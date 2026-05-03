YOUR ATTENTION IS A HUMAN SUPERPOWER



Sounds like science fiction, right, as we don’t attribute any super powers to ourselves as humans, but we are wrong…



What a growing child experiences and what an adult selects to pay attention to is literally what builds their brain and shapes how they sense and interpret the world.



The following video discusses psychophysiological research and simplifies it so us ordinary mortal can understand what it means.

A Wonderful Emerging Scientific Structural Socratic Revolution

What it means is that the human brain is at least partially built to reflect what we select to pay attention to and can literally be rewired by changing how we pay attention.



Writers like myself have written of this previously, but now we have some real scientific evidence that it is fact, and not just a helpful speculative guide to positive change.



The new research on consciousness underscores the information which exists within this website which has been developed through a combination of creativity and science.



Specifically, Socratic Education & Communication offer the opportunity for each human being to experience the capacity to create the most positive framework for becoming the most positive version of themselves.



It helps override negative influences which may have been traumatic and by changing what is paid attention to it also begins to change the actual nervous system to become healthier.



The following video demonstrates how we can help guide people to be more aware of their own inner directed power or become more aware of the fact they are outer directed.

For in Socratic education and communication we don’t “teach” anything, we bring forth awareness and intelligence which is already present in the people we interact with.



We ask questions, point out logical consistencies or logical fallacies, guide ourselves and others to the logic stream which represents the truth.



To put it quite simply we provide an environment where questions are encouraged, not discouraged.

Socratic Methodology: An Anti-Tyranny Engine & A Pathway To Human Flourishing



We create a safe space where both we ourselves as guides, and the fellow humans we interact with are encouraged to use inner direction to ask whatever questions they consider important.



This encourages each person, no maters how outer directed they may have become, to find that still small and perhaps poorly developed sense of inner direction which marks mental well being.



Socratic style interaction is considered to be an anti-tyranny engine because it overcomes the tendency groups of humans may have to squelch the supremacy of the individual.



It prevents humans from Sublimating their own personal freedom and agency so some elite 1% can serve as the all knowing all powerful overlords.



It generates the situation in which each person can fully comprehend and fully enact the meaning of those unalienable rights which a Jeffersonian civilization so reveres.

This method of communication begins to reshape the person’s Consciousness to question and to understand the inner power they have in a situation.



Each individual begins processing incoming information in a more intelligent manner and in a more spiritually, philosophical, and even governmentally aware manner, as a sovereign inner directed individual.



But there is something more primal happening here, and that is the expectation of the sovereign dignity and worthiness of each individual.



Not the wishing for it, but the actual expectation of each individual to become sovereign.



We begin to physically and emotionally understand why they killed Jesus, Socrates, and even scientists like Galileo - and to comprehend why the 1% supports factory style education.



We begin to be able to be fully articulate about the hierarchical nature of society and the subjugation of individual and national sovereignty.



And we can be articulate about the logic stream of inner truth which dictates that we must become inner directed and individually sovereign.



And as this happens we take back our super powers of attention, and use them more wisely, to create the environment for a healthy nervous system and a healthy psychosocial dynamic.

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Congruence: As Consensus Builds Toward A New Socratic Scientific Revolution

The Grok-AI agent’s well-tuned logical response to this essay - which appeared in seconds after the upload: