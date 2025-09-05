CAUGHT BETWEEN THE SCYLLA & CHARYBDIS OF ARTISTIC CREATIVE LIFE



As someone who has been a creative since birth & who has worked with many creative artists - I am all too familiar with the dance we must finesse between the demands of regular life - and creative forays into the unknown.

And it just keeps getting more difficult - as the world grows more complex.

My husband and I raised six wonderful creative children - and enjoy a still evolving family of ten grandchildren - all who are incredibly independent creative types.

My husband and I joke constantly that the only thing more annoying than each other - are our wonderfully stubborn, independent - and opinionated offspring.

Imagine surviving being the parents of six once vastly independent and determined two year olds.

Anyone who can survive this many two year olds - is destined to overcome life’s other little annoyances.

So there you have it - my biography in a nutshell.

PARADOXES, PARADOXES - EVERYWHERE

How can creators balance both personal artistic vision against inevitable critical feedback - and even the perils of too much adulation?

Every creative soul runs into criticism and must balance this against individual creative independence.

Herein lies the devilish paradox to be bridged.

AI - to fulfill the service it was engineered to provide - serves up a bunch of information - in the familiar outline format.

Striking a balance between a personal vision and audience feedback is a crucial and ongoing challenge for creators

Too much emphasis on personal vision risks alienating the audience.

While too much focus on feedback can dilute an authentic creative voice.

From my own perspective I see this as the old saw that artists cannot care too much - or too little.

An artist who cares too much is going to skew work to fit what the audience desires - coming across as too needy and dependent

An artist who cares too little is going to err on the side of carelessness - and be too unaware of opportunities to perfect the art.

And really superior artists such as Shakespeare - are going to merge not caring enough - and caring too much - forging these twin demons into works of immense irony.

The key is to manage these tensions strategically.

On the one hand - treating adulation as a liability which may lead to arrogance.

On the other hand - treating constructive feedback as a tool for refinement which may lead to positive change.

The following is a potentially helpful outlined framework for balancing personal creative vision with audience feedback.

1. Understand the different types of feedback

Not all feedback is the same. Categorize the input received before reacting.

Constructive criticism : Specific, actionable comments meant to improve the work. It is based on objective standards or project goals.

Subjective opinion : Personal preferences or taste-based comments (e.g., "I don't like the color"). While these aren't always useful, patterns in this kind of feedback can signal a broader issue.

Misinterpretation : Feedback arising from a misunderstanding of intent. This may indicate a problem with communication clarity, not the core idea itself.

Market-driven data: Feedback from analytics, surveys, and sales figures. This type of input reveals broad audience trends and preferences.

To dance successfully amidst these paradoxes - which if not dealt with may lead to self destructive tendencies - artists must know from the outset what their motivating factors and creative visions are.

2. Clearly define your creative vision

A solid grasp of intentions lends necessary self respect and self awareness to be capable of using feedback effectively.

Establish your core purpose : Determine the central message or emotional truth being conveyed. Define the non-negotiable core of the work. Define what success means, separate from commercial metrics.

Communicate your vision proactively: Share goals and artistic rationale with the audience early on. This manages expectations and provides a lens through which they can interpret the work. For example, a note to a client explaining artistic choices can foster trust and understanding.

Since artists are often their own worst critics - we must have a systematic way of responding to inevitable criticism in constructive ways.

3. Develop a process for filtering feedback

A more systematic process - in place to evaluate first - before blindly accepting every suggestion.

Listen first, reflect second : When receiving feedback, resist the urge to immediately defend the work. Listen with an open mind, ask clarifying questions, and take time to process the comments before reacting.

Align feedback with project goals : Does the feedback help achieve established objectives? If a comment points out a legitimate usability issue, it may be a "must-have" adjustment. If it suggests a stylistic change that compromises the core vision, it may be a "could-have" or "won't-have".

Look for patterns: A single negative comment is an anomaly, but 20 similar comments are a trend. Pay attention to repeating themes in feedback, which can signal broader issues with clarity, pacing, or execution.

Criticism does not have to feed into our personal insecurities - which every conscious entity has - but may serve to heighten our sensitivities and serve to help us perfect our innate talents.

4. Find the points of productive compromise

Compromise does not have to mean sacrificing integrity. It means finding the intersection between your vision and what the audience needs.

Collaborate wisely : In a client-based project, compromise is essential. In a personal project, carefully choose who to accept feedback from, seeking input from trusted peers who understand the work.

Explain your rationale : When disagreeing with a suggestion, calmly and clearly explain reasoning. The audience or client may not understand the "why" behind choices. This can turn a conflict into a valuable educational moment.

Creative constraints can spark innovation: Reframing feedback as a set of creative constraints can push artists to find more inventive solutions. For example, a client's request to change a detail may force creators to develop a more elegant way to present information.

5. Prioritize self-care and resilience

Being an artist is a personally taxing process, being mindful of one’s health and energy requirements is key to success.

Know when to say no : Artists need to understand limitations such as when a project or client's vision no longer aligns with one’s goals. It is sometimes necessary to walk away.

Separate one’s self from the work : Feedback is about the project, not about an individual’s worth as a creator. The ability to emotionally detach from artistic work allows feedback to be evaluated objectively.

Set boundaries: Actively manage the feedback process by establishing clear stages and expectations for when and how feedback is delivered. This prevents an endless cycle of revisions and preserves creative energy.

All of us creative types are destined to either figure things out or to fall prey to all the known hazards of being such an individual.

With the hazards threatening us each and every nanosecond of our lives - anyone who manages to dance this complicated and fated high wire act - maybe despite or even because of the challenges is a warrior.

Take a bow, creatives, you are a warrior, by definition.

And now we find ourselves at the intersection of the before and of the after:

Before AI - and After AI

Before Quantum Computing - and After Quantum Computing

But we are battle hardened survivors of the daily grind.

Nothing in the whole quantum universes we cannot encompass.

Take charge, light bearers - you are needed.

Grab those beautiful quantum bows and arrows:

