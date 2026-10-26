The Shape of the Break

In an earlier essay I followed a thread from Shakespeare to Kuhn. Hamlet refused the word “seems”: “Seems, madam? Nay, it is. I know not ‘seems.’” Centuries later, Thomas Kuhn showed that science doesn’t climb a straight staircase toward truth. It works inside a frame until the anomalies pile up and the frame breaks, and then the world is seen again.

I want to pick up where that essay stopped, because the break has a shape.

Not a line

We’re taught history as a line: dates in order, one thing after another, progress as a steady slope. Kuhn’s own account doesn’t fit that picture. Long stretches of normal science go by. Anomalies collect quietly at the edges. Then comes a crisis, and the reorganization arrives faster than anyone inside the old frame thought possible. After the break, the new frame opens questions the old one couldn’t even ask, and those questions open still more.

That isn’t a line. It’s a shape that grows by turning: each turn larger than the one before, each built on the last, the same form recurring at a larger scale. I read Kuhn as pointing toward an exponential, geometric formation of history, even though he never drew it. His paradigm, crisis, and revolution are the motion. The spiral is the shape the motion makes.

The math is the shape

For me the mathematics isn’t a description laid over the shape afterward. It belongs to the thing itself. A logarithmic spiral grows by the same proportion with every turn, so each turn is self-similar. Exponential change works the same way: the doubling is always the same, and so the change looks gradual for a long time and then sudden.

That’s why people living through such a turn so often misread it. Close up, any short segment of a spiral looks almost straight. Only when you step back far enough to see several turns does the shape appear. People inside a paradigm see the segment. Kuhn saw the turns.

Where meaning connects

A shape alone is not meaning. What makes the spiral matter is what it connects. Each new turn wraps around everything that came before it. Shakespeare’s refusal of “seems” is still inside our current turn, carried forward rather than left behind. The old meaning isn’t erased by the new science. It’s enclosed by it, at a larger scale.

That’s where the earlier essay ended, with my fear that human beings might not be able to find or experience meaning in a time of engineered intelligence. I deleted that fear because I saw the meaning had already been expressed centuries, even millennia, ago. The spiral shows why. The meaning doesn’t have to be invented again. It has to be recognized again, on a wider turn.

Kuhn’s expected rejection

Kuhn expected not to be taken seriously. He thought his readers would reject the argument, and in some ways they have. The rejection came dressed as acceptance. “Paradigm shift” turned into a slogan, and the slogan was folded back into the very line-shaped history he had broken.

That’s the old frame defending itself: it takes the new shape in and flattens it back into a line. It’s also why the shape matters more than the phrase.

Who gets to see the whole

This is the concern I hold now. We’re all living through a non-linear history, more turns arriving faster than any generation has seen. Most of us are handed only the segment: a headline, a forecast, a fear. The segment looks straight, and so people conclude either that nothing is changing or that everything is ending.

Both are misreadings of one shape.

The danger isn’t the speed of the turn. The danger is that only a few people are allowed to see the turn whole, while everyone else is kept on a straight segment and told that is all there is. Access to the shape, to its geometry, its mathematics, and the meaning it encloses, is the access that matters now. Schools, universities, and lifelong learning that stay open to everyone are how a citizen steps back far enough to see more than one turn.

So the question I’ll leave with you is this: when you look at the history you’re living through, are you seeing a segment or a spiral? And who decided which one you’d be shown?

Complete essays and context available on website: https://theparallaxidentity.com/philosophy

Share

Leave a comment

Editorial assistance managed by engineered intelligence.