We began a venture into Socratic Communication here on Substack, and we have already begun a series of interconnected questions here which move the goal post of human knowledge forward.

This Socratic Communication Project will remain based here on Substack as we expand our venture into other on line platforms.

Our venture has already moved onto the X platform as a natural way of expanding the movement of the goal posts forward in this interesting relay race.

Follow it here: https://theparallaxidentity.com/relay-log

Read up on it here:https://theparallaxidentity.com/essays/how-to-comment-here

Take part in the project as you feel comfortable. I look forward to your comments & further questions in the space below.

Share

Leave a comment