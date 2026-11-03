KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
12m

You are a writer for thinkers, KW.

A true story:

When I was struggling, trying to get out from under the world I was in, because I did not fit the mold and didn't think it was a good idea to make myself fit, I was working at a one stop shopping chain kind of like WalMart. So all manner of folk went there. I was looking for explanations and feeling like there were none at that particular time.

Every few weeks the same group of what we now call "mentally challenged people" showed up at my counter, curious, smiling, laughing, happy and unselfconscious.

Most people I noticed, saw them as if they were stupid, immature, mentally diminished idiots and not worth their time. I wished I was one of them though, because it had been too long since I felt free, happy, and unselfconscious.

I have never forgotten how I felt whenever I saw them come into the store.

It was the world that was lacking, I thought; a prison, made no sense, was upside down and I wanted no part of it. I wanted to be with that group of happiness and freedom.

This memory is what your essay brought back to me.

Thanks for the words! I may never fit in but over time I have learned not to think I must be comfortable in the craziness of this asylum but how to flip that world right side up throughout my life.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 KWNORTON · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture