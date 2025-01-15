From KW Norton Music in the Middle Tennessee Hills near NashVegas.

A cabal of music industry patriots have agreeD to play at the Trump Inauguration - to be held on January 20, 2025.

Many of these musicians have stood for Democracy and free agency over the years - but now they face harsh criticism from the mainstream for their daring to exercise those rights - guaranteed in the US Constitution - and celebrated in the Declaration of Independence.

May our creator bless all of the brave peacemakers and hold them all safe from harm.

And on the Art and Science of showing us how to walk in the spirit:

On allowing our children to be country:

And Rocking Notes to We the People:

And on the Art and Science of letting Go and allowing that “Jesus, Take the Wheel”:

And not exactly the World Economic Forum’s YMCA - is The Village People’s YMCA.

And on the Art and Science of Being an American:

My suggestion would be for all of us to go out and splurge on a few albums - or singles - or digital tracks - by these artists - to mark this event.

And - quite obviously - many in the music business continue to walk and talk the anti-America and anti-human WOKE agendas.

And in an almost perfect example of how our current political establishments - hate free speech of any kind:

A list of all the so-called free speech lovers among musicians and the music industry.

But unfortunately for the authoritarians - “we the people” won’t be backing down anytime soon.

May our creator bless all patriots to the cause - because we are standing on the correct side of the Supreme Architect’s history.

