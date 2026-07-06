Forward to July 06, 2026 release:

I share my unedited first post to Substack- with some chagrin, as I can now readily see the not yet formed ability to write a great essay - something I still struggle with and always will.

For the writing of a great essay takes just about all the inborn logic, emotional maturity and common sense a human being can possess.

For too long at this point my writing ability had been sharpened by the skill required to pack as much meaning as possible into as few words as possible.

To others who are just beginning writing careers, I recommend being oneself 100% - and that a writer must write as much as possible, as often as possible

Nothing makes perfect as well as practice and as much as rewriting.

My Substack career has been largely motivated by having been censored from the old Twitter platform at a time when speaking out was vitally important to save the lives of our fellow human beings.

For in October of 2019 a committee composed of well known politicians, eminent scientists, respected universities and others met to hold a table top exercise for what would become a deadly planned epidemic which would sweep the world.

This became the Covid-19 debacle and today we watch as whistle blowers convey the depths of this operation deliberately brought against Americans and the human beings of Planet Earth.

My only regret now is that I did not shout the danger from every available roof top and take over every known public forum to warn the millions who are now dead, whose health has been ruined and whose change to reproduce has been taken.

May the universal intelligence forgive us all and help us to restore what remains of our humanity.

The unedited post from April 2022:

Censorship is a most interesting and timely topic, The First Amendment is at the heart of our US Constitution and central to our beliefs as Americans. Thinking it is ever alright to comply or approve of censorship is to fall into a trap as old as humankind. Silence is complicity.

For myself it is at the heart of who I am. One of my earliest devilish conundrums was the earning of “demerits” sufficient to get me expelled from middle school. The crime? Talking too much in orchestra. Dealing with the consequences was difficult as I wrestled with the twin taboos of disapproval from my elders and private shame. But for me speaking with my fellow musicians was even more important than learning to play the cello well (although goodness knows I tried, lol).

However I learned 100% lack of respect for my persecutors from this lesson. It eventually served me well. In 2020-2022 I gained sufficient self respect and moxie to question the accepted narrative. This earned me a well deserved badge of honor - being permanently banned from Twitter. I had joined an epic tribe of truth tellers from around the planet. Silence was out of the question.

The real problem with censorship is that the truth eventually wins out.

There is no keeping it under wraps for long. We the people are very smart and eventually notice the deceptions. The result of keeping the truth under compression is that it that the longer it is censored the more powerfully it explodes into public consciousness. There is an equal and opposite reaction - a law of our physical universe and a law of our moral universe. When it does come out it destroys the narratives of those who encouraged it and strengthens the truth.

This topic brings to mind David Bowie’s song “Under Pressure”

Notes:

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(2) "Charles Bukowski Quotes." BrainyQuote.com. BrainyMedia Inc, 2022. 10 April 2022. https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/charles_bukowski_752469

(3) https://betterlivingthroughbeowulf.com/the-burning-of-the-books/

(5) "Andrew Breitbart Quotes." BrainyQuote.com. BrainyMedia Inc, 2022. 10 April 2022. https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/andrew_breitbart_812655

(6) "Salman Rushdie Quotes." BrainyQuote.com. BrainyMedia Inc, 2022. 10 April 2022. https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/salman_rushdie_580439

(7) "Ai Weiwei Quotes." BrainyQuote.com. BrainyMedia Inc, 2022. 10 April 2022. https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/ai_weiwei_470195

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