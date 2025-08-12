META POETICS - CHANGE THE WHOLE GAME - NO BOARD - NO CHESS - NO MATTER - NEVER MIND





THE REVERBERATING RAINBOW



In the beginning was - the vibration - the energy - and the frequency



But before that any of this was the compassionate intelligence



The infinite conscious awareness

Conscious awareness comes before energy, vibration, frequency



All of these inextricably interconnected



Into the interwoven rainbow of reverberating resonating frequencies

Conscious comes before sound - before vibration



In the beginning wasn’t the word - but the sound - the frequency



In beginning was the infinite compassionate intelligence

In the beginning - find the middle - and the end



In the sound and the fury - find the silence



In the music - find the silence - between the notes

Echoing through the sound and the fury find



Find the resonance reverberating thru the spectrum of frequencies



The infinite compassionate resonance which interlinks the whole

No beginning - no end - no middle



Simply the infinite reverberating rainbow



All is in motion - all is changing - all is there

In the original mind

Find the past, present and future

All matter - ALL MIND

Painted across infinity

The reverberating rainbow of frequencies

Of mind and matter

