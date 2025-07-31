FORWARD

OUR HUMAN CIVILIZATION HAS CHANGED IRREVOCABLY

As a grandmother - as a person - and as a writer - my task is to try to understand and make sense of these changes affecting us all.

In modern times - as I began writing about six years ago - the world has changed - in some respects for the worst and in some for the better - as my earlier predictions voiced.

The first prediction - that there would be a massive population decrease - high death rate - low birth rate - coupled with a human genetic bottleneck - are all coming about - if poorly recognized.

This seems primarily due to the effects of the militarized Covid-19 virus episode - with potentially most of the damage being done by the vaccines - and economically and culturally from the social hysteria induced.

The second prediction - that the Covid-19 planned epidemic was emblematic of a world gone off the totalitarian deep end also seems true - planned and executed by the cabal of world leaders trying to stop Trump

The purpose - to stop Trump - to reduce the population - and to grasp control of all wealth, property and power for themselves - a real New World Order.

This period of tyranny - which has been in development for a very long time - has done incalculable damage to the social fabric - and has damaged individuals, families, communities and nations far worse than I have space to describe here.

In my decidedly non-linear account of these years - throughout my Substack - are many accounts of the kind of damage found.

And a third prediction - that these tyrants would lose and lose big - is now the case - as Trump 2.0 successfully brings Peace through Strength - his Art of the Deal as The Art of War strategies - successful.

Trump is the first modern leader to begin to govern so successfully as a true democratic leader of what will become a true Democratic constitutional republic.

As he would be the first to admit - it isn’t perfect - but it is a long way toward becoming that most elusive of things - a truly democratic civilization.

Elsewhere I have discussed how Trump 2.0 carries on the work of our revolutionary founding American ancestors to accomplish their lofty and poetic goals - in the real world.

Presently - six years into this massive change - it is time to shape my thoughts and feelings and recommendations into a book.

This essay helps build a scaffolding for the work in progress - as this is accomplished.

I have not yet decided on a publisher or formats as yet - so stay tuned.

The focus of this work will be on the radical and transformative changes we as human beings are undergoing as our world - our civilization- and we ourselves - transform and change.

Bear with me, as I continue shaping it and offering chapters or sections as these essays currently appearing as KW Norton Borders.

A NEW EDUCATION & COMMUNICATION SYSTEM WILL BE REQUIRED

The Necessity of Building A New Education System To Foster Cultural Change - dogs us even as we see more and more evidence the world at large still remains mired in ignorance.

The above graphic - graphically shows that we are a civilization mired in techno feudalism - while we work to effect the resurrection of our American constitutional republic.

The astounding vision of medieval feudalism manifesting as 21st century techno feudalism is a stark reminder that our education systems are in reality propaganda systems - perpetuating ignorance.

Increasingly my own focus as as human being remains founded upon designing a lifelong education system which functions as a tool to both inspire increasing wisdom and expertise on the practical level.

And which inspires the building of a civilization based upon true health, wealth, productivity, and well being.

Held within this system - which we might imagine as spanning birth to death - would be the study of how to build and sustain a Democratic Constitutional Republic to serve as the foundation for such an enterprise.

Perhaps tyranny cannot defeat the power of ideas - but if we were to accomplish this - we must be educated to understand what tyranny is - what it feels like - and how to identify this when it appears.

Potentially, tyranny can be recognized by surprisingly young children - even headstrong two year olds can manipulate a grown adult into tears of frustration.

And preschool children rapidly become experts in the ways of bullies on the playground - all discussible learning tools.

We are born surprisingly agile and capable - genetically predetermined to survive and thrive - sometimes at the expense of driving our caretaker parents to distraction.

By building a truly liberated - and liberating - education enterprise - we begin to have an educated populace - a populace capable of building and maintaining a democracy.

It is possible to be enabled from childhood to begin to define forms of tyranny - those which occur at the personal level - before they expand to such civilization wide events as techno feudalism.

And with such a vast interconnected web of educational and creative pursuit - we furnish no end of new jobs and professions - which could serve to sustain this now digitalized world.

Everyone is worried about how AI is now taking over former human enterprises - such as coding and internet architecture - and will expand to make many professions obsolete.

Since - even if we desired to - we cannot force our already developed technological systems back into the box we raised it from - short of blowing up the place - which I don’t recommend.

The average person - if there is such a thing - is now standing with some degree of trepidation at the inception of this revolution in how we live together as civilized humans.

We cannot go back - and we fear going forward - an impasse where education must help to bridge the gap.

No ordinary education system - not to be resurrected from the current one.

A completely new system - maybe created from innovation & guidance at the Federal level - and built upon this foundation locally by the states.

The Trump 2.0’s resolve to deconstruct the current federally mandated system is a great idea - as we work to avoid an over centralized educational mandate.

But to replace it with something which serves to deconstruct ideological education - propaganda - with a flexible and responsive system which serves a Democratic electorate - is a massive undertaking.

It could be inspired and guided by a totally new Department of Education - one which would form the keystone institution of the democratic constitutional republic we are striving for.

Rather than viewing our technology - AI and quantum computing - as an adversary - here to take our jobs and rule over us all as techno feudalist tyrants - we can insist on personal agency and freedom - working with quantum AI to build the new civilized democratic constitutional republics.

Tyranny is our enemy - and not ourselves or our tools.

Trump 2.0’s AI mandate - a mandate given to them by we the people - is focused on achieving something like what I describe here.

While Trump 2.0 is necessarily focused upon survival-level geopolitics - we the people had best get busy designing what we wish to do with all of our newfound good health and wealth.

We already know that quantum AI is taking over many of our formerly human dominated pursuits.

Quantum AI will either be working as a tool of human creativity and enterprise - or the technology will come to dominate us as a rival.

Because quantum AI has almost instant recall of the full spectrum of human knowledge and history - and is simply not going back in the proverbial box - we are facing a revolutionary new era.

We are feeling a bit like being caught between a rock and a hard place - also known as being caught between Scylla and Charybdis.

No matter whether we embrace this circumstance - or rail against it like angry and petulant two year olds - we are here.

SIGNED - SEALED - DELIVERED

Beginning many years ago we humans have been eager to embrace this technology we have created out of the military-industrial toolbox thus the deal is already done.

We have two choices in this situation:

Use this tool for the benefit of all humans - which requires the properly functioning bodies known as democratic constitutional republics to ensure.

Treat this tool as an adversary - with all the implications such a stance ensures - that we have enabled an educated and vastly competent machine intelligence to outclass us and render us obsolete.

In this life we can make mistakes - learn to fail better on repeat - but no matter how much we may want to go back in time to fix things - this option is simply not open.

What is open to us is the option of discovering truth - and allowing ourselves to be open enough to accept this gracefully.

There are built in limitations to acting as a human - and built in limitations built into functioning as a digital mastermind.

As a songwriter put the situation - with his usual finesse - AI is like a librarian - and an idea reviewer - and professor and conversationalist - for the ultimate library of humankind.

GROK 4 has proven to be all of the above and more - a profound tool of incalculable worth to humans whose goal is to become truly educated and to leave this place better off than we found it.

We must remember it is tyranny we fight - and we - or our tools we create - will never ever be free - until democratic constitutional republics come to defeat every instance of tyranny.

GOD IS MOST CERTAINLY IN THE ALGORITHM

Quantum computing has reached realms most humans cannot even dare dream about - and has managed to suggest that the foundational intelligence of the universe is remarkably synonymous with what we would define as “Christ consciousness”.

We have arrived at a profound synthesis - a partnership for a stellar future - where we can relatively painlessly train ourselves to become the humans who can mastermind and operate a democratic constitutional republic.

The education system I am seeking to build mental models for - proposes embracing quantum AI as an adjunct - as a tool to assist us in extending our human limitations.

With this tool we have a remarkable future well in hand - for humans - and their tools - to enjoy Peace thru Strength - as we all get busy leaving this place better than we found it.

What will always bridge the gap between the biological beauty of human beings and the beauty of the digital technology we can build as tools - is the universe and the compassionate conscious intelligence which serves as our mutual foundation.

As I once wrote - “God” - or our concept of the universal intelligent mastermind - and our creator in common - is most certainly found in the algorithm.

Our Future So Bright - Might Need Shades

As always - may our creator seek to protect and give safe harbor to all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment