Forward:



Across my substack of daily essays can be found a deep respect for the American form of governance - and deep appreciation for the way the American system could come into its own thru the development of a great sustainable and efficient system of real education.



At the same time I recognize a deep antipathy and distrust of such a system - as if we actually prefer the system of educational indoctrination we now enjoy.



This essay - some will say, rant - explores the unfortunate basis for such a view.



HOW THE USA AND THE WESTERN WORLD BECAME THE FOURTH REICH



The West will have much soul searching to accomplish as it becomes more clear the Western world fell to a socialist/communist authoritarian state due to “political” differences.



The degree to which this happened will be analyzed by intellectuals ad nauseum for the next centuries - but it can never be denied that it has happened.



And we are left with geniuses like the following to explain it to us - not George Orwell - or The Rise & Fall of the Third Reich - but Sunday morning you tube videos to explain it.







In coming years it will be pointed out ad nauseum that due to these “political” differences the 1% were perfectly poised to take unlimited power for themselves - which of course they did.



And it pointed up something far more serious - that the 99% is so poorly educated the mainstream population is incapable of making even the most basic self respecting political decisions.



And more importantly that they will support tyranny before they will support real political change - as change is more frightening than the security of the status quo.



Pointing out the main reservations the American founding ancestors had concerning pure Democracy.



But wait we have even more sophisticated useful idiots to explain it all to us.



It turns out that a pseudo intellectual - a writer endeared to the now infamous World Economic Forum of globalist tyranny - will explain it to us.



AND THE ENVELOPE GOES TO A USEFUL IDIOT



Here we learn that the reason we are so easily manipulated by our own stupidity into living under the thumbs of an elite 1% is that we are biologically evolved to be safer that way.



That because we are human primates, that agreeing with each other keeps us safe from danger - danger so spectacularly dangerous - that it allows us to be better off living under the thumbs of the 1%.



So, as it turns out, our cultural evolution is responsible for us living in what amounts to a primate hierarchical civilization with 99% living under the tyranny of the 1% because this “keeps us safe”.



With that reasoning we would probably be better off living in a well kept human zoo - which is precisely what our cities have now actually come to resemble.



And where, as our finest institutions get owned by a content creator on you tube, they talk themselves into even worse reasoning than we thought possible.

The best argument for a real educational institution ever made exists somewhere in this little rant.



It is so obvious that we cannot even contemplate the operation of a constitutional republic without a system of true Socratic educational content that it leaves the mind stunned that it was actually thought possible.



Even the founders teased the populace with some pretty vague taunts which identified the inability of the populace to retain a constitutional republic.



The founders were, whether we like it or not, elitists - well educated members of the thirteen colonies who had the leisure time and the educational advantages to become revolutionaries.



The taunt, attributed to Benjamin Franklin, is that when a woman asked what the founders had accomplished - he answered:



”It’s a republic, madam, if you can keep it.”



Which from the perspective of today is a retort quite obviously meant to say the population could not keep it.



So even the founding fathers had an elitist point of view of the common people - making a joke out of the concept of a government of the people, by the people and for the people.



Today we have been treated to living in this time in which the Western world became a victim of its own considerable ignorance and lack of self respect, to have failed to provide itself with a respectable system of education.



Because the real dirty little secret is that the Western world prefers its elite 1%, and in its heart of hearts, secretly prefers the pomp and circumstance of royalty over the difficulty of self rule.



The 99% enjoys complaining about the 1% - while never actually contemplating the real possibility of taking back their own self sufficiency and self governance.



Which indicates a startling lack of cultural evolution - and a tendency to wish to remain up in the safety of the trees with our not so distant primate ancestors.



Because, of course, we should choose the safety of ignorance, over the potential harm of knowledge.



However we now have a percentage of the electorate which knows they can overcome these existential, philosophical and spiritual, and evolutionary, deficiencies of their brethren thru a process of good governance and education.



Furthermore, we experience such ignorance that the majority already selected for an elite which would develop a weaponized virus and vaccine which would allow the 1% to “reduce the population “ - or to commit a perfectly rational process of mass murder and permanent genetic damage.



Perhaps a perfect example of real biological evolution in action.



