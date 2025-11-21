KW Norton Borders

KW. So many important and insightful downloads in this post.

“As we learn to let go and to allow ourselves to let go of fear at being what we in fact are - we will then find ourselves transforming into becoming what we have meant to be all along. . . We are the vibrational force fields which have created us - part of a vast unfolding- a vast dance of which we are but a part. . . Gratefulness - as we are poised now at the great evolutionary leap - the one foretold and foreordained - that we are not to be circumscribed or to be contained into a monolithic mono myth. . . But if we are going to survive - it will require the grand unfolding of the consciousness - that consciousness which created us - and which is us - and which informs every atom and every atomic particle of what we all are.”

The shamans know the power of intention because they create the world every day, as we all do. My hunch is that we intuitively recognize the importance and power of intention because deep within the psyche, both individual and collective, is the imprint of the Creator’s original intention for us when the Creator said, “Let there be Light.” We are beings of Light, birthed from Light. Perhaps we are beginning to remember our original creation as Light Beings or as the Q’ero have prophesized, the arrival of the "Luminous Ones."

