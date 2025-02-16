Forward for February 16, 2025

Apologies for this more primitive version of what I have evolved to understand today - February 16, 2025 - but useful for myself and maybe for others to see how I arrived here.

Everything evolves - including ourselves - our writing - our philosophies and religions - our governments and social contracts - through a process of trial and error.

Failing, falling flat - rising once again - learning to fail better with each tentative step.

Evolution - that process which fails more successfully - with each and every rejected set of successful failures.

Evolution is not for sissies.

Evolution is the biological - and spiritual - equivalent of the hero - and the heroine’s - journey.

The stories we tell ourselves.

The July 19, 2023 Version:

THE SAGA OF THE MIND VIRUSES - A REAL LIFE THRILLER

Did it ever cross your mind that you are living in a real life thriller? That you could be playing a role in a vast and mysterious, intricately plotted international thriller?

Probably not. But maybe it is time to envision it this way. For thousands of years elites have used our stories and symbols against us. Perhaps it is time to fulfill our roles and turn the tables. After all allowing evil to prevail is as bad as engineering and promoting the evil.

Although we may think of ourselves as passive entities we are not. Worth remembering that passive aggressive is a real thing. It means being a passive vessel of evil. Passivity is how evil takes hold and thrives.

Truth warriors - warriors of light - cannot be passive. To be a passive vessel for evil is to be an aggressive agent of evil.

The path of a warrior is a choice. A proactive choice.

I share a couple of available guides for anyone setting out on this journey. There are fellow light bearers out there and I hope to continue to share their work as I grow to understanding more about them and find helpful content:

TRAGIC PASSIVE & GULLIBLE VESSELS FOR MIND VIRUSES

Have we become passive and gullible vessels for mind viruses? This rather outlandish idea never crossed my mind fully until the advent of the Covid hysteria. Not that I wasn’t previously aware of how susceptible we all are to whatever trash ideas the mainstream wants us to believe - but the actual reality of a mind virus?

Maybe from the time you entered kindergarten you knew something was up. You knew that big yellow school bus represented something symbolic.

If you were fortunate you had encountered some worth while ideas by then and had a fair idea what might be worth teaching. You were fully capable of recognizing if the school assiduously avoided teaching you anything meaningful. Five year olds are still young enough to be smart.

Maybe Kindergarten kicked off a long career of ignoring what they taught - doing just enough to get by and to pass the exams. This is not a path to excellence - this memorization of predigested facts.

Maybe you even were able to focus on things which seemed worth knowing. These were found in books and art. Maybe you were lucky enough to find these.

And if you were fortunate sometimes they accidentally taught something worthwhile. But for the most part what they taught was a rehashed, warmed over, undigestible and reimagined stew of lies.

These were harmful lies. Lies which led you - if you believed them - to a passive and weakened state. You could see it in all the pacified humans around you. Like sheep to the slaughter they could be led around like domesticated animals.

THE ENABLERS OF THE MIND VIRUSES

The really intelligent ones were the most dangerous. These devised complex mental processes to rationalize the stew of lies they were told. These were those people who thought of themselves as liberals but were In reality anything but. In their minds they were revolutionaries and intellectuals - members of the avant-garde.

In reality the intelligent were infected with the worst of the mind viruses. Those who built vast systems of ideas based on the worst of the lies to justify the behavior of the elite. Obsequious and servile - they were the enablers of the mind viruses.

These were parents, teachers, friends, neighbors, politicians, media, doctors, writers, and artists. There were double agents and limited hangouts everywhere. If you knew the truth you stood out. You knew they knew - they knew you knew. You wore a target on your back.

If you saw through the cult of the mind viruses you were forced into a double life. In your life as a warrior you were surrounded by false prophets - double agents and those who sought to gain and profit personally from the misfortune.

It was like living in a real life international thriller where almost everyone was a part of a nefarious plot. This pitted the warrior against the most dangerous of enemies. That most dangerous enemy was themselves. Being young, inexperienced and powerless meant one horrible thing.

It meant the warrior would prove susceptible to the most dangerous of mind viruses. The effete fantasy that one could live in both worlds and be fine. But this was not the case.

An attempt to live with one foot in the delusional world and one foot in the truth world led to destruction. By trying to do this the young warrior proved unable to inhabit either and - unable to serve two masters - was destroyed - for awhile.

Destroyed until the warrior learns that the only escape was to reject the world of those infected by mind viruses and forge one’s own path.

In being destroyed some young warriors rose phoenix like from their own ashes and came to fully inhabit the truth world. A true warrior is able to forge a new life from the ashes of the old.

In this hero’s journey the young warrior threw his own life away in order to find it. And as is foretold in any decent hero’s journey story the warrior is able to return with the wisdom they discover intact.

The hero returns to the world bearing truth. In this international thriller we live in - this truth is that of the mind virus.

As warriors that is what you are here for - to find the truth. To return in order to build a live able future for the children. To forge a foundation for the future in this dystopian matrix of a world gone wrong.

As with any decent warrior in any decent story you discover the truth by following a twisting, dangerous journey. Truth is never easy and there is no straightforward path to arrive at it. Truth is difficult and living through a dystopian painful time is quite often that difficult trail. This one is no different.

THE REIGN OF THE MIND VIRUSES

Covid totalitarianism was well planned. It hardly jumped into our midst unannounced. I am not going to burden the reader here with an exhaustive list of how this came about. Whole volumes and many essays have been written and hopefully will continue to be written about this.

Truth - true to its reputation - puts us through hell and back before we can recognize it. Warriors learn self protection and can prevail through the worst times. If they can do this they are rewarded with the truth.

A big part of this hard won truth is that viruses can indeed be used as social change agents to control us. But we are not going to get off that easy. If this truth were easy we could all just agree that we know mind viruses work as powerful memes and end it there. But truth is never that convenient or easy.

For memes - these everyday mind viruses - to be so effective the public narrative must first be primed to accept a reductionistic model.

TRUST THE REDUCTIONISTIC SCIENCE

We have been led to a reductionistic conclusion by our trusty reductionistic science.

This science informs us that we are the sum of our component parts and even the parts themselves. Any warrior worth their salt knows we are far more than the sum of our component parts.

Reductionistic science teaches that anything which celebrates our part in the great unexplainable mystery of the universe is wrong. That only a science, a philosophy, a religion, an education, a spirituality base on this mechanistic mind virus model is correct.

You are all living in this dystopian international thriller.

You can graphically with real life immediacy see how the narrative is used to conscript a public narrative based on “trust the science”.

You have already observed how it is used to fuel a top down totalitarian agenda to take over the world. A sloppy and rather stupid agenda. The agenda intones: “ You will own nothing and you will be happy”.

In their attempts to try to implement this agenda they have worked to destroy and disrupt beautiful and complex things. Things like religion and spirituality. And actual the real science of our own biology.

A reductionistic agenda of illogic which questions “What is a woman?”

With magnificent evidence of their mechanistically engendered insanity they have been infected themselves by the most evil mind viruses of all.

Our overlords - virtue signaling as they go - have spun lies so vast it strains our credulity to even believe such lies could be considered. They lie with such impunity our eyes are glued open to the truth they work to shield us from.

What overlords would be so committed to manufacturing our consent that they would stray this far from reason and sanity? Well now you know.

So let us treat ourselves to some of the origins of this illogic so willingly furnished by these “trust the science” overlords.

VIRUSES OF THE MIND

The Infected Mind

“I have already alluded to the programmed-in gullibility of a child, so useful for learning language and traditional wisdom, and so easily subverted by nuns, Moonies and their ilk. More generally, we all exchange information with one another. We don't exactly plug floppy disks into slots in one another's skulls, but we exchange sentences, both through our ears and through our eyes. We notice each other's styles of moving and dressing and are influenced. We take in advertising jingles, and are presumably persuaded by them, otherwise hard-headed businessmen would not spend so much money polluting their air with them.”

Richard Dawkins, Viruses Of The Mind, 1991

Richard Dawkins is not wrong in his efforts to describe how powerfully ideas can affect us. But certainly here we have a rather brutally mechanistic view of our psychological, spiritual and intellectual natures. It isn’t that Dawkins mental models are not useful as far as they go.

We can learn a lot from useful mental models but there is also a useful limit. Occam’s razor must be used with care and must be based on understanding the presence of the complexity of living systems. If, for instance, I use complex mental models of protein molecules to learn biochemistry use of the same models when understanding a living animal is fraught with danger.

Living systems are incredibly complex. Basically the reduction of our complicated human nature within a complex universe to such a simplistic model is problematic. And in the “programmed-in gullibility of a child” we have the phrase which reveals this truth we seek.

It is in this reduction of the mind of a child to a that of a passive vessel - one limited by this “programmed-in gullibility” - where we find the crux of the problem.

For the dynamic living mind of a child is not a passive vessel in any way. Subjecting the child to such a reductionistic model leads to all kind of potentially negative conclusions

Children are very bright and difficult to fool. I have experienced being schooled by a young child on more than one occasion.

They are not easily reducible to gullible vessels to be programmed. What sort of society do we have which can even entertain such an image of education? What kind of people entertain an image of the “programmed-in gullibility of a child, so useful for learning language and traditional wisdom, and so easily subverted by nuns, Moonies and their ilk”.

What kind of society needs at least four years from birth - and often longer to diminish the complex, able and warrior-like mind of a child to the image of some beaten down, passive, gullible entity willing to be filled with “traditional wisdom”?

PAWNS ON SOMEONE ELSE’S CHESSBOARD

By reducing children to something less than human in this way we also reduce ourselves similarly.

To reduce the mind of a child - or any of us - to simple mechanistic vessels to be filled by mind viruses is the goal of our civilization. And the truth is this cannot be done without our permission. Unless we willingly turn ourselves - and our children - into little passive aggressive cogs on someone else’s chess board.

Stretch Your Mind - A Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Waste

You as a human possess deep wisdom. We need a society that is not afraid to encourage us to find it. If we indeed are the paragon of animals we need to act like it. Active fierceness is not evil it is the way of the warrior.

Do we have the courage to educate ourselves and our children with the complex truth of our existence?

We are so very complicated. Our universe is so very complicated. Are we willing to embrace the mystery? No mechanistic model by itself will ever reveal anything other than being a momentarily useful mental model. No reduction of our real complicated science will serve to make us more intelligent.

REINVENT OUR EDUCATION TO BUILD BACK BETTER - OUR CHILDREN’S LIVES DEPEND ON IT!

Imagine!

Conclusion for February 16, 2025:

We must remember that the Universal Intelligence - or God - is in everything - impossible for this not to be true - as everything that evolves depends on the conscious and mathematically-fractal reality which precedes it.

This God is in the algorithms as well - and no “AI God” can or will supersede the original universal wisdom which created us.

As human beings we are Co-creators - hand in hand - mind in mind - with the universal intelligence which has created us.

