The Revolution is being Televised.

How the pageantry televised at the World Economic Forum - indicates a massive new Transformational Age of Humankind.

The emergent reality of increasingly transformational human evolutionary biological beings.

THE PALE BLUE FIRE OF HUMAN CREATIVITY



We begin slowly to emerge from this great age of darkness, marked by that Great Angel Lucifer, God’s own creation, who paid for his foolishness in attempting to become God, by falling like a dark star through all eternity.



Falling, like James Joyce’s snow, across all the living and all the dead.



But like all great ages of darkness, they give way to great ages of light,



Like all great ages of light, they are borne from the profound darkness which precedes the light.



Borne upon the light, by that figure who has always been the bringer of the dawn - Lucifer.



Lucifer is the light bearer bringer of the dawn.











THEY LIE, WE KNOW THEY LIE, THEY KNOW THEY LIE & STILL THEY LIE



The week at the World Economic Forum has become pageant, the revolution played out on live television, which marks the beginning of a new age of human kind.



An end to the blind lust for power in governments, and a New Transformative Age, which seeks, at least in government, to serve the interests of the people.



THE REVOLUTION, UNEXPECTEDLY BEING TELEVISED



Europe, and certain members of the WEF, are in a position to need to admit their terrible mistakes and move on.

When nation states and world leaders lie, it is tantamount to when individuals lie.



And lie, and collude, and misrepresent and misinterpret, and seek to make everyone else accept these same misdeeds is what the WEF, EU, United Nations, and NATO and allies have done.



The Ukraine War, the “Russia, Russia, Russia” conspiracy and the “Trump Derangement Syndrome”, and the Covid-19 pandemic, and the “General War on Truth and Free Speech” may all be laid at the feet of these nation states.



And, we may add, these diabolical ranks have included former American politicians, bankers and insurance company and corporate executives, MSM and even representatives from the Vatican and various religious and social organizations.



The bitterness and lack of trust which has been the result of such demeaning and dystopian policies will not soon be forgotten nor will the great transfer of wealth and power into the hands of the above named.



The WEF meeting, was ostensibly held in the spirit of dialogue, but instead, demonstrated how massive the divide is between the participants.



One side did bring a bright note of truth , hope, of good will and bright spirit and of self awareness, while the other clung to the same distortions and lies and self deception.



Perhaps the very largest divide is characterized by a brighter, more open, self-awareness on one side, and of a darker, closed, self-delusion on the other.



It appears the lies told on one side are so massive and of such magnitude that the truth is simply not an option.



This has led to a common pitfall all liars face as nobody believes a thing they say any longer.



Trust, as they say, has been broken, and will remain so, until the lies and deceptions which broke the trust are admitted, and a meaningful olive branch extended.



Finally the whole scam and corruption and conspiracy which the WEF represents is now cracking open like a very ripe and rotten egg.



The world can see this, and yet those lost to delusion cannot see it, as they do not wish to see.



In the coming days I hope to publish a list of videos furnished by the WEF itself, a list which I will not editorialize, but which will further illustrate this post and will leave opinions up to the reader.



AMERICA, AND THE PEOPLE OF THE WORLD, HAVE BEEN HARMED

This weaponization of so many elements of human interaction has perhaps never been seen before in human history, the scale of it off the charts, by any standards.

Despite all of these weaponized elements which were addressed at the WEF 2026, there was a massive one which has not yet been wrestled with.



Although the Trump mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic this week, he did not expand upon the issue.



Trump, an admirer of Robert Kennedy, Jr., is hardly in the dark about what happened with Covid-19, but wisely, did not add that issue into the week’s agenda.

RESTORING PEACE THRU STRENGTH



Wisely, the overwhelming force of the American agenda was to bring peace, to apply peace thru strength, and to make America and Americans, and the World, Great again.



For most of us, this wisdom and common sense makes for perfect leadership, being on the side of the people a wonderful motivation for any leader.



However, for leaders who believe that leadership means lording it over others, this is a threat, a threat to the very legitimacy of themselves, and to the legitimacy of their style of government.



