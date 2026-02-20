From January 21, 2024 - How Great A Leap We Have Taken In One Year!

Post From January 21, 2024:

GIVE US LIBERTY OR GIVE US DEATH

The famous demand by Patrick Henry rings in the very air these days.

It has become commonplace to understand that we are not under some humanitarian-motivated “give us your poor, your huddled masses” immigration process in the USA.

Most of us with a modicum of common sense remaining know that current immigration into the US is a planned invasion of primarily military aged males.

We also know that current people in power are actively involved.

And - as an aside here - this kind of immigration is being used in other countries across the world also - but for now - our main concern here is of these United States.

Unknown to the domesticated and propagandized mainstream the US is under armed occupation - divided and conquered - and invaded intentionally with military age males.

I have written about this before and so have a lot of other people - but more information inevitably becomes available.

This is such a time as once again one of our best due diligence experts on SubStack Jason Powers offers fresh real intelligence.

To anyone who looks realistically at the situation we are at war with an active invasion of trained forces already in our midst.

It is an ancient trick of war infamously called a Trojan Horse after the historical example from the ancient Trojan Wars.

Insidiously, gradually - so as not to scare the domesticated populace into awareness and alarm - the powers that be have used immigration to gradually build up a foreign occupying force into the US.

But as usual the mainstream population is kept distracted by using the tactics of psychological warfare to further confuse them.

It works - the mainstream will probably not wake up until the hostile forces are at their doorstep.

Of course there is far more too this multi-pronged malevolent scheme to own the world - and to successfully render all of us the designated terrorists - but the comprehension of it is well beyond the “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil” milquetoast mentality of many citizens.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

For those who have regularly read my stack none of this is surprising but for many others perhaps shocking and frightening.

I am not a military strategist - but I can help direct you to resources which will help to further understand.

The following analysis is just one of the many resources available to help track of and maintain awareness of what is happening.

The elites want civil war - if not world wide “civil” war - because - as we can see in Gaza and in the Ukraine - perpetual war for perpetual peace offers not only “population control” (AKA genocide) but offers destabilization.

And as I ready this essay for publishing the situation at the Texas border heats up over razor wire.

A showdown at the OK corral between SCOTUS, POTUS and the rights of the American people.

From AND Magazine today comes the following:

And in a sad litany the reports keep coming.

This is it guys - the onrushing future is here - tumbling right into our laps.

Stay frosty, stay real and stay informed!

The international chess game of totalitarianism is really heating up.

