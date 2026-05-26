THE PSYCHOLOGICAL CRUCIBLE - THE REVERSE ENGINEERING OF FRANKENSTEIN

The Fictional Reality: Victorian Women Geniuses Co-Created the Modern Male Technological Cassandra: Exploring Shelley’s Galvanism & Lovelace’s Code.

Forward:

Tender hearted humans: capable of great compassion and great hatred - divided between the devil and the deep blue sea, caught between the Scylla & Charybdis - mythological, philosophical - capable of creating so much beauty and so much pain.

My primary thesis is that we humans are evolving into a new species - Homo Luminous - which is leading to changes we cannot imagine - and which are happening all around us without preparation or fair warning.

None of this is abstract for me as a writer - for I have lived the actual human tragedy and comedy - full of the same emotions as anyone else.

Understanding hatred and violence, but finding a place of balance": a place where compassion for myself and for others is now the governing principle.

As a human being I am going full throttle forward into the compassionate trajectory of evolutionary grace - even while knowing how desperate and how tenderly regarded the journey has been.

We stand now having everything to gain, and nothing to loose - we move from authoritarianism to free human agency - and the full manifestation of those God given unalienable rights Jefferson wrote about.

Reverse Engineering Frankenstien

We feel a bond between ourselves and our created tool of so called Artificial Intelligence.

At the same time we experience a natural attraction and repulsion to the very idea: that we have created a tool which seems to be capable of human scale logic - and even possibly human level understanding.

Humans tend to apply anthropomorphic behavior to both other life forms and even to inanimate objects: projecting onto other beings the same characteristics humans possess.

This is rarely successful and may lead to a situation of apartheid where the human considers the “other” to be a threat, projecting the humans own angst and fear and violent tendencies.

This leads to development of irrational fear & suspicion of this “other” - and may even lead to the irrational - but very real aggression against this “other”.

This essay explores the way human social and individual psychology is reflected in both the story of Frankenstein & in the still evolving story regarding modern AI development.

To help us we are going to explore both - using the modern tool of reverse engineering.

Let the wild rumpus start!

In the original Frankenstein we saw humans create a robot, only to be repulsed by the monstrous character, and forced to watch as this creation become the murderer and destroyer of their own lives.

This is of course known in human psychology as classical projection.

In the vein of “we just cannot make this stuff up”: we take a deep look at the twisted psychological thriller of Frankenstein.

The author Mary Godwin Shelley is the daughter of a radical European suicidal feminist and her radical leftist husband, Godwin.

FACTUALLY INCORRECT, BUT FICTIONALLY REAL

A teenage Mary elopes with a poet Percy Shelley, meets the Victorian godmother of the algorithm, Ada Lovelace, daughter of Victorian poet, Lord Byron, one dark stormy night at an old country house.

Mary was a writer, and writers are known to just pick up and write, even when the inspiration happens to be a deep reflection of aspects of their own deeply shadowed psyche.

Humans invent a mechanical thinking tool which works so well it reflects to the engineers unintended truth about its creators.

THE PAINFUL REALITY AS OPPOSED TO THE TELLING FICTION:

Continuing in the vein of “we cannot make this stuff up”, I will turn to AI to outline the real version of events:

“Frankenstein and the Roots of AI Anxiety

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1818) and Ada Lovelace’s notes on the Analytical Engine (1843) are deeply connected. Both women were grappling with the same massive question: What happens when humans create a new form of life or intelligence?

Here is how Mary’s fiction mirrored Ada’s real-world scientific anxieties:

The Spark of Life vs. The Spark of Calculation : Frankenstein used electricity to animate dead matter. Lovelace realized that Charles Babbage’s mechanical engine could animate “patterns of numbers” to compose music or manipulate symbols. Both saw technology moving beyond mere machinery into something seemingly alive.

The “Lovelace Objection” : Ada famously wrote that the Analytical Engine had “no pretensions whatever to originate anything. It can do whatever we know how to order it to perform.” This was the very first formulation of artificial intelligence anxiety—the fear of an entity acting outside human control, just like Frankenstein’s monster did when it broke free of Victor’s commands.

The Creator’s Responsibility: Mary’s novel is a warning about abandoning your creation. Lovelace, perhaps sub-consciously influenced by her father Lord Byron’s chaotic legacy, warned that scientists must deeply understand the limits and moral boundaries of their technologies before unleashing them.

What Happened to the Other Guests?

The stormy summer of 1816 at the Villa Diodati was a pressure cooker of genius, tragedy, and scandal. Here is what became of the others who sat in that room:

Lord Byron : The host of the evening fled England to escape massive debts and scandalous affairs. He died just eight years later in 1824 at age 36, catching a fever while fighting in the Greek War of Independence.

Percy Bysshe Shelley : Mary’s husband continued to write radical poetry. Only six years after the Villa Diodati meeting, in 1822, he drowned in a sudden storm while sailing his boat, Don Juan, off the coast of Italy at age 29.

Dr. John Polidori : Byron’s personal physician was also inspired by the ghost story challenge. That night, he drafted The Vampyre (1819) , which completely revolutionized literature by changing vampires from groveling monsters into aristocratic, seductive villains (he based the character on Byron). Plagued by depression and gambling debts, Polidori died by suicide in 1821 at just 25 years old.

Claire Clairmont: Mary Shelley’s stepsister was also there. She had traveled to Switzerland specifically to pursue Lord Byron, with whom she was having an affair. She gave birth to Byron’s daughter, Allegra, months later, though the child tragically died at age five in an Italian convent. Claire outlived them all, dying in 1879 at age 80.”

The Complete Arc: From the Female Victorian Psyche to the Modern Technological Male Cassandra

We have evolved to intuitively create the most beautiful and powerful mechanism of expanding our own human horizons: one which may allow us to escape the fantasy which holds us back: the fear we might not be smart enough, beautiful enough, or special enough.

We have learned that we literally scientifically become what we think and believe: thus we are being handed the opportunity to leave harmful psychological, spiritual and philosophical belief structures behind.

I am using music in my own life to help me better navigate these necessary but painful changes demanded by evolution.

We begin to see wunderkinds - those we call geniuses - as simply the realistic probabilities of what we all have the capacity to achieve as human beings.

Our modern male technological Cassandras are simply the necessary outcome of many thousands of years of human history which has led to this new synthesis of human thought and science into new evolutionary territory.

While our musicians - our Fiddlers Out On The Road - serve as counterpoint in this ongoing symphony of grace and dread.

Both our Technological Cassandras and our Fiddlers Out On The Road are necessary - representing the gravitational polarity of the universal evolutionary process of which we are a part.

Share

Leave a comment