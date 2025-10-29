As readers may learn from the above video - the next big thing in technology may well be the application and adoption of powering computers with light rather than with electrons.

But, for today, a huge announcement comes on the heels of the Trump administration’s achievement of a massive 500 billion dollar move to create the necessary energy structure to support current American dominance in the technological arena.

Necessity is always the mother of invention - and no more so than the current complicated world we live in.

A major announcement is made by J.Huang the head of Nvidia - revealing the current wave of the current unfolding of conventional and quantum and AI supercomputing.

It is shaping up to be a formidable operation - backed by the Department of Energy and by many participating corporations and institutions and governments across the planet.

For the present, we as Americans - and in cooperative work with fellow humans across the planet- we take back the wheel of human exploration and achievement from any perceived socialist political influences.

The concept of allowing these technologies to end up in the hands of socialist-inspired utopians and totalitarians is unthinkable.

Thus the Trump administration - joined by hands across the world - has sparked the engineering of a complex scientific community which already revolutionizes our human knowledge.

NATURE AND WE OURSELVES ARE QUANTUM - THE DAWNING OF THE QUANTUM AGE

This new quantum inspiration - taken from nature itself - which is quantum in nature - point to an age of human exploration and knowledge which will inspire the best in us - as we work together to build an entirely new civilization - one which is truly civilized.

There are going to be many who do not yet understand and who fight the change - as change - especially such massive change in the very nature of our civilizations - is painful - especially for those who cling to the wreckage left behind.

There are many many bad guys out there who wish to prevent this merger and to put themselves and socialist governance in charge - but for the present we have reached a pinnacle of peacefulness which may well allow us to achieve these much needed change.

A true understanding of quantum will help us educate ourselves to become even more quintessentially human.

Now armed with true wisdom and knowledge from the new true education system - which will replace the current system of indoctrination - with the massively transformational advent of real education.

Please read by other material being released for today - as we work together to become the ones who form this most advantageous future.

Real true communication will continue to be the way forward as we navigate the difficult demands and expectations of this transformational personal and civilizational change.