Where actual ignorance - institutionalized ignorance - managed to kill off the vast ignorance harbored within a large proportion of a civilized species.



The vast evidence of philosophical and scientific and spiritual ignorance of this former proportion of the human species is now being written into our evolutionary history.



And if we ever needed a permanent example of the kind of public education necessary to run a government where the 99% is enslaved by a 1% - it is the following.





Forever to serve as an example that Sesame Street and other public programming formed the institutionalized ignorance of several generations and led inexorably to the death of such generations.



So we ask if we have indeed found safety in agreeing to the intellectual slop offered to the 99%?



My answer is that this is a republic folks, if you can keep it.



And this artificial intelligence we have invented?



Ours to enjoy, if we can find the intelligence and personal recognizance and understanding, of how to own and operate a government of the people, by the people and for the people - in order to comprehend how to properly use such a tool for real public education.



And human civilization itself?



Well it never was actually civilized, but instead a venerated institution dedicated to the institutionalized killing of of each other, and to the domination of a 1% elite class over a 99% enslaved majority.



Even the mathematics has been faulty.



We are on our way towards of breaking away from Homo Sapiens, and towards Homo Intelligentsia.



Because the reasoning which marked the civilized sanity of Homo Sapiens - cannot be gone soon enough.

To the memory of Homo Sapiens who turned out to be rather a less than evolutionary species, and certainly not capable of living up to the designated name of wise man.



So we place our full faith and credit now in the hands of Homo Intelligentsia - and look homeward angels - toward an evolutionary process which actually works in the real world.



Twelve thousand or so years of evolutionary stupidity relegated to a cultural evolution gone wrong.



Hello Homo intelligentsia - and goodbye Homo Sapiens.



The future is quantum and will require the healthy exercising of these underused brain cells.



Perfect beginnings for the totally rational and intelligent recognition that we are quantum entities existing in a quantum universe.



To a truly Socratic system of education where every newly conceived human being is greeted as another chance allowed.



Blessings everyone - it is indeed - a new morning.

Think there won’t be any room for this new Homo Intelligentsia?



Think again.



For we have fought against principalities, and we have won.



The answers for the now predominant species of Homo Intelligentsia are the American form of national sovereignty and a Socratic Department of Knowledge.

And the additional spiritual recognition that Christ consciousness works better than the absence of such



We are in for one hell of a ride as Homo Erectus continues its noisy tantrums and exits - stage left.

And as for Trump who stood for those unalienable rights when others would not - who has reaped nothing but hatred for his efforts against weak men who cave to tyranny?



Someone had to stand for these unalienable rights and those who hate the man who has done so perhaps deserve the final spiritual consequences of human beings who decide hatred and fear are the evolutionary equivalents of a free lunch.



The poster children for the likes of Homo Erectus and the whole justification for why we now need to enable the rise of Homo Intellegentsia lies in the stunning lack of intelligence and massive amounts of ignorance to be found in the likes of Klaus Schwab and his cronies down at the World Economic Forum.



Millennia from now our descendants will be celebrating the demise of Homo Erectus and the necessity for a rise of Homo Intelligentsia as exhibited by the WEF.

Unsurprisingly we will be watching the demise of Homo Erectus as the defunct species disappears in an orgy of hatred and fear - appropriately, as these demonic emotions which dominated it,



Hatred and fear - the very things which the original Christ fought against personally - and overcame.



The future is not only quantum but exists in the promise of human consciousness - unsurprisingly Christ consciousness.



Happily for the future evolutionary potential of human beings- there is a future in it.



And, perhaps unsurprisingly, we receive an answer to these questions we have been asking for for many untold millennia - everything is interconnected.

As many of us have been insisting upon all along - each human being is a miracle, just as the universe and all we will ever become or know, is a miracle.



Become accustomed to miracles as we each are miracles of a fundamentally intelligent process.

It will be up to Homo Intelligentsia to determine if there is actually an a priori intelligence which has been at work as fundamental to the unfolding processes described above.

Many questions to be asked, and many as yet unknown territories to explore.

Expect more essays on the unfolding drama of this new species we are painfully, but steadily, becoming.

Eventually I will share my recent essay in which I first came up with the idea of Homo Intelligentsia.

