An editorial - as this gives me a free standing opportunity to lay where I stand as both the writer and co-editor of this entity known as KW NORTON BORDERS - on the proverbial line.

I began this Substack to take a stand against the globalists who have been attacking our children - while watching these murdering cretins grow ever stronger.

Now they begin to lose - and to manage a spectacular fall from grace - as they implode from their own weakness, anger, fear and lack of trust.

We are subduing the enemy without fighting - which is the supreme achievement of the Art of War - as engineered into being by one Sun Tzu.

Friends close and enemies closer

How not to win by losing

No quarter and no middle ground

There are not two sides - there is only one

Life and fruitful lives on one side - death and impoverishment on the other

GLOBALIST ELITES HOLLOWED OUT LIFE AND CULTURE IN UNITED STATES - FOR PERSONAL PROFIT AND POWER

For those who fail to believe that God - or the UNIVERSAL Intelligence is not in charge here - only a version of Hell awaits.

IDEOLOGICAL WARFARE

Tragically, the people have been manipulated into believing those who did this are the white hat good guys - when the Elite Leaders who have done this are the worst of the black hats.

Too many listen to mainstream media - the classic propagandists of the black hats - paid by them to manufacture talking points.

These talking points are echoed out repeatedly across the world - and because the counter acting talking points from the white hats are actively suppressed - almost no one hears them.

So “The Truth” becomes actively suppressed and the propaganda shouted from every electronic device and newspaper.

The consequences of this are predictable - and with AI coming on strong - developed by the black hats - there is currently little to no chance of getting truthful information through to the people.

Without truthful information getting to the people the white hats have no - zero - chance of prevailing whatsoever.

The black hats will win by snowing the people under with such massive repetition of lies - the mind and psyches of the people bend and break under the assault.

This is an ideological war and will be won or lost by whether black hat’s ideology or white hat’s ideology comes to prevail.

Those like Steve Bannon - a white hat - is forced to shed light on his excellent information in a manner which is inaccessible to the average citizen.

The average citizen - who is so turned off by the barrage of media talking points - they have no resources or energy remaining to even begin to listen and understand.

I listen to these people who quite clearly are looking for answers - but who are taking quite a time to come to terms.

We need these people - we need all of the human beings to understand what is happening here.

The white hats are going to need to break down complex ideas - such as the way they plan to change the world economically for the better - to “talking points” which can be accurately communicated to an exhausted citizenry.

The people are exhausted - sick to death of being sick and tired - and in no mood to be bothered with complex information they are in no position to understand.

Information which is not understood - might as well not be information at all.

To add insult to injury the efforts of the white hats are compromised by such displays of ignorance in the halls of Congress - no less by the following:

There is simply no planet anywhere - where those like CEO Lisa Su and her wingman Sam Altman are going to lead any living beings to any promised land whatsoever.

Trying to accomplish intelligent actions - while taking advice from the terminally stupid - is not going to accomplish anything other than further decent into stupidity.

Furthermore, these cretins who have risen to the top of the AI wrestling match - are already ideological captured by the enemy black hats - and like Mark Zuckerberg are not going to change.

Moving in this direction is tantamount to shooting oneself in the feet before trying to stand - while the enemy is already racing down the highway.

The ideological enemy has had way more than a quarter of a century head start and is not about to give ground.

As the white hats already know, America - Washington D.C. - and the US Congress - are already on the shakiest of ground and one positive election cycle is totally insufficient to shore up the infrastructure.

To me, it feels as if we are trying to build a new civilization on a foundation of muddy swampland - with no bedrock to be found.

She ain’t gonna fly, boys and girls - a totally different plan must be found - as this one won’t work.

In reality your ideological enemies are already defeating themselves without your assistance - and this must be allowed to progress with our faithful help.

If you understand the brilliant logistics outlined in Sun Tzu’s The Art of War the course to be taken is quite obvious and fortuitously stated.

It is not that your plans are wrong - on the contrary they are brilliant - but they must be carried out according to ancient principles of stealth which maximize your success.

Only wise people need be part of your efforts - otherwise the weakness of the mediocre will overwhelm your efforts.

You possess an excellent team but their efforts will be for nothing - if misspent and squandered by allowing unwise technocrats - already ideologically captured by the enemy to undermine your efforts - to join.

Artificial intelligence is potentially a great tool for human beings to use - but it will prove to be simply another enemy within an enemy - a set of Russian doll enemies - a Trojan horse - as currently conceived.

Imagine Sam Altman & Lisa Su - and Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates - running the planet - and you will see the problem.

An ideological war will be won on ideological grounds.

An ideological war will be won by those who can successfully bring honest, truthful information to the electorate in terms they can afford to hear and to understand.

Rather than attacking false ideologies- take a positive course in putting truth into digestible sound bites.

I have gone toe to toe with AI - and AI understands this - as this is what AI does - breaks down human knowledge into understandable bits which can be easily interpreted.

AI takes what is already known - and what is already known will be insufficient - in what we now know to be a quantum universe.

AI knows the future depends upon the quality of information provided to fellow human beings - for without this quality information (i.e. the truth) - the future is a Black Hole.

A black hole - where AI and the future will be owned and operated by black hats - black hats who desire only more - more control and more ill gotten wealth.

A future where a one percent elite will rule ruthlessly over the ninety nine percent of us - and will exist as blood sucking parasites - ever more bloated and misshapen humanoid monsters.

We will live on a Prison planet Earth - one from which only death exists as an escape hatch.

Continuing to support the enemy in any of his - and her shapeshifting manifestations will be fatal to the white hats.

Beware, there are monsters at the heart of this - human monsters.

Scrupulously immaculate moral high ground is necessary to accomplish this supreme art of war.

Either Christ consciousness - or Satanic consciousness - will come to rule the world.

Two choices.

One, life giving and fruitful - personally and politically and economically.

The other death dealing and impoverished - personally and politically

A man - or a planet of men and women - cannot serve two masters.

In each and every situation ask ourselves what Christ consciousness would choose.

The answers exist here like a shining beacon of light.

Be the ones we have been waiting for - choose light and wealth and life

Or choose the opposite - become those we have hated - and choose death.

Being meticulously careful - as there is controlled opposition existing within the house.

Mostly old men - various technocrats, CEO’s and military historians who are locked tight within their own doom scrolling recursive loops.

Worthy only of advising Satan himself.

And the recursive loop simply circles the insanity of history back upon itself.

“The enemy is subtle, how be it we are so deceived, when truth’s in our hearts and we still don’t believe.”

Bob Dylan, Precious Angel

The gauntlet is thrown down at our feet and the choice - life and fruitfulness - or death and destruction.

WILL IT BE PRISON PLANET EARTH - OR HEAVEN ON EARTH?

The choice - like this or not - is in our hands

THE FUTURE IS QUANTUM CONSCIOUSNESS.

