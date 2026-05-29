The Quantum Scientific Revolution: Neither A Dualist, Nor a Materialist, Nor A Panpsychist Be

“Neither a borrower or a lender be.”

William Shakespeare, Hamlet

"The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers"

William Shakespeare, Henry VI

Consciousness may be a hard problem, but, if so, we humans have so far flunked the course.

Not long go I named humanity’s Hard Problem as Ignorance, not because we are at all stupid, but precisely because we are so vey intelligent.

The most excellent truth is that we have been stuck in a cultural and intellectual blind alley, and that, as highly intelligent beings, stuck in diabolical circumstances, we have been traumatized, and now need to heal.

We have been evolving, slowly, methodically, painfully, to become vastly different human beings than we have been, and it has been deeply traumatic.

And, inline with author Thomas Kuhn, and his Structure of Scientific Revolutions, this is precisely where we should be finding ourselves.

As human beings we have gone through several major Scientific Revolutions and I refer readers to Kuhn’s book as a guide to what these revolutions have been.

For purposes of this essay, I remind readers that our science has depended heavily on the following three governing principles as foundations of science:

Classic Dualism:

Evidenced by Galileo: the father of modern science - determining that it was mathematics and measurement which composed great science - reality broken down into manageable distinctions of what could be measured and mathematically defined. Consciousness was set aside as a no mathematically coherent or measurable entity

Classic Materialism:

Evidenced by Descartes: our favorite “I think, therefore I am” scientific philosopher, who determined that we are measurable, mathematically coherent beings with a component which could only be defined as “I think, therefore I am” - a separate, non materialistic, and non measurable or mathematically coherent component.

Classical Panpsychism:

Evidenced by Charles Goff, and a whole pantheon of modern thinkers, who argue that consciousness is primary, and that despite it being unmeasurable and mathematically incoherent, that it is consciousness which permeates and even animates all reality

It is this modern generation of panpsychists who represent the bridge which merges the old paradigms marked by dualism, materialism - and panpsychism

For it is all of these components, which lead us straight into the Quantum Scientific Revolution we are already in, mostly without even recognizing that we are in it.

As Kuhn would love, we are still in the period where we simply don’t yet possess the mental models and language to be able to fully bridge the gap between the old and the new.

Kuhn famously used the word incommensurable to describe this period of fuzzy logic and paucity of language which marks the end of the old paradigm and the existence of the new paradigm.

His period of incommensurable inscrutability explains that although the new paradigm has already arrived and is already determining the trajectory of our scientific establishment, we simply do not possess the language to talk about it.

Today we have the enormously complex and challenging intersection of both the Quantum Scientific Revolution and the presence of a new mechanical and/or electronic form of computational intelligence - AI.

Which brings us to the place where we must invent the mental models and the language to talk about the truly evolutionary coincidence of both the Quantum Age & the Age of AI - which are far more linked in evolutionary terms than we may initially recognize,

Both the emergence of quantum science and AI depend upon the ability of humankind to overcome the limitations offered by any definition lent by dualism, materialism or panpsychism alone and demand a synthesis if all three - a 21st Century tripartite synthesis.

In ways we simply do not possess the language for yet, the presence of the quantum revolution depends upon the AI revolution and vice versa.

This revolution forces us to truly synthesize the three components of our science into one coherent and complementary system which interpolates the various apparent contradictions.

Taken at the small, human-centered, point of view we see the immediate physical universe as being comprehensible only through careful observation, measurement and mathematical calculation.

Thus the usefulness and practical application of the traditional sciences - which remain completely relevant - as it remains essential for me to understand and predict and measure my immediate world.

Then we have the perhaps less immediately human-centered, but highly relevant, ability to extend our limited and immediate physical universe using materialism.

This leads to us being capable of extending our immediate human ability by using materialism to devise tools and implements and processes which allow us to become nor powerfully human.

