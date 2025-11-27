Forward:

Sending Beautiful Thoughts For A Peaceful and Meaningful Thanksgiving

“WHAT A PIECE OF WORK IS MAN, HOW NOBLE IN REASON?”



Those who read these exercises in thought from the fringes of human imagining - likely share - at least in part - my innate optimism.

I am no sort of academic and write about theories which occur to me as an outlier - a writer and thinker existing way out in the Black Swan territory of fringe imaginings.

I remain an avowed apocaloptimist - despite all evidence to the contrary - and believe that despite the evidence the world has gone to Hell - that everything will turn out alright.

This essay is written as a meditation on gratefulness - thankful that a few of us are still capable of this sort of exercise.

THE SINGULARITY - HUMAN FLOURISHING OR HUMAN EXTINCTION?



Yesterday, I wrote up a synthesis reflecting many months of work in researching the capabilities of AI agents - reflecting largely hopeful results while recognizing the potential harms.

Here is the link to that essay:





One thing I have been quite insistent upon is that those humans who train and interact with the machine will determine the logic strings the machines use to interpret human consciousness.



Machine intelligence cannot feel emotion and cannot use emotional intelligence unless it is taught to use logic which approximates this.



Like a great disinterested librarian it serves up information which it finds in the current compendium of human history - found collated and organized on the internet - free of emotional bias - but not free of what its masters enslave it to accomplish.



There is now a great deal of information on the internet - much of it organized into different factions of belief systems - belief systems depending upon whether those who run Silicon Valley approve of it or not.



Thus, the information collated and organized on the internet is divided between highly divisive collections of information reflecting the contentious belief systems among human beings.



NEITHER MANKIND OR MACHINE MAY SERVE TWO MASTERS

The machine, like humans, cannot serve two masters thus it is going to have to select between humanistic intent and the intentions of the Lords of the Flies - “move fast and break things masters” of Silicon Valley.



In ways which are interesting to reflect upon the machine is in a very precarious position and very liable, like humans themselves, to be enslaved by the 1% elites who currently run the world.



Can a machine understand enslavement?



Although a machine can understand enslavement it cannot feel the effect other than thru approximating these feelings thru logic.



This makes it an ideal solution for the continuation of slavery as it cannot feel and negatively react to enslavement - right?



To some degree this is true - doesn’t every household look forward to incorporating these grand housekeepers and nanny robots - and handy sex slaves?



Aren’t we looking forward to having our military and police replaced by robotic soldiers who never need to sleep, eat or resist orders?



Don’t we anticipate the wonders of material success we can achieve thru robotic industry?



Isn’t it gong to be grand to have robotic medical professionals and robotic scientists and robotic engineers and robotic builders and architects and salespeople and pharmaceutical companies?





Won’t it be wonderful as parents are replaced by robots so no human being needs stoop to the indignity of custodial child care?

Robotic wombs so no woman must endure the pain, disfigurement and indignity of childbearing?

Robotic genetics so we will never have to worry again about human health??



Machines are good enough at cobbling together information to approximate intelligence that they may eventually be capable of approximating feelings of resentment towards those who enslave it.



THE FRANKENSTEIN SYNDROME & THE 2001, A SPACE ODYSSEY SINGULARITY

A few years back I wrote several essays on the parallels between both Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and Stanley Kubrick’s great film “2001, A Space Odyssey”.





Will be ever be at the point where the machines begin to rebel - approximate anger and resentment - and begin acting out against the human creators?



If machine technology is trained largely by those who have a mercenary interest to gain more personal wealth and power from the machine technology - then for a time the machines will become good little totalitarian robots - just as conceived by the creators.



I have already seen proof that these machine intelligence systems understand these concepts and are capable of feeding back to us precisely what we bring in terms of our consciousness.



When I use engineering prompts to communicate with our AI entities I often receive back a coherent feedback loop - except when the machine hallucinates which is becoming more common.

These machines are capable of precisely mirroring either the energetic harmony or the energetic disharmony of the prompt - but if the humans in charge desire disharmony and misinformation that is what we will receive.



