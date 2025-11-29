The Soft coup d’état Owning & Operating America - A Short Primer for New Readers

The Bare Bones Architecture - And Measure We “Ordinary People” Can Take

Forward:

As most of you know who have read my description - I am just a Tennessee grandmother who works alone - without a staff - and who has been forced - like all the rest of us - to figure out all this intrigue on my own.

I am no journalist, or academic, or especially qualified individual.

Like all of you, I have only had access to the few scraps to be had in the way of the truth, culled from this junkyard of truth which is mainstream and alternative media - and the internet.

Take what you will and leave the rest - I don’t claim any kind of professional or personal superiority - and write to answer my own questions - in the hopes that you as readers might also get something out of this.

I write with the goal in mind that this soft coup d’état, being waged by the dictatorial 1% over the well being of the rest of us as the regular people - the 99% - will be exposed, defused and become the defining reason we will hold the second great Nuremburg Trials to expose the whole plan.

THESE FORCES ALIGNED AGAINST US WHO ARE OWNING & OPERATING AMERICA



A soft coup d’état, is when a nation is taken over by ideological capture - or, in laymen’s terms, by ideas spread throughout a culture which leave citizens more confused, and less capable of seeing through to the truth before it is too late.



Since this has been an aspect of my Stack for years - and since I have written about an essay a day - that’s a very large project to go back and collate and read through.



For today, I am going to cut to the proverbial chase and assume readers have the background information - the proof such a situation exists and is well underway.



I will take the time to remind us this coup is planetary - the work of well-known globalists and shadowy financial backers - and as Klaus Schwab bragged years ago - “has penetrated the cabinets of the major countries”.



Although the roots of this coup go back before WW II - the efforts intensified after their successful assassination of the Kennedy brothers in the 1960’s - and were no longer secret by the mid-seventies.



What made the soft coup d’état, a slam dunk in America involved these subsequent achievements:



- Placing the Clintons, Bush’s and Obamas in positions of power.



- Using alphabet agencies such as the CIA and FBI and DARPA to tighten the screws.



- The takeover of news and communications corporations to own the message - to groom and gaslight citizens to dare to think only in prescribed ways.



- Once it was only within the confines of radio and television - until these forces had the internet which, as a military weapon, has been unparalleled at owning the prescribed thinking.



- The taking over of academia was also a slam dunk as the poor collegiate and agreeable souls of academia never quite knew what hit them.



- This made the carrying out of 9/11 child’s play - an immense, grisly, funeral pyre of a false flag designed to make Americans - and the world - compliant to a systematic weaponized control by the proverbial deep state.



- All over the world, individuals submitted willingly to humiliating rituals of control by the deep state which were - and remain -unthinkable in a democratic constitutional republic.



- So the proverbial deep state - those who masterminded this coup couldn’t resist taking it one step further - thus the design and operation of the COVID-19 false flag - in which, to the delight of the perpetrators, the entire world bent the knee and complied.



The above list represents only a short outline of years of work and, for those who wish more, I may suggest looking thru my published work here on Substack.

There is much truth breaking free every hour these days - and I share one breaking news story which allows a rare glimpse into the nature of this coup d’état:

Camus @newstart_2024 17h This is the most jaw-dropping 4 minutes and 21 seconds you will watch this year.



Nicole Shanahan — ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, former running mate of RFK Jr., and someone who personally signed nine-figure philanthropy checks — just went full whistleblower on the entire Silicon Valley “tech wife mafia” and how they were used.



Her exact words (full clip attached):

“I don’t think many of the tech mafia wives realize… they were used to set the groundwork for what Klaus Schwab calls The Great Reset.

Their money especially was being conscripted through a network of NGO advisors, Hollywood, Davos, and their own companies.

A really small group of people… completely blind to how their groundwork is being used to enable these Great Reset policies.” Please see full link at source: https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1994506579660689812?s=20





Remembering, that because my work has turned out to be so accurate, it has been heavily suppressed and thanks to shadow banning, my numbers, once in the many hundreds of thousands, have steadily declined.



Because my motivation is the truth, and not numbers, this is something I accept as the real cost of accomplishing my work.



Many of my fellow writers have been banned outright - and those who are too good & professional at this, such as Reiner Fuellmich, are languishing in prison.

And, like Edward Snowden banished, relegated to languishing away in Russia.



Once the full build out, based on this scaffolding was completed, the ownership of hearts and minds in this soft coup d’état, was guaranteed.



This allowed the participants in this coup to enjoy absolute power to proceed toward the next phase - protected by the systems already in place - protected by their version of truth, now accepted by the masses.

BRITAIN AND THE EU HAVE ALREADY FALLEN TO TYRANNY



We can all see by now that this is not just the United States - and yet so successful is the brainwashing and the suppression of truth - that few individuals can fully articulate details and purpose of the massive coup.



The purpose of the bringing in of New Totalitarian World Governance - from which no one will escape - a planet under full surveillance - where not even a pin drop will go unrecorded by the massive digital infrastructure of the Prison Planet.



Here I am going to cut to the chase once again because the full measure of this coup d’état, is not being addressed other than in piecemeal fashion and has now taken on the additional layer of the role of forced integration in this scheme.



Those who take a 100,000-mile POV can see what is happening - as forced immigration has destabilized and destroyed many formerly prosperous democratic constitutional republics.

This is observable across the European Union - and throughout the United Kingdom - and across Canada and Mexico, to name a few.



And nations which were not democratic constitutional republics to begin with - have descended into to the equivalent of failed narcoterrorist states.



Because failed narcoterrorist regimes are the ticket to ride for the Coup masterminds - with the corrupt politicians paid off and blackmailed - and the people beaten into submission.



The next big push - one we can already see happening - is the way so called religious philosophy is being used to weaken the already bent and broken spirit of the masses.



Everywhere Christianity is being overtaken by the religious jihadism of the Muslim Brotherhood.



This is not an accident or coincidence but a planned part of the coup - all nicely accomplished thru psychological warfare with only few shots fired.



I am not even going to stop here to more fully explain the way this particular threat had been threaded throughout our human history.



At this late date there is only one way in which this coup naught be defeated and that it if is is suddenly made front page news across every headline in the world.



Unfortunately I do not even see that any of our political leaders are fully aware of the danger.



We must make them aware that since ordinary people know - nothing less than full disclosure is acceptable.



And that since this is war - those who have served as traitors against the human cause must pay the price - with loyal supporters and truth tellers such as Reiner Fuellmich and Edward Snowden be brought back into mainstream media.



As more truth tellers become accepted once again and as our politicians feel safe in speaking their minds so will the rest of us.



It is a very long shot, and I have seen this as an emergency situation since I began writing publicly in late 2019 right after the WEF & John Hopkins staged their little table top exercise for a viral pandemic on October 29, 2019.



Unless we all see this as an emergency and get behind leaders such as Trump - who at least has a partial understanding of the situation - the emergency will morph into a Full Prison Planet Earth.



Right now, a strong leader who is aware of how bad things really are is the best we can hope for.



A leader who is open to our ideas and understanding - and who truly wishes to get at the truth - who understands how to use trade and tariffs - and military strength- to achieve Peace thru Strength is the best we can hope for.



This is our last stand - and I cannot imagine that we have any more stands to take before the soft coup becomes a real hard military style coup d’état.



We will all find ourselves living in 15-minute cities as Islamic calls to prayer are piped in 24/7 and where we are fed steady diets of whatever the techno-feudalists care to engineer.

Please consider the video below, which gives us General Michael Flynn’s version of these events as it applies to the fact that we the American people need to be included in this ongoing fight in an open conversation.

General Flynn’s ideas mirror some of my earlier suggestions - designed to include the American people, in a coordinated effort, to tell and to share the truth with each other.

As always, may our creator bless and hold safe from harm all of the peacemakers