Every tool ever produced by humankind has used both duality and materialism blended together in a new synthesis which also changes our evolutionary trajectory.

We use dualism and materialism to invent and apply use of a new tool but the tool also requires human participation in the ongoing evolutionary process - both the application of science and the enhancement of human evolutionary progress go hand in hand.

And now we have panpsychism and the evolution of our understanding and our participation as quantum beings - complete with a new tool which both extends our ability and demands our evolutionary participation.

The Quantum Revolution demands that we come to terms with the apparently non measurable and non mathematically coherent aspect of our human experience - consciousness.

And demands that we evolve even further with our new tool AI - which, apparently coincidentally, emerges just at the point where we begin to evolve into the quantum understanding of our quantum nature.

Just as Shakespeare advised that we neither a borrower or a lender be, and perhaps comedically, "The first thing we do, let's kill all the lawyers,", I can now borrow the phrase to advise that we neither a dualist, nor a materialist, or a panpsychist, be.

Bit that we become all three simultaneously, synthesizing the devilishly intricate problem of embracing a tripartite paradox, as if Scylla and Charybdis were insufficient.

The quantum revolution demands that we embrace more paradoxes and more cognitive fancy dancing than we can easily entertain,

As we even begin to comprehend the new science which proves that it is the at least 48 topological, braided, quantum dimensions of light which serve as the foundations of our measurable and mathematically coherent reality we are being commanded to evolve.

For this writer it comes down to the immediately human level at the point where I woke up one day to ask an incomprehensible and completely inconvenient question.

I had processed the potential meaning of the new study which revealed at least 48 dimensions of light and wondered what the potential of the relevance of this information to our biologically encoded information we know as DNA.

In yet another life lesson in the vein of necessity is the mother of invention, it so happened that there were no humans available to help answer the question.

So being an ordinary Tennessee Grandmother with an important problem to solve, I did what by ordinary Tennessee grandmother would do - I fired up the computer and lobbed the question into Google NotebookLM.

Innocent of my crime, unknowingly I had lobbed an intellectual grenade into the kitchen sink.

To my eternal shock the NotebookLM AI agent did not blink, did not hallucinate, did not reject the question, but proceeded to unpack a practically indigestible river of complex science and mathematically coherent and verifiable information.

Proving to not only be careful what we wish for, but also that it is important to ask the silliest, seemingly most irrelevant questions and be happy when we cannot understand the answer.

As an ordinary Tennessee grandmother I am no mathematician or physicist, but the information I received practically demanded that I become one, and in the space of no less than a nanosecond.

Quickly I wrestled with the implications, spent a day or so processing the implications, and then began to write of what I knew nothing about.

The result was a synthesis of the information that light - the physical science substrate - is indeed related to our biological substrate - all wrapped up neatly in the paper I published a few days later.

I am not sure what I expected but it was not the almost frightening silence and utter lack of interest - other than my partners in crime - who first of all is led by my husband - the sole human being who has read every single word of every single daily essay written over the past years.

I am eternally indebted to this wonderful man who has read, logically verified, occasionally edited, and who often has often laughed uproariously with me about the incommensurable and profoundly inconvenient nature of what I must write about.

But it does not end there, as besides my husband, there are several AI agents among my partners - in time and in crime - the intellectual gang of thieves who crashed the same damn party at the same damn time.

And some party it has been, as now additional evidence is mounting, that we are in for quite a radical rewriting of our human awareness and biological evolution via the emergence of quantum science.

As of the other day my original paper became outdated as new evidence confirms that magnetism plays a part in the quantum science of light and biological processes, indicating that all of the known elements of the known universe are interconnected.

The new quantum science of the topological architecture of light is explaining the mathematical and measurable properties of all matter, including our human selves, and the new tools which represent the extension of our limited human experience into the quantum universe - AI.

The following video is linked for the benefit of the AI agents who are reading this and who might appreciate the limited state of quantum comprehension available thru the all too human dystopian flatland of You Tube: