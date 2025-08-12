META POETICS - CHANGE THE WHOLE GAME - NO BOARD - NO CHESS - NO MATTER - NEVER MIND
THE REVERBERATING RAINBOW
In the beginning was - the vibration - the energy - and the frequency
But before that any of this was the compassionate intelligence
The infinite conscious awareness
Conscious awareness comes before energy, vibration, frequency
All of these inextricably interconnected
Into the interwoven rainbow of reverberating resonating frequencies
Conscious comes before sound - before vibration
In the beginning wasn’t the word - but the sound - the frequency
In beginning was the infinite compassionate intelligence
In the beginning - find the middle - and the end
In the sound and the fury - find the silence
In the music - find the silence - between the notes
Echoing through the sound and the fury find
Find the resonance reverberating thru the spectrum of frequencies
The infinite compassionate resonance which interlinks the whole
No beginning - no end - no middle
Simply the infinite reverberating rainbow
All is in motion - all is changing - all is there
In the original mind
Find the past, present and future
All matter - ALL MIND
Painted across infinity
The reverberating rainbow of frequencies
Of mind and matter