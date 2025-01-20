The Most Solemn Day - As Make America Great - Dreams of Making Earth Great - Once Again
The Occasion Carries the Gravitas We the People Expect
I avoid any coverage which reflects the hatred and anger and divisiveness of mainstream media.
My heartfelt prayers are that we the people - are capable of overcoming the terrible divisiveness of the past- letting go of the negativity as if it had never been.
I believe that the dreams of our ancestors - to engineer and to build government of - and by - and for the people has never perished - and has been kept alive in our minds and hearts for millennia.
May our creator bless - and hold enfolded - safe from harm - all of the peacemakers.