THEY HATE DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM - WHO & WHY?

We live in an oligarchy - and have for our entire lives - this should come as no surprise.

Currently there is a revolutionary whom the American people have seen fit to elect to the US Presidency.

Because we have lived under oligarchy our entire lives we believe a President and his administration can change the world - he cannot - and will fail - unless the world stands with him.

Ordinary people must stand - must express themselves - and write and create art - enough of them so the world cannot any longer ignore this phenomenon - and we the people wear the crown.

Spiritual and personal power tells us we are powerful beings - capable of miracles - and of living as supremely knowledgable and capable co-creators.

Co-creators - with the vast supreme knowledge of the universe - God - which is both the one who creates - and in creating - passes on that supreme knowledge.

We throw about terms like freedom and democracy and liberty and independence in America as if we know what these are - but never yet having experienced them - how can we truly know?

And yes - we have never yet in America had a fascist dictatorship in place - one worthy of that full technical definition.

As beneficiaries this oligarchic largesse - being free to make a living - speak freely enough - and the capacity to vote for the lesser of two evils.

And although we may - may - once have had the chance to be free in this oligarchy - this America we like to call a Democracy - a Constitutional Republic - we do not have it now - and have not had anything close to this for many decades.

This once Constitutional Republic - began to change as successive globalist puppets were installed in the presidency - and although each of us may have a different idea of when that began - I see that it began with the first Civil War.

The globalist industrialists and bankers gained extraordinary power after the Civil War - and as Federal Power steadily grew - so did globalist power - backed by the banks and corporations and industrialists and professionals classes.

Technological power became a totalitarian’s dream - as the centralized ownership of of large utility companies - water, power, natural gas - and now solar and wind - intensified.

The popular show Land Man can demonstrate to the unaware the sort of real life totalitarian intersection which exists between banking, political, and economic power.

If you had the chance to read such works as “The Outlaw Bank: A Wild Ride Into the Secret Heart of BCCI” by Jonathan Beaty, S.C. Gwynne then you have been extraordinarily blessed - and capable of comprehending what is now happening.

BCCI - “BANK OF CRIMINALS AND CONSPIRACIES”

As my long term readers will have no problem understanding - since the turn of the Twenty First Century another layer was added to this globalist totalitarian empire.

The digital technology revolution - where the equivalent of Nineteenth Century Industrialists become the modern Carnegie’s, Vanderbilts, and the JP Morgan’s of the Big Tech revolution.

But it has been in banking where we find - the highest nexus of the art and science of modern globalist totalitarianism - the pinnacle of the game played by the cabal of international elites.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_of_Credit_and_Commerce_International

This is far too complicated and detailed for most of us - and it is only writers such as my friend Jason Powers - and those who write such books linked above - who have the real talent and interest sufficiently combined to break down the details for our consumption.

TMI - TOO MUCH INFORMATION

Most of us are in information overload before we even get as far as books such as Powers has put together.

The international totalitarians - the oligarchs - depend on keeping the information to themselves - and with their committees of specialists to understand every issue - they remain clearly in charge.

They believe - and they are correct - that information is true power.

And they are absolutely correct - which is why they are so eager to push sheer stupidity - such as the idiotic philosophies that men can be women - and women men - that Human-Caused Climate Change is a real thing - and that Free Speech is dangerous.

It is beyond rare that individuals gain sufficient power - politically & economically - and in terms of understanding complicated globalist intrigue - and manage to slip through the cracks to be elected - and make true Democracy possible.

In the Eighteenth century among these elected leaders were Washington, Jefferson, Adams, Madison, and the cabal of fellow freedom fighters who came to understand European tyranny first hand.

These men and their cabal of freedom fighters were distant cousins of my family - and it is difficult for me to find any attendees at the first Continental Congresses who were not among those distant relations.

But so broken did America become after the Civil War - that my super intelligent grandmother and grandfather remained so ignorant and poorly educated they never knew of this rather basic family history.

My grandfather was a child coal miner from age thirteen to his early twenties when he broke free in the early Twentieth Century to travel to San Francisco to meet my grandmother.

No one in the extended immediate family I grew up in knew anything about their own fascinating family - and national and international history.

I can tell you - from firsthand hand experience - that those of us who grow up ignorant of our history are in for some exceedingly difficult times.

Sometimes a child like myself is born who refuses to accept this handicap and who senses that information is power - and who sets out to find and learn and make practical use of this information.

My entire family was held hostage by ignorance - as all of us ordinary people have been for millennia.

These circumstances are precisely what hold us down - our noses rubbed in our own ignorance by the simpering superiority of the oligarchs.

And people such as myself - when they are able to overcome ignorance to learn something valuable to share - are most often regarded as dangerous zealots - to be kept at a safe distance.

I can tell you - from experience - that otherwise intelligent people - those who do not apply themselves to learning the valuable information - resort to comedy and to irony to deal with their feelings of helpless inferiority.

My own uncle was shot down over Germany and spent the war in a Nazi POW camp or Stalag. He came home with his sense of humor intact to help write and act in the Broadway play and film Stalag 17 - a full on Comedy telling the true story of American airmen.

But as I emphasized above - ironic comedy - although it allows us to experience a catharsis of emotion at being enslaved by oligarchs - furnishes no permanent solutions.

But only rarely - infinitesimally rarely - are individuals able to reach a place of self-made political and economic power - sufficient to allow them to run for office.

And even more rare - a less than zero chance statistically - is the necessary personal ambition combined - with commitment and moral fibre - and spiritual courage and understanding - to become a great leader - who is also a freedom fighter.

This most rare combination sets that individual up for such envy and fear and trepidation from the oligarchs - and from all insecure men and women - who wish they were as smart and as talented - marking that individual as so dangerous - that the mainstream will seek to destroy him or her in any possible manner.

Today we have such an individual - still alive - and still enjoying an extraordinary chance to change the status quo - to actually be able to bring back those now moribund - and on life support - ideas of Freedom and Democracy and Liberty and Equality.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

The odds that this situation is true in the real world is the stuff of miracles - as the odds for this extraordinary combination of traits are so infinitesimally low so as to be negligible.

Any bookmaker would scoff dismissively at encountering such odds in the real world.

Such miracles they would say - crossing themselves superstitiously - are literally impossible.

And yet despite these incontrovertible odds - less than zero chances - we live with such a miracle.

I like to believe that this miracle - has been made possible through the energy of all of our ancestors - who have lived and died in order to see that we would be born to witness and support this miracle.

Who have written about how rare it is - and who would advise us to take advantage of this in full flood.

Because the system which rules over all of us is the problem - the system which never allows anything to exist which truly threatens its existence.

THE PEOPLE ARE NOT THE PROBLEM - THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM

There are at least three leaders today who are marked men and women as they truly do threaten this system.

As a Tennessee grandmother I am not important enough to be marked - not worth their time - although I am being watched and shadow banned - and all the rest.

But I must at least point out to the American people - and the world - that this chance will not come again.

If we as the people fail to take this at full flood - we will learn of the tide of blood these oligarchic pirates will unleash - a tide of blood such as has never been seen before.

This chance is simply too rare to arise again - for many distant generations and lifetimes.

We - who fail to take this at full flood - will experience precisely what the oligarchs intend - to kill off all of us as the human species - and to replace it with trans human cyborg slaves.

Those who believe this is fantasy - will get the chance to glimpse what might have been - as they face the firing squads or the nuclear holocaust - on their knees.

Some would say the WEF is a joke - and I truly support that assumption - even for those like these who have been fearful to speak of this until now.

A joke maybe but comedy - although allowing us to let off steam - is not sufficient to go up against tyranny and win.

Winning against tyranny requires a functioning Constitutional and Democratic Republic - one we may have - if we take full advantage of this flood of energy towards those ends - but will never see if we believe jokes and memes will serve to obtain this.

Those who will win this war - must achieve the knowledge which is sufficient to own the day - and to own the next several millennia.

Speaking truth to power does work - if enough people are listening who are ready and willing to make a difference.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER - IT ALWAYS HAS BEEN

Support the attempts of the Trump administration to take back their - and our - and everyone’s - right to live - and to become informed - and to hold ourselves tall as powerfully knowledgable and fully spiritual human beings.

Sometimes the universe works in mysterious ways - and those we might least expect may become motivated by the still living promise of creating - and of successfully operating - a Constitutional Republic.

All of those founding fathers who derived the great ideas in the Constitution - and Declaration of Independence - were landed gentry of the times - and as well to do then as those in the Trump administration are today.

Privilege does not allow individuals to ignore these truths of what are fundamentally a spiritual understanding.

But we cannot know this about anyone unless we possess this understanding ourselves.

All relationships require trust - and once trust is broken - we cannot sustain any relationship.

This is as true of our relationship with government as it is in our personal relationships.

Those who many be trusted - become trustworthy - those who are not trustworthy - can never be trusted.

You and I - and all of us - do have this power - but once the oligarchs take it all back - you - I and we - will have none.

Real actual education - the achievement of learning what must be known - and of holding this knowledge freely - with great respect - is a necessity - in order for us to have any future whatsoever.

Whether we like this or not - the future of Democratic Constitutional Republics lies in each of our hands.

“There is a tide in the affairs of men

Which, taken at the flood, leads on to fortune;

Omitted, all the voyage of their life

Is bound in shallows and in miseries.

On such a full sea are we now afloat;

And we must take the current when it serves,

Or lose our ventures.”

―William Shakespeare ,Julius Caesar

WE - ALL OF US - ARE IN SUCH A FLOOD

