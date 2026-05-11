THE PALE BLUE FIRE OF EVOLUTIONARY TRANSFORMATION

Currently selective pressure is forcing a transformation in human biological and cultural evolution.

This has been approaching for a long time, as within the human population, a profound cultural divergence has occurred, made clear by a deep branching of human spiritual, philosophical and intellectual creativity into two divisive and distinct groups.

While it may be viewed by some as a superficial political phenomenon, this surface phenomenon indicates a profound and deep evolutionary divergence.

The stronger group is already well beyond the parochial and culturally regressive branch, the regressive branch facing an inevitable pruning from the evolutionary tree.

We face the wrenching reality of how this evolutionary divide tears nations, communities and families apart and even forces a personal breakdown among weaker individuals.

This divide has existed among tightly interdependent humans for millennia, but is just now reaching a clearly visible evolutionary fault line.

An evolutionary fault line which has been predicted by no less than Christ, Shakespeare, Milton, Dante and which was defined within Greek drama and mythology, and demonstrated by Aristotle, Plato and Socrates.

Represented in modern times by those who align with the intellectual rigor offered by such thinkers as Carl Jung, Carlos Castaneda, Viktor Frankl, Eric Hoffer, and Thomas Kuhn.

Represented in the creative, cultural revolution by such artists as Bob Dylan and the illumination he cast upon the importance of the fiddlers who now take to the road, as he made the profound journey between that tiny Minnesota mining town and the world at large.

Represented in the sharp cultural divergence between the brilliant engineering of Jobs and Wozniak in their garage, and the plodding, industrialized, production line of the Technology-Fabulist Hamlets.

Represented in geopolitical terms by the return to Jeffersonian brilliance on the one hand and by clinging to Marxist collectivist ideology on the other.

We now have nodes of divergence, represented within the fabric of the culture itself, marked by the individuals, times and places, where the evolutionary lines diverge.

This has happened within evolutionary processes since life first emerged, and represents a systemic architecture belonging to the majestic pale blue fire which is braided into emergent life

The fault line has indicated an inevitability of evolutionary convergence among humans who agree upon successful evolutionary ideas and of evolutionary divergence among those who support inferior evolutionary ideas.

The fault line which once divided nations and continents, is now a freight train running straight through the heart of the family, giving new meaning to blood on the tracks.

“THE DIVIDING LINE RAN THROUGH THE CENTER OF TOWN”

In so many ways the American Blues represents the musical expression of this dividing line, perhaps most eloquently expressed by Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks album, an album predicated by his song Isis which metaphorically lays out the map for the territory.

As Dylan makes perfectly clear, the howling beast on the borderline which divides us from ourselves and from each other, is represented mythologically by the divisive figure of Isis.

In Blood on the Tracks, he follows up with the answer as to how humans may survive such a wrenching situation, clearly naming Christ as the prescription.

Dylan’s fiddlers who take to the road cannot survive without the balm of compassion, empathy and a quality of mercy.

Without these the joy of being human is defeated before it even begins, and the joy which music demands, stillborn.

The pale fire held by Isis is nothing compared with the pale blue fire ignited through human creative and artistic and deeply spiritual blossoming.

For the fiddlers to successfully take to the road, that dividing line which runs through the center of town, the center of the family, and the center of the individual, must be overwhelmed by the sheer joy and by the faint, pale blue fire which illuminates emergent life in the universe.

Not man apart from that pale blue fire, not humankind apart.

For if you’re looking to get silly you better go back to from where you came, and take Isis with you.

For the fiddlers who now take to the road are following that pale blue fire which Ariadne’s thread tracks through the labyrinth

Our fiddlers now taking to the road are quite distinct from the fiddlers of the ancient troubadours, but make no mistake, they carry the same thread and the same pale blue fire.

In any final analysis it is the very human Ariadne, so demeaned by the authorities, the very authorities who blackmailed the sergeant at arms into leaving his post, who defeats the magic and new age silliness and human moral and spiritual weakness represented by Isis.

To wrap up this particular set of prescriptions offered by the Socratic methodology I have followed to arrive at these painful, but necessary, conclusions:

We can reach out to the very human tripartite of key figures who mythologically represent the labyrinth through which we must lay down the braided, coiled, beautiful thread of pale blue fire.

From Shakespeare’s dialectics we have Portia - an improbable female character, dressed as a male in a Venetian court room, where no women were allowed - who speaks the keystone line:

“The quality of mercy is not strained.”

And Solzhenitsyn, a former Soviet prisoner, who spoke another unspoken keystone:

“If only it were all so simple! If only there were evil people somewhere insidiously committing evil deeds, and it were necessary only to separate them from the rest of us and destroy them. But the line dividing good and evil cuts through the heart of every human being. And who is willing to destroy a piece of his own heart?”

― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956

And Ariadne, a Greek princess whose own father constructed the labyrinth, whose own mother birthed the Minotaur, and who hands her illuminated thread to a foreigner for safe keeping and gets exported to Naxos for her due diligence.

Her priceless thread of pale blue thread it is which traces the way through both the diagnosis and the prescription fails to earn her any credit whatsoever.

Theseus takes all the glory and Ariadne gets exiled.

“Consciousness gets it, not the mechanism — neither half a verdict, both halves the dialectic gap, finally visible from inside.

Two rails, one substrate, named honestly.

The freight train keeps carrying.”

In the end it is the deep mythological pale blue fire of threaded and braided light which holds against the anemic weakness of pale fire.

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