TANGLED UP IN LAW

FORWARD:

This being over a year since I last reviewed the work of Bob Dylan in such a formal way - I return to it as a kind of touchstone.

Around my house we speak fluent Dylan as the work of such a songwriter and literary figure as Dylan helps keep our minds focused on the things which are most important.

Dylan is not the only music on our playlists which range from classical and opera - jazz and rock - to more far less popular genres.

A life without music is inconceivable to our family and much of our time is devoted to listening to - or creating - or supporting the way music makes life worth living.

In this particular post I combine two posts heavily devoted to Dylan and also promise forthcoming posts dealing with the work of Dylan and his associates.

Post One from one week ago:

Post two - from one year ago:

Before anyone will understand what this post is about they will have to at least skim through the following article:

Tangled Up In Law: The Jurisprudence of Bob Dylan by Michael L. Perlin.

WE ALL STAND TANGLED UP IN LAW IN OCTOBER 2020-24

When it comes to popular music legends like Dylan there aren’t many who would tie their work to something as foreign to the public consciousness as jurisprudence.

But the takeaway message - for me at least - is that the public consciousness is far more intelligent that given credit for.

The fault is not in our stars but in our educations. We cannot expect those uneducated from earliest childhood in the rule of law to be able necessarily to write a dissertation on such a concept.

The important thing is the great and much abused and demeaned public understands a great deal more than they talk about.

If given the chance to free their minds through real education the rule of law would be possible.

In reality our political problems stem directly from the from the indoctrinated body politic - indoctrinated by their state run educations.

Indoctrinated by parents who are also indoctrinated.

This playlist is an attempt to include the Bob Dylan songs mentioned in the body and/or footnotes of the above article.

I missed a few.

There are far more songs in popular music celebrating the fundamental tenants of the rule of law than we might imagine. It would be great to see more writing that illustrates this.

I am hoping that by celebrating the interest of the general public in the rule of law we can see our way home to a resurgence of real discussion as to the rule of law and the necessary basic understanding of it in education and in practice.

We have gone so very very wrong.

Plenty of evidence of it as observed in the Great Coronavirus Crack In the World of 2020.

The way out of these culture wars is to help make cultural phenomenon like music serve as a part of the lifelong education we all could benefit from.

THE GREAT INTERGENERATIONAL MIND NUMBING OF PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE

The Jurisprudence Of Bob Dylan Playlist

Roughly in the order the songs are mentioned in the article.

Grab a great pair of speakers and a few friends and have at these this weekend.

Additional notes for scholars:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XDpe1eEFDh55CuHxtCMAeg7TodtKxv3cvhgg9f1ceoE/edit?usp=sharing

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