The Poetry, Art & Science Of Protein Folding
A Delicate Dance Managed By Our Onboard Intelligence Is In Danger
A delicate dance done in the tiny microscopic largely invisible places. A microcosmic world of which the sentient macrocosmic individual remains unaware.
A world where the truly intelligent code which runs the show of life does so without announcing its presence.
Where fanfare and words and prayers do not reach.
A world beyond the egotistical reason of…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.