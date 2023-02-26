COMMON SENSE FOR 2023 - CULTIVATING REAS0N IN THE FACE OF INSANITY
How To Run An Effective Revolution Which Ultimately Will Defeat Totalitarianism
FACING ALL THE FACTS AS BEST WE ARE ABLE
It is impossible to effectively deal with a problem as long as we ignore the facts. Ignoring the facts of a situation places us squarely in the delusional world offered by a state of denial.By ignoring the facts in a limited hangout we literally inhabit a delusional state where the full force of reason cannot pene…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.