The New Frontier - The Future Of Humanity Lies With the Mind
Consciousness Will Be The Territory Of Warriors
Those few of us who have studied human biology, history, evolution and psychology - those few of us alive today - who have been fortunate enough to have dedicated time and effort - to learning and understanding Real Science - carry a tremendous responsibility.
Sadly we live in a time when those in control of education and governance have taught the p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.