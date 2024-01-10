THE RETURN OF THE LIGHT BEARERS -
A reflection on Autumn by K.W. Norton
Autumn is a return to roots
To the hearts of things
External glory dies back to the roots
As the Earth tilts towards Winter
We quiet ourselves
Return to an inner light
To the fire of the mind
Stoking the fire for colder times
Learning and relearning each year
That the passion of spring
The bri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.