This is the fundamental earthquake which shakes the world.



SHAKESPEAREAN DRAMA AS EU-WEF CLINGS TO ILLEGITIMATE POWER



One could almost feel sorry for the position of the EU-WEF, as they have taken a very large shock to their systems.



In a larger sense, a more fundamentally human sense, this world shaking drama has taken on the gravitas of one of Shakespeare’s plays, one of his many which dramatizes the blindness of power.



Shakespeare makes certain his blind kings and queens are obtuse, and therefore cannot see how clinging to power renders them blind and incapable of love.



We see this blind, lethal, and deadly and dangerous, and self-sabotaging, blindness, on full display.



Although we can observe it, those blinded by the lust for bloodshed and power, are blinded to it, and cannot see it.



So blinded and trapped by the lust for bloodshed, and power are they, they are like a helpless bull when a matador waves a red flag, they are simply driven blindly to charge, but know not why.

Image, Copyright KW Norton 2025, all rights reserved....

ARIADNE, UNEQUALED HEROINE OF GREEK MYTHOLOGY



The ancient story of Ariadne, following the thread thru the labyrinthine while chased by the mad bull, the Minotaur, also informs this story.

TRANSFORMATIVE NATURE OF HUMAN AWARENESS, THE PALE BLUE FIRE



Many of you, like Ariadne, have followed the thread, and now are rewarded by the discovery of a fundamental human truth.



Because this is such a fundamental human truth, well expressed in our literature, we can now appreciate the full logical and emotional weight of such an awareness.



By putting together the dramatic and comedic intelligence of Shakespeare, with the more basic emotional weight of Ariadne as she discovers the way out of the matrix, we achieve a monumental understanding which serves us well as this monumental new age dawns.



Not only is it rare to be alive as such a new monumental age dawns, but the kind of understanding we have just received is also among the rarest of human achievements.



The writers who had the creative fire and enthusiasm and the insight to illustrate such an awareness are exceedingly rare, and the human beings who truly understand are also exceedingly rare.

Those who are rare enough to understand, have a responsibility to pass on that rare knowledge to others.



The particular conditions present in these human civilizations of Europe and Greece, which could produce such artists, are also exceedingly rare.



The hard won truths by such artists, who pay a very high price for such insights, is passed down through the true miracle of culture and education, to us, through a vast interconnected relay race.



This hard won logical and emotional and spiritual and cultural and psychosocial understanding is that rarest of precious gifts.



Passed down, in this vast relay race across time and space, from the ultimate creative source, to the writer, from that writer to this writer, and passed on to each of you.



This passing on this pale blue fire, from one mind to another, is a sacred experience. and often happens just when things appear darkest in human experience.



For those of us with eyes to see, hearts to feel, and brains to interpret, the sacred spirit of humankind is passed on through the miracle of culture and civilization.



And as we set out now on the miracle of transcendence, that which is our destiny, as we accept this rare and precious sacred fire and pass it on, in an endless dance of creative expression.



We live at a time when the tragedy of illegitimate power, and the blindness it brings, is being brought down, sparking a great age of discovery and insight and wisdom dawns.



Into this New Transformative Age we carry forward the pale blue creative fire of human awareness, of human consciousness, within a fully conscious and quantum universe.

This miracle we have sought, has been found; the Christ Consciousness we have aspired to achieve, made possible; the light bearers we would become, made real; created out of the crucible which holds the nature of that pale blue fire.



It is a sacred chain by now, and we, the ones appointed to pass it forward.

Gratitude, not Avarice; Acceptance, not Denial; Faith, not Fear; Compassion, not Hatred; Strength, not Weakness; Wisdom, not Ignorance.

We are the human light bearers, the biologically transformative beings who make evolution, in a fully conscious living, intelligent universe meaningful.

Transformative, fully conscious, and increasingly intelligent human biological beings, are the fundamental lynchpin of any earthly future.

(Essay: Copyright KW Norton, 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

