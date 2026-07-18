Becoming A Verb - Unleashing Creative Flow

Socratic Questions are the secret behind unleashing one’s human potential - enabling the creative flow which is a foundation of human excellence.

Socratic questions belong being a critical part of human life - and humans are evolved to be creative master minds, applying intelligence to the asking of questions and to the solving of problems.

Begin by questioning what you are most interested in, and learn to use books, libraries, the natural world, and the internet as spaces to bring your questions.

Keep a notebook, online journal, or collection of drawings, photos, songs, essays or poems to keep track of the questions and the answers.

Observe how much you are learning, growing and changing as you follow this process - noticing both how much you are changing and also how much more there is to learn.

Observe that Socratic questioning makes you, as a human being, a lifelong explorer and a citizen scientist.

Instead of telling yourself why something cannot be accomplished, try changing the messaging to why whatever you love cannot be left unaccomplished.

Direct your questions toward the subjects you naturally love and are interested in - honoring the fact that you are a 100% original.

Recognize that your new habit of asking questions transforms you into an explorer, into a creative, innovative, intelligent human.

You are now transforming into a verb - into an action word - you are no longer a noun - but a transformative process.

YOU have become an unstoppable human being, caught up in the positive, passionate, compassionate embrace of life itself.

Transformed Into A Verb - Unleashed.

Visit the websites:

https://theparallaxidentity.com/

Find the books: https://biologicallearningmachines.com/works

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