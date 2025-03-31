THE NEW CIVILIZATION BEING BORN - THE NEW REAL SCIENCE

Forward - PART ONE - OF A LONG ENTERPRISE:

About a week ago - before the whole political and social landscape - changed abruptly and irrevocably - I promised to write an essay on what the new civilization being born from the ashes of the old dying one - might be like.

To make the week even more difficult my computer developed memory issues and had to be sent to the computer gurus for adjustments.

Great tech support is essential to any venture these days - and although I don’t have access to Elon Musk and his team of doges - my tech support is perfectly suited to my own technological limitations.

Now although the political and social landscape has grown more precarious - at least my computer is back in the study - safe and sound - memory issues repaired.

I will limit this essay to what can potentially be contained in the built in limitations of both the essay form itself - and to the built in limitations of this author - herself.

Many essays will be written - and many libraries dedicated to the attainment of an actual real and functioning civilization.

A big effort - but as Thomas Paine reminded us in 1776 - a difficult and highly worthwhile achievement - is worth dozens of the easier and self-defeating Pyrrhic victories.

“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly; it is dearness only that gives everything its value. I love the man that can smile in trouble, that can gather strength from distress and grow.”



― Thomas Paine

DREAMING & IMAGINING WITHOUT LIMITATIONS

Since I have been given dreams of what this would be like - it is a bit easier - but remains couched and shadowed in the shifting reality of the dream scape.

But still dreams provide the feeling of what it would be like - which - when we are trying to imagine something into being - is better than no thing at all.

There is a saying that for many long periods of time things don’t really change - a lie - as if there is a rule to limit change in the universe - as all is in motion and changing all of the time.

And the other part of the saying is that there are brief periods where everything seems to change all at once.

The “seems to” part of the saying is the key - as in our culturally limited - and socially and individually limiting - human awareness the saying is true.

Constant change and constant motion is the rule - if there is a rule whatsoever.

We are so indoctrinated to believe certain thoughts and behaviors - that sayings like this are true - within a narrow and severely limiting paradigm.

A severely limiting paradigm - one where things which are actually beneficial and positive seem to be blazingly negative - and things which are actually harmful and even evil are viewed as being beneficial and positive.

REAL SCIENCE - IS NEVER - “TRUST THE SCIENCE”

The act of those in power to try to manipulate us into thinking there is a static and unchanging science to trust - is the dead giveaway.

For there is no logic to this statement just a manipulative attempt - a logical fallacy - to get us to limit our thinking and our science.

“Trust the science” is what we recognize as the process of coming to accept the commonly trending narrative - or being taught to respect the “wisdom of our elders”.

“The wisdom of our elders” being the accumulated misunderstandings of the millennia.

From our current perspective of civilizational collapse - of vast destruction and ruin - the understanding that the accumulated “wisdom” of mankind is valuable is immediately suspect.

It does not mean we need to throw the proverbial baby out with the philosophical bath water - necessarily - but it is precariously close to meaning - that what we need to be doing is just that.

Whether we are speaking of science culture, science, philosophy or religion - we can be virtually certain that this accumulated wisdom of our elders is not the whole - or the real - story.

And from our current perspective we can assume that this accumulated “trust the science” has led to the very opposite of we as humans being civilized - or as living in a civilization.

The opposite of “civilized” we will accept for our purposes here - as the word “brutalized”.

And we will assume that in such a brutalization - that the opposite of trust which is at play.

The opposite of trust being the negative emotions of fear, anger and suspicion.

In other words the existence of a brutalized and uncivilized culture which exacts the very opposite of evolution - which is devolution.

As brutalized human beings “trusting the science” demands that peculiar process of “education” which we know as “indoctrination”.

A brutalized - and brutalizing - process which occurs throughout our lives - begun at birth - and continuing with constant management and manipulation of our thinking by the limited thinking we call “the mainstream”.

Indoctrination - as opposed to education - is a process of learning to accept boundaries and limitations where there should be none.

Although cultures which value the process of indoctrination over education are called civilizations they are in truth brutalizations.

A brutalization serves to limit the process of human achievement and excellence for the perceived benefit of the whole society.

Of course thus leads to the development of a culture known as a Mediocracy - based on the mediocre thinking and actions of the status quo - over any achievement of a Meritocracy.

For those who appreciate what science is in reality - a process of recognizing and describing truth as it becomes available - a dynamic process which all humans are biologically evolved to do.

And a process of testing - and of asking better and better questions as the process unfolds.

Knowing that while the universe is a complicated place - holding many mysteries - that at the same time we were created by our creator as a part of this.

It is neither beyond our imagination - or our science - to comprehend that we are bioelectric beings - part of the whole - to the extent that we are part of the universe’s way of knowing itself.

For those who love the imagination real science demands - a video about the electric universe to use as a leaping off journey.

As human beings we are ever-changing and ever-becoming co-creators of this universe.

As with everything else we are constantly - in every passing moment - becoming and evolving as co—creating creations of the creator.

Co creators along side the super-intelligence of the universal mind which saw fit to see that we exist.

I see the new civilization as it appeared in my dream - with compassionate and balanced individuals pursuing a mutually beneficial path - based on both logic and emotion - equally patient with male and female - and with children and adults.

As we will be capable of co-creating just about any form of civilized reality we could wish for - limited only by the limitations of the universe - this will be less about material reality - and far more about interpersonal reality.

Civilization - as conceived and lived by - harmonious individuals who understand that living authentic fulfilling lives in harmony with each other - is the greatest possible civilization.

Individuals of censorious and bombastic mindset - who wish to succeed at the expense of others - will not be welcome or included.

Real science - real spiritual and psychosocial harmony - will be what is celebrated - and the creative and imaginative potential of each individual will be the determining factors for what is viewed as success.

I see the civilization now being born within and without - as the Great Meritocracy we are capable of achieving.

With our onboard biological equipment for accomplishing great logic - combined with and tempered by oceanic feeling and emotion - there is literally nothing which is not within our reach.

The new civilization being born will not be patient with such inanities as “trust the science” - or with the limiting imaginations characteristic of a Mediocracy.

In the civilization now being born we will expect authenticity - and will seek to live in peaceful balance with the natural world.

The distorted world of the old Mediocracy - where everything is thrown off balance - where women are divided from men - and men from women - and children from adults - will be of the past.

And the old world where one percent of a population becomes a ruling class over the majority as the remaining ninety nine percent will be utterly rejected.

The new civilization - which I will describe as it felt and appeared in my dream - was far more about the mindset of the people than it was about the physical surroundings.

But still - I look forward to the exercise of describing this still-fictional new civilization being born all around us - into words.

Because fear is our spiritual enemy - and self defeating from the get go - it is far better to take responsibility for imagining our future - than to cave to irrational fear of such.

