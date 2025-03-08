The Power of Spirit - As Applied To the Spirit of the Law

Sprit - when it calls - does not mince words or mess around - sprit tries to calm the waters - before it returns to part the waters.

And when it returns there is no mistaking the whirlwind for anything else - the choice we have made - then instantaneous and irrevocable.

Sprit forces us to take a stand - to unflinchingly regard evil - free of emotion - and to simultaneously reject it out of hand.

There is no need to hate evil - evil just is - implacable and as ancient as the lidless, unblinking eyes of a demon.

Sprit moves through love and compassion - recognizes with sadness that not all are born to either recognize evil - or to be able to choose love in the face of evil.

Sprit is true flexible strength - able like a mighty tree to be tossed about and stressed by furious storms - and to grow steadily stronger and more mighty as a result.

Sprit does not abide weakness - but despises it - and works hard to avoid the trap it offers the faint of heart.

Weakness among men and women falls to those who - for whatever reason - will never truly know spirit - and who are unable to efface themselves to the stronger force.

Unable to know that by allowing spirit they become filled with strength - flexible and mighty and inviolate.

Since - lost in this war - we might make the mistake of believing this is about some indistinct America - about some symbolic nation state - when in reality this is about the heart and soul of human kind.

Since this is in reality a spiritual war - it can be easy to forget what we actually fight for - to be confused by the enemy into seeing things in a shimmering cloud of confusion.

Because when spirit move like this - although it might be most intense in some places - easiest to characterize in some places - is happening in magnified form in places like America - spirit moves way beyond the human placed borders of our national sovereignty.

When the double edged sword - the razor sharp defining edge of spirit swings - it divides the waters and it cuts the weakness from the herd - making clear who can stand and who will fall.

The hatred of the weak - most often so well hidden behind those lying eyes - is revealed for what it is - and worn like a uniform to advertise true character.

Spirit calls upon us to observe hatred and anger and doubt - and to reject these without further regard - for we cannot help those lost to weakness - but instead to look for those who are not faint of heart - but filled with passion and joy and compassionate understanding.

Pity for those weakened yes - but true sympathy - no - for the weak made their decisions after plenty of warning and second chances offered by spirit.

Spirit is generous, forgiving - and never passes up an opportunity to heal and make whole.

Redemption and making whole again is the stock and trade of spirit - and spirit will often seek out the seemingly most broken by life - and most tested by evil.

But for those who have truly taken a stoic stand for sprit - they are filled with the flexible and generous compassion for self and other - that which makes mighty oak trees out of spindly little green stems.

Those once tiny trees which grow mighty root systems to take up the energy of the earth and raise it skyward into the heavens - alchemically taking disparate materials and creating strength from them.

This is the strength of life - to take up the disparate elements of far flung stars and of inanimate elements - part of that mighty force which informs the universe.

The vast intelligence of the universe is “turtles all the way down” - precise fractal geometry - perfect and inviolate - reproduced in perpetuity - and yet giving birth to the most original creations.

ENDOWED BY OUR CREATOR WITH CERTAIN UNALIENABLE RIGHTS

Those Unalienable Rights - those rights conferred by our creator - those rights which no earthly force has the capability - or power to either give out - or to take away.

It is this precise mathematical certainty - that which confers one hundred percent originality out of the inviolate perfection.

This spiritual war is for life itself - taking responsibility - in human form - form which - for all we know - might be the universe trying to understand and know itself.

This is our struggle to understand - filled by spirit - just what we might - in fact - be - and our struggle as humans to understand precisely how that might be reflected in how we elect to live together.

It is spirit - the difficulty and the grace of spiritual warfare - which draws such clear distinctions between the weakness and inflexibility of evil - and the contrasting strength and flexibility of spirit.

At times such as this spirit makes things so precise and so clear that it becomes difficult to avoid seeing the truth about ourselves and others.

It is the strong return of spirit which makes all too precise and too clear what is happening - and which makes clear who stands - and who falls.

What becomes even more apparent is those who are choosing wrong - and why they are choosing wrong - but more importantly what they are choosing for.

Unwittingly perhaps - but those who choose wrong are suffering massive infertility, massive illness - and paralleling this a massive stubbornness - doubling down on their own terrible choices by impotently attacking those who choose correctly.

This is the purpose of spiritual warfare - not to make proud those who made the right choices under duress - for above all spiritual pride is our enemy.

Instead to make clear the stubborn impotent pride of those who regarded evil - and perceived it as good - who regarded the countenance of Mephistopheles himself - and took him for a beautiful Angel.

And to learn finally to accept ourselves as the creator created us - to make inviolate - these unalienable rights.

To have the resilient flexible courage to stand when all the world stands against us.

To overcome anger and hostility and greed and desire - to have compassion for ourselves and for others - and to know that indeed no human is an island - entire of itself - but a reflection of the vast intelligence of the cosmos.

But woe to those who dare to regard America herself - the Great Idea which is America - the resilient strength which lives in each and every one of us - as the enemy.

We regard now - not the fallen dream - as America fell prey to the underhanded and dangerous and corrupt and criminal.

Not the America who sold herself for a siren’s song.

Now we see the Great Idea of America - the America who never gave up - who refused to sell out to treason - and who continued to speak truth to power.

The Great Idea of America - the one the founding fathers glimpsed sufficiently to pass on to future generations - with the gracious spirit of words on fire.

This inviolate idea that no nation is worth her name - or those who come to her defense - which fails to defend - with everything possible to human kind - the backing of these unalienable rights.

These words on fire - best perceived in two preambles - that of the Unites States Constitution and that of the Declaration of Independence:

"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."

Preamble to the United States Constitution

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shown that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.

Preamble to the Declaration of Independence

America - as a process - and as an institution of human kind - has at times failed massively in her bid to live up to these mandates given the founding fathers - and to us today - by the largesse of spirit.

We shall not fail - and will never rest - until we have fulfilled these gracious gifts - in every spirit and manifestation of the spirit of the law.

Fo it is the spirit-filled, living testimony of the law which offers the very best flexibility and strength of our own spirits - in endeavoring to live together in the peace offered by the majesty of these words on fire.

Fear and doubt and inflexibility will forever stand as our enemies - and certainty of spirit - and freedom from fear and doubt - replaced by the confidence of independence and liberty which sustain our hearts and minds.

Independence and liberty - reflected in the letter and spirit of our laws - as we seek the inviolate dream - of being capable and responsible enough - to live together in the peacefulness given by spirit.

Leave a comment

Share