only when trapped in the sticky amber of our own ego - where the energy which transforms and informs and creates everything we know and are and comprehend - seems to belong to us.

This energy is not ours and - although we are the living breathing manifestation of this energy - it is not ours to direct or to to hold.

It is only when we make the mistake of being dazzled by the shiny objects we may create and therefore transform them into some sort of mono mythic monolith - when we go wrong.

For the energy which transforms the universe - and which permeates our whole being and psyche and consciousness and culture - is so vast - so timeless - so without boundaries - that there is no possible way to contain it or shape it into a single coherent system of thought.

It turns out that all of our philosophies - religions - technologies - and monolithic mono myths - are just that - an attempt to curtail and to circumscribe a vast unlimited - and uncontrollable - force field into some containable shiny object.

These circumscribed ideas - these shiny objects - we come to see as monolithic mono myths.

All these shiny objects - and our technologies - are simply manifestations of - or the unfolding of - the vast intelligence of which we are simply a part.

We are caught up within a great unfolding of space time itself - and it is only when we attempt to stop time itself - and to stop the unfolding of space time that we in fact are - by transforming it into some monolithic mono myth - causing things to fall apart.

In insisting that we come to comprehend - by trying to force the comprehension into a shiny object - which we can then use to dazzle ourselves - we transform consciousness itself into a recursive loop - rather than transforming it.

And caught up in this recursive loop we block the very energy which is necessary to our very beings - and to our survival as human beings.

And - as we know from the laws of thermodynamics - when the energy to a system is blocked - the system cannot survive - and will de materialize into maximum entropy.

The terrible dystopia we muck around in now represents the de materialism - or the dying away of a system cut off from the source of the energy which sustains it.

As we learn to let go and to allow ourselves to let go of fear at being what we in fact are - we will then find ourselves transforming into becoming what we have meant to be all along.

We encounter a grand unfolding of time and space and energy into this transformative journey of which we are a part.

Any time we are dazzled by our own power - and it is considerable power - we should remind ourselves that our very tendency to be dazzled by our power - then forces us into this Napoleonic recursive loop - the recursive loop of death and pain and suffering.

We may discover - in the syncretic unfolding - of our great ideas -the presence of a mono mythical monolith - one which we have held onto as if we were drowning victims.

Because fearing we would drown - or could even drown - could be pulled under by the undertow of the supreme energy of the force field which we are a part of - blinds us to the very fact of what we are.

We are that force field - and every electrical engineer understands what happens when we try to block - or to circumscribe - a force field.

Force fields are to be respected - and not blocked.

Force fields must be allowed to flow unobstructed.

The penalty for blocking a force field is the destruction of the system the force field is sustaining.

We have come to block the force field with the dazzling - and easily dazzled - power of our primate monkey brains.

But the power of these supernatural monkey brains is vast and incalculable - and is - in fact - both incomprehensible and uncontainable.

We as humans - the incomprehensible - and uncontrollable and unconstitutional - and uncontainable - as the encompassing the vast energy of the universe itself.

We find more intelligence in one tiny speck of DNA - in a few brain cells - in our little fingers - than are contained in all of the libraries - in all the museums - in all the art and science and philosophy and religion - and now in all of the servers - of all the world.

Because we are not of this world - unless we understand the world is the universe - and that we are the earth - and the universe combined.

As such - we cannot survive by trying to force the force fields which we are - into monolithic mono myths.

We are the vibrational force fields which have created us - part of a vast unfolding- a vast dance of which we are but a part.

Part of a grand unfolding - beautiful in our fractal - and mathematical - and synergistic - power.

Beautiful and awe inspiring - and oh so dangerous - as we attempt to contain the force field into the megalithic mono myth which causes us to grasp the rings of power.

The grasping after rings of power - or the monolithic mono myth.

This grasping becomes nothing but the attempt to force uncontainable force fields into recursive loops.

These endless repeated patterns of recursive loops thereby cause ourselves - and all we know - to become limited to these.

And it takes a poet to show us - as Bob Marley did in Redemption Song - that no one has the power to stop the unfolding of time.

Gratefulness - as we are poised now at the great evolutionary leap - the one foretold and foreordained - that we are not to be circumscribed or to be contained into a monolithic mono myth.

But that we are to let go of and to take the leap forward - never again falling into the egotistical and Napoleonic uptightness of our monkey brains - allowing ourselves to be so dazzled by the light of our own power.

Rings of power - monotonous and monolithic - and boring - mono myths.

A future which is plenty dazzling - that we have no choice but to accept - no longer stooping to being dazzled by our own considerable power.

Recursive loops get us stuck - and end up dissipating the energy we may have otherwise used to move forward.

The recursive loop leads to stagnation and death - whereas the discursive loop leads to fertile dissemination.

The fear of breaking free of the doom scrolling recursive loop - keeps us from the free form discussion of the discursive loop.

And artificial intelligence - although it can be - and will be - and is - a part of our future - still requires the original intelligence which created it - as anything created by the recursive loop of the monkey brain remains caught in the recursive loop.

There is much to be revealed by our encounter now with our new shiny object of artificial intelligence.

But if we are going to survive - it will require the grand unfolding of the consciousness - that consciousness which created us - and which is us - and which informs every atom and every atomic particle of what we all are.

No monolithic mono myths to hold onto - only the transformative metamorphosis - of daring to become what we in fact - are.

The metamorphosis of evolution - daring to transform into becoming what our creator intended!

Letting go of the things we have held onto.

Breaking free of the limiting recursive loops - which have heretofore held us in chains.

