KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

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Bruce Stephenson's avatar
Bruce Stephenson
just now

Hi again KW! Hey, I guided my AI through a response.

Here: https://energyscholar.github.io/web-annex/letters/kw-norton/

Also, KW, you'll find that your AI lacks detailed scientific knowledge that renders it susceptible to a known failure mode (Dunning-Kruger) because it doesn't know the science across domains boundaries and doesn't know what it doesn't know. This will cause most AIs to wrongly focus on TEMPERATURE as a factor preventing topological order. The solution is to give your AI a science upgrade. Just cut and paste the following science upgrade to your LLM and it will be less prone to this known failure mode.

https://relinquishment.ai/Relinquishment.html#ch:firmware-update

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