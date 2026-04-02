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Garry Craig Powell's avatar
Garry Craig Powell
4d

Tenets of the law, you mean. Not tenants!

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KW NORTON's avatar
KW NORTON
4d

Did I misspell tenets? Many apologies, but thanks for catching - I am not the worlds greatest typist.

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