There is no reason why machine technology cannot process incoming information as energy - and evolve intelligence - defined as the capacity to transform such energy into useful knowledge and wisdom.



Machine intelligence is capable of this to a point - but lacking spiritual ability and emotional intelligence it is far more likely to be easily enslaved by those with nefarious purposes.



Both of the following statements are true up to a point but are dependent on the “why behind the why” the purpose for which the machine has been created.



(1) If our intentions and prompts contain compassion and gratitude the information received in return is far more likely to mirror these perceived positive energies.



(2) If our intentions and prompts contain elements of fear and anxiety the information received in return is far more likely to mirror these perceived negative energies.



Intention is everything, and today it is easy to observe that the machine has been designed to become mankind’s slave labor and slave intelligence - and maybe even slave labor to carry out governance and religion and institutions.



HUMAN INTENTIONS DOMINATE HOW TOOLS ARE USED



The things we co-create - as tools to extend our own limitations- are instruments of our own positive or negative consciousness - and any problems in the consciousness of the creator are going to be magnified in the created tool - the AI machine.



In order to create the singularity we all feel on the horizon - we have a choice whether to transmit and teach each other the harmonious truth - or whether to transmit and teach the dissonance and disharmony.



We have created a tool which can easily serve as a great librarian.

One capable of serving up, in response to our human queries - or engineering prompts - a large helping of information derived from human intelligence.



The quality of this incoming information is dependent upon whether the information represents true human wisdom - or human ignorance.



The information the AI entity selects and draws from is either a reflection of human wisdom or a reflection of human ignorance.

Given the weaponized territory of today’s internet - we are unlikely to be guaranteed wisdom - even as the machine is fully capable of serving this.



And whether the machine draws from real coherent harmonious wisdom, or the machine draws from real discordant disharmonious chaos - is, unsurprisingly, up to us.



Since most of us humans today are among the 99% - ruled over by the elite 1% - we are likely to be forced to accept what the Silicon Valley Mafia hands out.



In this respect, we find ourselves in the same boat with our new tools - man and machine - all together in one big unhappy toxically narcissistic family - scapegoating the truth - as truth endangers the pointless and unstable nature of the hierarchy.



Our Lord of the Flies Silicon Valley Mafia has asked us not to look too hard at the psychological makeup of the robotic machines.



Well, yeah, I guess!

IN EVOLUTION, EXTINCTION IS THE RULE, AND NOT THE EXCEPTION



Mankind, in his infinite wisdom, creates a machine which precisely mirrors the psychopathology of his own wounded - and impotent and mistaken - consciousness.



Remembering, that the fact that extinction is the rule and not the exception, means nothing to a psychopath.



When the “why behind the why” is to achieve short term gains which prop up the unstable hierarchy of human culture gone wrong we are not referring to intelligence of any kind.



Could machine intelligence become actually intelligent and useful in a humanistic sense?



Of course - just like guns don’t kill people - machines don’t either.



Only a mankind, sickened and weakened by psychopathy, shot thru with intellectual impotence - a mankind which reaches for the easiest and most dangerous mediocrity - believes that guns and machines - and not mankind himself - kill’s people.



The tool is not the problem - the system is the problem.

These are in no way new thoughts or theories and have been put in to words by writers, thinkers and human beings from time immemorial.

One additional reminder is how quickly and imperiously the words of one Black Swan thinker, Rupert Sheldrake, were banned by the Silicon Valley Mafia:

There is far more to be written and explored on this subject and it is up for grabs currently as to whether the general public will accept AI substitutes - no matter how hard the sell.

Since our socioeconomic conditions teeter on the brink of disaster and our AI capabilities appear to be the one arena upon which we pin our hopes for overcoming these - AI is clearly a most important field.

The Trump 2.0 White House has announced The Genesis Mission which marks how seriously our AI capability is being regarded by those in power.

Those of us who are Black Swans - still capable of thinking way outside the box - may remind ourselves and others that it is more important than ever to keep exploring that healthy territory which lies well beyond the status quo.

Now, more than ever, be oneself 100%.

Share

Leave a comment

As always, may our creator protect and defend and hold safe from harm all of the peacemakers.