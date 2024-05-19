WE ARRIVE BEARING ANGELS
I wonder how many of you have experienced what I have - that through these darkest possible years of Crown Viruses, apocalyptic authoritarianism and diabolical greed and manipulation - which is to have - paradoxically - experienced many more moments of spiritual grace and enlightenment.
Dare we imagine that these times have bee…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.